Ole_CNX

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) delivered a robust set of Q2 results that was met with investor apathy and saw its stock drop a smidge.

However, as we look through, I counter that this set of results was rather strong. Particularly when we note that Alphabet is still in investment mode, notably, its heavy investment in Waymo in the coming years of $5 billion, and all the while it delivered significantly expanded profit margins y/y.

Given all this, paying 16x next year's operating profits makes terrific sense to me.

Alphabet's Near-Term Prospects

Alphabet's revenues were driven by strong momentum in key areas such as Search and Cloud.

Additionally, Alphabet's AI initiatives are generating substantial revenue, positioning the company well to embrace AI opportunities.

Although for some time investors have been concerned about Alphabet's ability to navigate in a ChatGPT and other AI-tools milieu, Alphabet's Q2 2024 results put a nail in that argument.

Furthermore, Alphabet's investments in Waymo highlight its commitment to long-term innovation in autonomous driving.

The service is now delivering over 50,000 weekly paid public rides, mainly in San Francisco and Phoenix. Alphabet's continued support for Waymo, demonstrated by a new multi-year $5 billion investment, aims to solidify Waymo's position as a leader in autonomous driving technology.

That being said, Alphabet faces challenges too. Alphabet reported a decline in network revenues and is facing the impacts of a sequential decline in YouTube subscription growth due to previous price increases. Additionally, Alphabet's failed Wiz acquisition is a reminder that Alphabet must continue to actively address cybersecurity risks, which are intensifying globally.

Given this balanced background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Still In the Mid-Teens

GOOG revenue growth rates

Alphabet's Q2 beat expectations and was up 14% as reported (up 15% in constant currency).

And this brings up to the topic du jour. There continues to be a well-known chiasm between the performance of small-cap stocks and mega-cap stocks, see below.

Data by YCharts

As someone who practically solely invests in small caps (asides from Meta (META)), I've often pondered when will small caps return to have their day in the sun.

But on the other hand, you can clearly see that Alphabet continues to deliver. We have strong growth, even now, but more importantly than strong growth, you have predictable growth. And that's exactly what investors crave, a steady, strong, predictable, growth rate that gives investors confidence.

And, indeed, as a mostly small-cap investor, I know that way too many businesses have their moment in the sun, before fading away.

Businesses that are as tried and tested, through the cycle, as Alphabet is, that continue to show that size is no obstacle, are going to continue to get rewarded by investors over time. Even though the market shuns these results, with its shares down premarket, I don't foresee these shares staying lower for too long. After all, its valuation just makes sense to buy.

GOOG Stock Valuation - 16x Operating Profits

GOOG Q2 2024

What you see above is that Alphabet was able to deliver strong growth, while expanding its underlying profit margins by 300 basis points. That's just terrific execution!

Again, even though investors shun these results, you have to keep in mind that Alphabet is delivering these results while continuing to aggressively invest in their future growth.

GOOG Q2 2024

Case in point, its Other Bets segment increased its losses (or investment?) by 39% y/y to $1.1 billion in the quarter, and despite this tremendous amount of investment, Alphabet still delivered 300 basis points of profit expansion.

And on top of all that, Alphabet also has a net cash position that amounts to approximately 5% of its market cap.

What's more, given its continuously increasing profits, without aggressive estimates on my part, Alphabet is likely to deliver around $140 billion of operating profits next year.

Here are my assumptions. We know that Q4 of each year is typically strongest for advertising companies. This means that the best of this year is yet to come. Also, if we presume that Alphabet's operating profits moderate down to around 15% to 20% next year, versus the 26% y/y increase in operating profits reported this quarter, this would see approximately $140 billion in 2025.

Hence, altogether, you have a business that's priced at roughly 16x next year's operating profits, growing in the mid-teens, while still investing for growth.

There's a lot to like here. Even now.

The Bottom Line

Paying 16x next year's operating profits for Alphabet makes sense to me because the company demonstrated strong Q2 performance with 14% revenue growth, expanded profit margins, and significant investments in future technologies like AI and Waymo.

Despite some challenges, Alphabet's consistent and predictable growth, coupled with its strategic investments, ensures long-term value, making the current valuation highly attractive.

Their continued commitment to innovation, even while expanding profit margins by 300 basis points, shows exceptional execution.

Considering their strong balance sheet and a net cash position amounting to 5% of its market cap, I believe Alphabet is a smart bet. In other words, the future of Alphabet looks 'alpha-betically' and asymmetrically compelling.