Google: Amazing Q2 Earnings, Poor Market Reaction (Rating Upgrade)

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I initially rated Alphabet as 'Hold' due to concerns about Gemini. But after the recent earnings, I've decided to upgrade to 'Buy' - read on.
  • Revenue growth in Q2 2024 amounted to 14% YoY, while EPS went up by 31.25%. Both actual figures beat the consensus.
  • I think that just due to organic growth, Google Cloud can potentially double its current EBIT margin even without taking into account potential revenue growth (which is still there).
  • Google's potential, especially in Google Cloud margins, should increase consolidated margins in the future, justifying the recent stock price increase.
  • The higher projected growth rates of Google's EPS compared to the median of the FANGMAN companies indicate that it's undervalued by about a third. I upgrade GOOG to 'Buy' today after the Q2 release.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Google

400tmax

My Updated Thesis

My first and so far only article about Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was published in mid-March 2024 with a 'Hold' rating. At that time, I wasn't sure if it was the right moment to buy Google stock

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
5.19K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GOOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News