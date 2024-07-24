VTEI: A Great Option For Conservative Investors

ryasick

Looking to diversify away from stocks? Fed up with investments that are tax-inefficient, not to mention underperforming? Are you a fan of tax-empty municipal bonds? Well, then you should be taking a close look at the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (BATS:VTEI). This is a relatively new ETF launched in January of this year. It seeks to track the S&P Intermediate Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index. The fund is managed passively against the index using a sampling technique to track performance and portfolio characteristics on average. The maturities range from one month to twenty years, with an average duration of 4.8 years.

As you’ve likely come to expect with all Vanguard funds, VTEI has a very low expense ratio - just 0.08 percent. This makes the fund close to the cheapest of any category of bond fund. And with a 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.28% currently (after-tax), there’s a lot to like out of the gate when looking at this product.

A Look At The Holdings

The index VTEI samples off of contains 10,791 bonds. VTEI itself has 1,546. The sampling here likely favors bonds which are highly liquid in the index, which co-move with the more illiquid bonds inside the index. This is important given the daily liquidity needs the ETF wrapper requires more broadly.

This large number of holdings clearly means the fund is highly diversified. No position makes up more than 0.54% of the fund, and we can see the diversity of bond issues just from the names themselves.

vanguard.com

When it comes to the maturity distribution, the bulk of the fund is in the 10-20 year range. That, however, is balanced against 1-5 year maturities, with 5-10 making up a little over 25% of the portfolio.

vanguard.com

Sector Composition and Weightings

The most important thing to consider here is the credit quality mix overall. While it’s true that municipal bonds tend not to have default risk in general, it’s still worth considering to provide context around risk as a lender of capital (you as the investor in the bond fund). To that end, the quality is quite high here, with nearly everything rated A and above, with the bulk in the AA range. Even if you had some enormous credit dislocation, the positions in this fund, while they would likely lose value, wouldn’t go through some cataclysmic drawdown.

vanguard.com

Peer Comparison

Although the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF is a great choice for investors looking to access tax-exempt muni bonds, it’s always good to compare how it performs and compares to other similar ETFs in the intermediate-term municipal bond space. One fund worth comparing against is the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB). This fund has a higher duration at 6.14 years and a similar 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.39%. Keeping in mind that VTEI has a short track record, when we look at the price ratio of VTEI to MUB, we find that the two funds are in a fairly tight range relative to each other. Not much one can say other than that.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

The big plus of VTEI is the asset class itself. The fund provides investors with tax-efficient income from munis since interest is exempt from both federal income tax and, in most cases, from state and local taxes. With an extremely low expense ratio, and Vanguard behind the fund, this is a great core allocation for more conservative investors who want to minimize both duration risk and credit risk with tax-free income.

Yet - we should be clear that municipal bonds are not risk-free. Their default risk, while relatively low compared with corporate bond default risk, is not zero. Several notable municipal bond defaults have occurred in the past decade, notably in the wake of the Great Recession, and there is little reason to think that local governments will be immune from crisis in the future. And while the duration isn’t too long, it still leaves the fund vulnerable to interest rate movement. In addition, the tax-exempt nature of the fund’s income might not be of meaningful benefit to those in a lower tax bracket or an investment that is held in a tax-advantaged investment account such as an IRA or 401(k).

Conclusion

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF is a good fund from what I can tell. In addition to offering high after-tax yield and substantial diversification benefits, VTEI is an easy way to access the intermediate muni-bond market. Its low expense ratio and large diversification offer investors an incredibly efficient way to add a crucial exposure to this part of the bond market. Worth considering if you’re a conservative investor.