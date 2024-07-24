J Studios

Many investors, especially retirees, pursue income investing as a way to manage their finances. The BDC sector is very attractive to income investors because of how they deliver their returns: substantially all of the return is via the dividend stream, which can typically yield 8 - 10%. However, not all BDCs are created or managed equally. Some simply aren't as appropriate as others for long-term buy and hold investing.

This article will investigate whether Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is appropriate for a long-term buy and hold for income. BBDC is a managed portfolio of middle market business loans, with returns juiced by some leverage. A middle market company is a business that is too large for a regular business loan from a bank, but too small to issue bonds on the bond market. By law, a BBDC must stay under a debt to equity ratio of 2, and distribute substantially all of its taxable income to avoid taxation. This means that it is hard for BBDC to retain earnings, unlike banks. This simple description of BBDC lets us identify 6 key areas that need to be understood before considering a long position:

What is the level of management expenses, and to what extent are they aligned with shareholder interests?

What is the current level of leverage and the history of leverage at BBDC?

What % of the asset portfolio is first lien senior secured debt? Are there significant concentrations of subordinated debt and equity, which are higher risk and more volatile?

How has its underwriting performed over the past market cycle?

How much does the BBDC's leverage cost? What isn't consumed by interest expenses flows straight into the shareholder's pocket.

Is BBDC's loan book widely diversified by industry, with an aversion towards cyclical sectors?

Let's begin.

Management Expenses

BBDC is an externally managed BDC, and so it charges two different fees: a base management fee and an incentive fee. The base management fee is simple: it is a flat 1.25% of gross assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) per year.

The incentive fee is computed differently - it is based on hurdle rates, describing the yield of the asset portfolio. The incentive fee begins at charging 100% of returns above the hurdle rate of 2.0625% per quarter (or an annualized 8.25% annualized) and below 2.578125% per quarter (or an annualized 10.3125% per year). Then after that, 20% of returns on the asset portfolio above 2.578125% per quarter (or an annualized 10.3125% per year) are then charged as part of the incentive fee.

The net effect of the incentive fee is to encourage the management to target an asset portfolio yield of at least 10.3125%, where beyond that amount, the shareholders participate in the majority of the benefit. In a sense, these management expenses are aligned with shareholder interests - however they are a very significant expense - consuming about 1/4 of the total investment income. This is enough for the market to justify trading BBDC at something around net asset value.

Balance Sheet Leverage

BBDCs employs leverage to boost its returns. The typical leverage used in a BDC is a debt to equity ratio of about 1.00. As BDC investors, we would root for a potential target to employ a stable and constant amount of leverage close to the debt to equity ratio of 1. Below is the debt to equity ratio for BBDC computed for the last 10 years:

FY Year End Dec 31 Total Liabilities Total Equity Debt To Equity 2023 1,480.9 1,196.6 1.238 2022 1,517.6 1,192.3 1.273 2021 1,419.0 741.9 1.913 2020 959.2 717.8 1.336 2019 681.8 570.9 1.194 2018 604.6 563.0 1.074 2017 581.8 641.3 0.907 2016 548.5 611.2 0.897 2015 530.9 508.4 1.044 2014 444.3 530.8 0.837 Click to enlarge

As we can see, the level of leverage employed by BBDC has largely been appropriate, currently on the slightly higher side, aside from the blip in 2021 where it temporarily soared to just over 1.9. That is likely due to the timing of the date in respect with the issuance of some new debt.

Asset Portfolio Seniority & Rate Structures

The gold standard asset type for a BDC is the first lien senior secured loan. This is because they formally have the most legal protections vis a vis the likelihood of recovery of principal should the portfolio company default on its debt. Therefore, as potential BDC investors, we would root for as much of the BDC's portfolio to be first lien senior secured as possible.

Below is a table extracted from the latest 10-Q filing by BBDC that details the asset seniority of the investment portfolio at BBDC:

Q1 2024 10-Q Filing

The majority of assets are indeed senior debt and first lien notes. However, there is also a sizeable chunk of subordinated debt, structured products (which I would lump together with subordinated debt), and equity instruments, totaling 33%. Therefore, there is significant exposure to mezzanine and equity risk in BBDC, and so it is important for those of us who are interested in BBDC to be aware of the elevated risk profile in this investment. Expect BBDC to be more volatile than most other BDCs in a turbulent market environment.

As of March 31, 2024, approximately $1,892.4 million (principal amount) of our debt portfolio investments bore interest at variable rates, which generally are SOFR based (or based on an equivalent applicable currency rate), and many of which are subject to certain floors. As of March 31, 2024, approximately $740.4 million (principal amount) of our borrowings bore interest at variable rates (approximately 50.5% of our total borrowings as of March 31, 2024) under the February 2019 Credit Facility and the February 2029 Notes.

On the other hand, there is some good news: substantially all of the debt portfolio yields a floating rate. Floating rates are good in one respect because that kind of debt has a more stable fair value relative to interest rate shifts.

Credit Quality & Underwriting Results

As stated, law BBDC is required to pay out at least 90% of taxable income to avoid corporate taxation, and at least 98% of taxable income to avoid excise taxes. This means that BBDC has a hard time retaining earnings, and so net asset value losses are likely to be permanent losses. This means poor underwriting is likely to directly lead to share price declines.

To measure credit quality, I like to use what I call the equity appreciation / depreciation ratio, which I compute by dividing net realized and unrealized gains (losses) by total equity. Below is a chart that details the computation for BBDC:

Year Ended Dec 31 Net Realized And Unrealized Gains (Losses) Total Equity Equity Appreciation / Depreciation Ratio 2023 (0.1) 1,196.6 (0.00%) 2022 (110.2) 1,192.3 (9.42%) 2021 18.7 741.9 2.52% 2020 (19.7) 717.8 2.74% 2019 28.3 570.9 4.96% 2018 (104.6) 563.0 (18.6%) 2017 (100.0) 641.3 (15.6%) 2016 (24.2) 611.2 (3.96%) 2015 (22.0) 508.4 (4.33%) 2014 (30.5) 530.8 (5.75%) Click to enlarge

What stands out is two years of remarkably heavy losses in 2017 and 2018, that merits further digging. It turns out, Barings BDC is not the original name of this BDC - its original name is Triangle Capital. I will provide a TL;DR of the following article Acclaimed Raleigh lender Triangle Capital hits a rough spot - Business North Carolina which quite nicely explains the story. And it turns out to be a cautionary tale.

Triangle Capital's assets were heavily skewed towards mezzanine debt: indeed, the founder of Triangle Capital prided himself by running the BDC with the most activity in the mezzanine markets in the USA. Mezzanine debt has equity like characteristics because it is unsecured debt, and it ranks lower in the capital structure than first lien senior secured debt. This means that it is riskier. At the end of 2015, mezzanine debt occupied a whopping 77% of the asset portfolio at Triangle Capital.

What happened next is not so surprising. Several portfolio companies ran into financial trouble, and had trouble repaying the mezzanine debt. The result was that Triangle Capital took some very hefty losses in its loan book, and consequently, its net asset value, when the value of those distressed debts was market to market. This is a cautionary tale that shows why it is so important to understand the asset seniority in a BDC's investment portfolio. The end result was that the Triangle Capital was sold to Barings, its name was changed, and the original CEO lost control of the company.

Here's the good news: during the sale, the management was completely swapped out, starting with the CEO position. The investment policy completely changed to become more conservative. This means that we have to evaluate BBDC on its underwriting using just the years 2019 - 2023.

The average equity appreciation / depreciation ratio for BBDC during that period is 0.16%. This is far from being a full market cycle, but preliminary evidence. I would say that BBDC is on track to having demonstrated ability to preserve net asset value over a full market cycle. Until then, I think BBDC deserves to trade at a slight discount to net asset value.

Cost Of Leverage

BBDC bears some similarity to a bank: it employs leverage to juice their returns. However, leverage is not free, and so as potential investors in BBDC we would root for it to have as low a cost of leverage as possible. I estimate the cost of leverage simply by dividing interest expense by total liabilities. Below is the cost of leverage for BBDC estimated for the past 10 years.

Fiscal Year Ended Dec 31 Interest Expense Total Liabilities Cost Of Liabilities Average AAA Bond Yield (FRED) 2023 84.7 1,480.9 5.72% 4.81% 2022 56.9 1,517.6 3.75% 4.07% 2021 33.0 1,419.0 2.32% 2.70% 2020 19.8 959.2 2.06% 2.48% 2019 26.1 681.8 3.82% 3.39% 2018 23.9 604.6 3.95% 3.93% 2017 29.3 581.8 5.04% 3.74% 2016 26.7 548.5 4.87% 3.67% 2015 26.8 530.9 5.05% 3.89% 2014 21.2 444.3 4.77% 4.16% Click to enlarge

Like most smaller BDCs, the cost of leverage works out to something slightly higher than the AAA corporate bond yield. That may seem low, but it is not as low as it could go: as I've said before in other articles, ARCC's cost of leverage is consistently at or just below the AAA corporate bond yield.

Portfolio Diversification By Industry

As potential BBDC investors, we would want our prospective target to have an asset portfolio that is widely diversified across noncyclical industries. This is informed by the experience of 2014 - 2015, where because of an overproduction of shale oil in the USA, oil prices collapsed, and smaller oil & gas companies became financially distressed. BDCs with asset concentrations in the oil & gas industry were hit hard.

Below is a table taken from the latest 10-Q filing by BBDC that details the allocation of assets in BBDC's investment portfolio by industry:

BBDC Q1 2024 10-Q Filing

This table shows the asset diversification by industry at BBDC. Energy: oil & gas occupies just 0.1% of the asset portfolio. The rest of the portfolio is either made up of small allocations or invested in noncyclical industries. I would say that, in general, BBDC's asset portfolio allocations by industry are appropriate for buy and hold investing.

Conclusions

The history of BBDC's market valuation shows its idiosyncratic history of asset seniority composition and seniority. Before 2018 when it had a lot of high-yielding mezzanine debt on its books, BBDC (then TCAP) traded at a substantial premium to net asset value. When some of those mezzanine investments failed, however, that premium disappeared. I would consider today's valuation to be reflective of BBDC's performance since 2019.

Data by YCharts

BBDC currently trades at a slight discount to net asset value. I feel this is appropriate, because of the slightly elevated level of leverage, the somewhat large allocation to subordinated debt and equity, and the currently incomplete track record of underwriting. Anyone who wishes to buy and hold BBDC must be comfortable with knowing these three caveats hanging over BBDC.