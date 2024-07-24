Existing Home Sales Fall Further As Median Price Reaches Record High

The Good Brigade

Existing home sales fell for a fourth straight month in June, while the median price reached a new record high. According to the data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), existing home sales were down 5.4% from May, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.89 million units. This figure came in lower than the expected 3.99 million. Existing home sales are down 5.4% compared to one year ago.

Existing homes have been experiencing a consistent downward trajectory over the past two years, with monthly sales declining 23 of the past 29 months.

"We're seeing a slow shift from a seller's market to a buyer's market," said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "Homes are sitting on the market a bit longer, and sellers are receiving fewer offers. More buyers are insisting on home inspections and appraisals, and inventory is definitively rising on a national basis." Read More

Background on Existing Home Sales

Existing home sales measures the monthly sales of previously owned single-family homes. It makes up a huge part of the residential real estate market, as 90% of purchased homes are previously owned, according to the National Association of Realtors. More importantly, there exists a strong correlation between purchases of existing homes and consumer spending. An increase in existing home sales can indirectly stimulate economic activity with increased consumer spending on new furnishings and appliances. Alternatively, a sustained drop in existing home sales often foreshadows a downturn in the economy.

Here is a snapshot of the data series, which comes from the National Association of Realtors. The data since January 1999 was previously available in the St. Louis Fed's FRED repository and is now only available for the last twelve months.

Over this time frame, we clearly see the real estate bubble, which peaked in 2005 and then fell dramatically. Sales were volatile for the first year or so following the Great Recession, with monthly sales as low as 3.45 million units to as high as 5.44 million units. We have seen that same volatility following the most recent recession, with sales ranging between 3.85 million units to 6.73 million units.

Existing Home Sales: The Population-Adjusted Reality

Now let's examine the data with a simple population adjustment. The Census Bureau's mid-month population estimates show a 21.2% increase in the US population since the turn of the century. The snapshot below is an overlay of the NAR's annualized estimates with a population-adjusted version.

Existing home sales are 25.6% below the NAR's January 2000 estimate. The population-adjusted version is 37.9% below the turn-of-the-century sales.

Existing Home Sales: Median Price

The median price for existing homes reached a record high in June, climbing to $426,900, the fifth consecutive monthly rise (non-seasonally adjusted). Compared to one year ago, the median price for an existing home has increased 4.1%, marking the twelfth consecutive month of year-over-year increases.

"Even as the median home price reached a new record high, further large accelerations are unlikely," Yun added. "Supply and demand dynamics are nearing a balanced market condition. The months supply of inventory reached its highest level in more than four years."

ETFs associated with residential real-estate include: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ).

