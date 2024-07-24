CrowdStrike: Stay Away Until Damage Is Settled

Rafa F. Oliver, CFA profile picture
Rafa F. Oliver, CFA
614 Followers

Summary

  • CrowdStrike is an excellent business with high growth revenue and solid free cash flow margin.
  • A service outage has impacted millions of people in critical processes due to an update in CrowdStrike's software, and its stock price has fallen 30%.
  • This stock drop is feasible, given the loss of clients and business fundamentals, and it is not an overreaction.
  • Avoid investing in the company until their future earnings calls provide clarity on the impact on their business fundamentals.

Young traveler sleeping at airport

bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

The story of a mistake

What was supposed to be a typical software update had terrible consequences. Banks, airlines, and hospitals were shut down. For example, clients could not receive the necessary service to travel to another city for an

This article was written by

Rafa F. Oliver, CFA profile picture
Rafa F. Oliver, CFA
614 Followers
Investing in high-growth opportunities across industries, employing a value investing approach that prioritizes robust business models and strategic foresight. Focusing on companies with the potential to profoundly influence the global landscape in the years aheadI primarily employ the discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation methodology, although I remain adaptable to various valuation techniques. Additionally, I leverage business model frameworks derived from institutions like Harvard Business School and other renowned universities for in-depth analysis. This approach ensures a comprehensive understanding of a company's intrinsic value and strategic positioning within its industry landscape, facilitating informed investment decisions with a focus on long-term growth potential and risk mitigation.Educational background: MBA IESE Business School, University of Navarra and chartered financial analyst with CFA Institute

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRWD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRWD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRWD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News