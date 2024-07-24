jetcityimage

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) reported results for its second fiscal quarter on July 18, 2024, that mostly met investor expectations. The regional lender also disclosed a significant drop in its net interest income, which was expected, and reported solid growth in its deposit base. With the Fed approaching its pivot point, likely in the third-quarter, I believe regional bank investments including KeyCorp will continue to experience net interest income pressure in the coming quarters, but especially in FY 2025, and I see few catalysts for a significant upside revaluation in the short term.

Previous rating

I rated shares of KeyCorp a hold in April due to accelerating inflation at the time, which led the Federal Reserve to postpone its rate pivot. With inflation moderating quite a bit throughout the second-quarter, however, the Fed’s pivot point is rapidly approaching, and we could see the first rate cut in September, which represents a challenge for KeyCorp. The bank has seen a steep decline in its net interest income lately, and shares appear to be fully valued at this point.

KeyCorp squeezes out small earnings beat

The regional lender beat earnings estimates by a small margin last week, but missed on the top line: KeyCorp had $0.25 per-share in adjusted earnings in the second-quarter, beating the consensus by $0.01 per-share, while revenues came in $1.45M below the average prediction at $1.53B.

KeyCorp generated overall solid Q2 earnings results despite a near-9% dip in net interest income. The lender's net income totaled $237M, showing a 5% decline year over year, largely due to lower net interest income. Provisions for credit losses totaled $100M, showing a 40% year-over-year decline, due to strong macroeconomic conditions that are supporting not only KeyCorp's financial results, but have also been cited by other banks, such as Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC), as supportive factors for strong Q2 earnings.

The main take-away, besides lower provisions for credit losses on a Y/Y basis, was that the lender's net interest income position declined by a lot, as was expected. Although the bank saw slight (1.5% Q/Q) growth in its net interest income compared to Q1'24, KeyCorp's net interest income declined 8.8% year over year to $899M in Q2'24. The longer-term outlook is unfavorable for KeyCorp, which has a large consumer banking business, as inflation moderated in June -- it fell 0.3 PP month over month to 3.0% -- which means the Fed is rapidly approaching is pivot point and could lower the federal fund rate as early as September. Lower interest rates are generally a headwind for bank earnings, as they reduce lenders' opportunities to charge higher rates for their loans.

Robust growth in KeyCorp's deposit base

KeyCorp's average deposits totaled $144.2B in the second-quarter, representing an increase of $1.3B quarter over quarter due to strength in both consumer and commercial. Growth in bank deposits is the sign of a healthy banking franchise and while the deposit situation has improved Q/Q, I don't believe KeyCorp has a lot of upside potential going forward.

KeyCorp's valuation

KeyCorp has seen a sharp upward revaluation in the fourth-quarter of FY 2023 due to growing expectations that the Fed would soon end its tightening policy. A reacceleration of inflation has prevented this pivot to happen at the beginning of the year, resulting in a higher-for-longer rate world that created NII support for regional lenders like KeyCorp. However, the Fed is set to end this current rate setup -- in my opinion we could see the first federal fund rate cut in September -- which creates valuation headwinds for KeyCorp in the longer term.

In my May work I calculated a fair value for shares of KeyCorp of $15.60 which reflected the bank's average 3-year P/B ratio. Following the lender's second-quarter results, which only slightly came in ahead of estimates, I confirm my fair value estimate of $15.60 per-share. Given that shares currently trade for $15.77, they are about fairly valued.

Regional banking rivals like Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) trade at higher price-to-book ratios, largely because they have a superior performance in terms of growing book value. PNC Financial Services has the best record here, growing its book value almost 18% in the last five years, followed by U.S. Bancorp's 5% gain. KeyCorp is the worst-performing regional lender here, with a decline in its book value of 15%.

R isks with KeyCorp

KeyCorp's biggest risk is a decline in loan demand, lower net interest income driven by the Fed's upcoming rate pivot, as well as higher provisions for credit losses in a recessionary economy. There is also a risk that KeyCorp will under-perform its regional banking rivals in terms of book value growth, which may make KEY a laggard in the industry group. What would change my mind about KeyCorp is if the regional lender were to see stronger book value growth and a rebound in its net interest income.

Final thoughts

KeyCorp submitted a decent earnings sheet for the second-quarter last week Wednesday, although the regional lender reported a near-9% drop in its net interest income. Credit provisions, total bank profitability (despite a significant net interest income drop Y/Y) and deposit growth looked healthy and suggest the bank is in a position to continue to deliver earnings growth going forward. Personally, I am very hesitant to invest in banks and financial services companies at a time when the Fed is about to pivot. Banks tend to have cyclical earnings and with the Federal Reserve about to end its tightening policy, KeyCorp may see lower net interest income in the long term. Because shares of KeyCorp continue to trade just around my fair value estimate of $15.60 and because I see no real catalysts for KeyCorp's business, I am inclined to stand by my hold rating for now!