My Updated Thesis

My first and so far only article about Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was published in mid-March 2024 with a 'Hold' rating. At that time, I wasn't sure if it was the right moment to buy Google stock because I was concerned about the potential negative sentiment surrounding Gemini. However, I noted back then that the company looked cheaper than other mega-cap companies in the market, considering the implied growth rates and multiples. I suggested waiting for the results of Q1 2024 before making any definitive conclusion. As time has shown, Google reported very strong results for Q1, which allowed its stock to grow significantly, beating the broader market:

As I write these lines, the company announced its results for Q2 2024 just a few hours ago and commented on them at the earnings call. Based on the after-hours market reaction, however, we see that despite strong beating in terms of both EPS and sales, the stock is falling by more than 2% following the management's comments.

However, from what I see, it seems that my concerns described in the last article have become less relevant. The company continues to grow despite seemingly difficult competition, while remaining relatively cheap compared to other mega-cap companies. So based on this, I feel that I should upgrade my rating to 'Buy'.

My Reasoning

Let's take a closer look at Google's results for its most recent reporting period, Q2 2024.

Revenue growth in Q2 2024 amounted to 14% year-on-year, or 15% YoY adjusted for FX changes (i.e. in constant currency). Compared to last year, revenue growth has definitely accelerated, almost doubling. Notably, EBIT grew by 25.6% year-on-year against the backdrop of rapid growth in margins in the Google Cloud segment (EBIT from this segment went up by 196% YoY). While operating losses from 'Other Bets' and 'Alphabet-level activities' became even larger, the increasing margins in Google Cloud and Google Services allowed the company to increase its consolidated operating margin from 29% last year to 32% this year - that's a 300 basis point increase in just one year, alongside revenue growth of 15%, as I've already noted.

These strong quarterly results, achieved against a backdrop of virtually flat operating costs in absolute terms, led to diluted EPS increasing by 31.25% year-on-year. As mentioned earlier, this was more than enough to beat the consensus forecast for Q2 2024.

In my last article, I noted that the company's operating margin was stagnating, which led me to believe that a further rise in the stock price was unlikely (because of the historical correlation of these two metrics). However, as practice over the last two quarters has shown, this assumption was incorrect. The company's margins have risen sharply due to the measures previously implemented to reduce OPEX. One of the most important events last year was the reduction in the number of employees. According to the press release, in Q2 2024, the total number of employees worldwide amounted to ~179.5 thousand people, which is 1.2% less than in the same period last year; and I believe the number of employees may continue to fall in the future. As announced in April, Google is working to consolidate its teams to focus on developing AI models in different departments. Therefore, I believe that the development of these technologies will lead to a clear reduction in headcount, positively affecting the OPEX.

Speaking about prospects for further development of Google's margins, I think that what we saw in terms of Google Cloud is just the beginning. This segment crossed the $10 billion mark in revenue for the 1st time in its history, with $1.2 billion in operating profit. The GC's revenue share amounted to 12.2% in Q2 - that's 143 b.p. more than a year ago. However, the current EBIT of this segment is only ~11.5%, which is very small compared to Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, which has a margin of ~37.6%.

I think that just due to organic growth, Google Cloud can potentially double its current EBIT margin even without taking into account potential revenue growth (which is still there). The potential positive impact on the company's consolidated operating profit, therefore, may be enormous in the future. I propose to make a hypothetical calculation here. Let's assume that today's forecast revenue for 2025, amounting to ~$386 billion, is correct. If Google Cloud's revenue share grows by another 140 basis points YoY, then the top line of this segment could amount to ~$52.5 billion in the full year 2025. If the expansion of GC's EBIT margin continues and grows from the current 11.5% to, let's say, 15% (which, in my opinion, is feasible), then by the end of 2025, Google Cloud could earn up to $7.9 billion in operating profit according to my calculations. This is more than 4 times what this segment brought in in FY2023 - and this assumes a relatively modest pace of expansion.

That is why I'm not very concerned about the weakness in the Google Networks segment - the revenue contribution from this segment is now less than that from Google Cloud, and so its impact on the overall consolidated top line is declining quarter by quarter.

As we learned at the earnings call, all 6 Google products with more than 2 billion monthly users now use Gemini, and Google plans to integrate AI into other products and services such as Search, Workspace, Google Messages, Gmail, and Google Photos. The company's heavy investment in infrastructure to support its AI efforts, including the development of new generations of TPUs (Tensor Processing Units) and partnerships with companies such as Nvidia (NVDA) for advanced AI hardware, while seemingly extensive and costly, should ultimately result in Google maintaining its supremacy in Search and having great opportunities in other areas as well, in my opinion.

Also, some concerns about the potential negative impact of widespread AI adoption on margins have somewhat diminished following the second quarter results, as the company has successfully managed to keep operating costs flat. This suggests that the integration of AI may not necessarily lead to significant margin erosion, as some had initially feared.

We continue to invest in designing and building robust and efficient infrastructure to support our efforts in AI, given the many opportunities we see ahead. Of course, as we do this, we'll continue to create capacity by allocating resources towards our highest priorities. We are relentlessly driving efficiencies in our AI models. For example, over the past quarter, we have made quality improvements that include doubling the core model size for AI overviews, while at the same time improving latency and keeping cost per AI overviews served flat. And we are focused on matching the right model size to the complexity of the query in order to minimize impact on cost and latency.

The market agreed with my above findings, giving Google strong future projections (even before Q2 results). Wall Street consensus prices in a CAGR expansion in EPS of over 15% for the next 6 years, which I think are very impressive numbers for a company of such a large size.

Despite persistently high growth rates in EPS, Google's current valuation appears conservative when considering long-term multiples. Based on consensus estimates, the company is trading at around 10 times its net earnings expected for FY2029. While this may seem like a distant future, a comparison of Google with other companies of a similar size reveals that the undervaluation I discussed in my March article persists, and may even have increased, despite Google's stock price having risen by almost 30% since then.

To illustrate this, let's look at a chart where the y-axis represents the long-term price/earnings multiples, and the x-axis represents the projected growth rates (CAGRs) for the next few years (up to 2030).

As you can see, Google clearly stands out in this comparison. Its growth rate is 145 basis points above the median of the sample, while its long-term P/E multiplier is ~36.5% lower than the median of the analyzed sample. So this primitive analysis suggests that Google remains one of the most attractive companies among the FANGMAN companies.

Based on the comprehensive analysis presented above, I believe it's appropriate to upgrade Google's rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy' today.

Risks To My Thesis

I acknowledge that my article may not delve deeply into the reasons behind the after-hours decline in the stock price amid the strong earnings report. It appears the market is concerned about the company's substantial CAPEX and the significant increase in spending on Waymo, Google's self-driving car unit.

Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said the Google parent company will invest an additional $5 billion into its self-driving car unit Waymo. The announcement comes on the heels of the company's second citywide expansion in San Francisco.

Although the company has bought back more shares than some analysts had expected (Goldman Sachs, proprietary source, July 2024), investors would probably rather see even more buybacks and dividends than investments in projects that many consider questionable and outside the company's core business. The risk is that if costs for this business segment continue to grow, we may face a situation similar to Meta's (META) experience with the metaverse, which led to a significant decline in its shareholders' value at some point.

On the other hand, Google risks losing part of its market share in various end-markets because competition has been growing rapidly in recent months, driven by innovations in generative artificial intelligence.

Your Takeaway

Despite the risks mentioned above, I was impressed by the report for the second quarter of 2024. The company's consolidated revenue continues to grow, and the key business segments are showing excellent growth in terms of operating income and margins. In addition, I believe Google still has significant potential, particularly in Google Cloud margins. So I'm now convinced that the company will be able to further increase its consolidated margins in the foreseeable future, which justifies the significant stock price increase in recent months.

In addition, GOOGL is still very attractively valued compared to most other mega-cap companies. Even if industry affiliation plays a role, the higher projected growth rates of Google's EPS compared to the median of the analyzed group of companies indicate that the company is undervalued by about a third (compared to the median). This leads me to conclude that Google is too cheap to ignore. I've therefore decided to put aside my earlier doubts and raise my rating to 'Buy' despite the muted after-hours reaction of the market.

Good luck with your investments!