bjdlzx

EQT (NYSE:EQT) announced its second quarter results. The quality of the management strategy showed when the company posted a small profit while many in the industry were idling production and likely to post much worse results. Additionally, management announced the closing of the acquisition of Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) earlier than expected, which resulted in some unexpected savings. The operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline promises to get a sizable amount of Marcellus production out of the very oversupplied Marcellus Basin to a market that likely has stronger pricing (lots of markets are not nearly as oversupplied). That could mean an increase in the average price received for production, whether or not natural gas prices begin to recover as much of the industry now expects.

The current article updates the main storyline from the last article of the expected cost reductions to the supply of natural gas, combined with the latest presentation of natural gas fundamentals. The acquisition has now closed, and management must now produce the guided benefits of the acquisition. The cost reduction could lead to an earnings recovery as the rest of the industry waits for natural gas prices to recover. Therefore, the stock price bottom could be much sooner here than in much of the industry.

Natural Gas Supply

The dry gas basins have dramatically lower activity as a result of the weak natural gas prices. Antero Resources (AR) summarizes the situation in the next slide.

Antero Resources Presentation Of Natural Gas Supply As Of June 2024 (Antero Resources Presentation Of Natural Gas Fundamentals June 2024)

Lower rig counts almost "insure" that the supply of natural gas keeps falling. Most of the rest of the industry must cater to a market demand to "live within means". Additionally, there has been a wave of mergers that has also served to reduce the rig count.

The relatively warmer than average summer may help to decrease the natural gas surplus as well.

However, the major point is that the natural gas supply will keep dropping for the time being until natural gas prices recover. It may be a little bumpy to get there as things rarely drop "in a straight line" but the long-term trend appears to be firmly in the downward mode.

Second Quarter Highlights

Meanwhile, it becomes very clear why the company has moved decisively to get the natural gas out of the Marcellus Basin whenever possible.

EQT Corporation Second Quarter Natural Gas Prices Received (EQT Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Press Release)

The price of natural gas received has significant deductions, as shown above from the NYMEX price after the BTU uplift. Clearly, the hedging helped tremendously. However, the long-term solution has to be to get better prices to begin with during times of weak natural gas prices. Equitrans Midstream, as a new subsidiary, is poised to do exactly that in the future.

Had management also not reported a big gain, the company will be losing money from operations, as the adjusted income calculation demonstrates. But good managements have a way of being lucky to have something like that gain when the industry conditions are hostile.

More Sales Planned To Reduce Debt

There could well be more non-operational items reported as management proceeds to reduce debt, as shown below:

EQT Proposed Deleveraging Strategy (EQT Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

This would be in addition to the usual one-time items that shareholders normally expect with a significant acquisition. The relatively prompt action taken is the reason why the company is able to maintain its investment grade rating.

Exposure To Data Center Growth

Many times, the companies that will overall do the best for a growing area are the suppliers of things that (in this case) Data Centers will need.

EQT Guidance To Mountain Valley Pipeline Sales Benefits (EQT Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

As I discussed in my Kinder Morgan (KMI) article (and that management explained during the second quarter conference call) at first, many of these Data Center operators wanted a renewable source for electricity. But those operators realized quickly that renewables are not a reliable source. Therefore, natural gas appears to be the likely source to generate the needed electricity.

The combination of growing export ability plus the growth in electricity needed in the future is quickly brightening the coming natural gas price recovery for some years to come. We could possibly experience a cyclical boom as a result of those two growth factors beginning in the near future.

EQT is going to be one of the first with the ability to supply the region with natural gas. Of course, others are considering this, but sometimes being there either first or close to first allows for a couple of years of decent prices until supply catches up with demand.

Benefits Of The Merger

The acquisition of Equitrans Midstream is guided (by management) to reduce the company's overall cost of supply.

EQT Benefits Of Equitrans Midstream Acquisition (EQT Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The sheer significance of the amount of the drop in the cost of supply per unit should be a benefit that investors can see as the future quarterly reports are made. Many times, the cost of supply merely offsets inflation. It is therefore harder for investors to determine if anything really happened. That is clearly not going to be the case here, as that is an expected large drop in the cost of supply.

A cost that low may well give the company a considerable cost advantage in the industry that leads to superior profits for some years to come.

Stock Price

It would appear that the stock price is reacting to the issuance of a lot of new shares rather than the coming benefits of the merger.

EQT Corporation Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website July 23, 2024)

It would not be unusual for the market to take some time to adjust to a greater number of shares outstanding as a result of the acquisition of Equitrans Midstream.

In the meantime, operations may well have marked the low point of this business cycle (or a bottom, as the article title proposes). Much will hinge upon the ability of the merger to deliver that significantly lower cost of supply.

Right now, I like management's chances to deliver on that promise. There could be some one-time costs that cloud up the next couple of quarters of reports until the merger related items fade away.

But lower costs, even in a weak pricing environment (like what is currently the case) are a huge benefit to companies like this. For that reason, this company may be one of the first to report better profitability even before natural gas prices begin to recover. This is yet another reason the stock price may be bottoming now ahead of the recovery.

Conclusion

The company is now poised to grow for years to come. The industry is cyclical. Therefore, the growth in earnings would likewise be cyclical. This stock is a strong buy because the earnings improvement will probably first come from the proposed "cost of supply" reduction. Whenever the expected natural gas price recovery starts, that would just expand the benefits of the cost reduction anticipated from the merger.

This is a stock I would consider holding until the growth story changes. The growth in Data Centers could enable the growth of the natural gas industry to continue for years to come.

Risks

The forecast of upstream prices is subject to the volatility and low visibility of natural gas and related commodity prices. A severe and sustained downturn could change the company outlook materially.

The anticipated growth of data centers and the ability of North America to export natural gas is expected to strengthen commodity prices. If that outlook changes, it could affect at least the short-term outlook for the stock and possibly the long term.

The loss of key personnel could materially set back the company.