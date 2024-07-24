bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

The story of a mistake

What was supposed to be a typical software update had terrible consequences. Banks, airlines, and hospitals were shut down. For example, clients could not receive the necessary service to travel to another city for an important meeting. The company stated that this was not a security issue.

Figure 1: Seeking Alpha

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has about 29,000 customers, but the outage affected many more people. 8.5 million Windows computers were affected. But the customers affected could be, in my estimation, more than 100 million.

Some articles in Seeking Alpha see this incident as a buying opportunity: CrowdStrike's Sell-Off Offers A Strong Buying Opportunity. Some other articles alert you to stay out of the stock: CrowdStrike: A Strong Sell For This Very Overvalued Tech-Bubble Stock.

I estimate that CrowdStrike is an excellent business and will recover from this event. However, a stock price downfall is feasible with a customer loss in the next few years. So, I recommend staying away from the company until future earnings calls confirm the damage to its business fundamentals.

CrowdStrike is a growing quality company

You can see in the next figure how CrowdStrike's free cash flow is consistently growing to $323 million per quarter and is headed to reach two big competitors like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Fortinet (FTNT). It is growing faster than Zscaler (ZS), a pure cybersecurity software player.

Data by YCharts

CrowdStrike's revenue growth is not the biggest, at 30% yoy compared to Zscaler's 32%, but it is declining slower, even though it has maintained it in the last quarters. This reflects CrowdStrike's strong business. Its offering is simple and almost frictionless. They offer a one-console and one agent that allows easier deployment and consolidation.

Data by YCharts

Margins are healthy and growing but not the best in the industry; they are even worse than Palo Alto's EBITDA margin: 11.85% vs 16.52%. Palo Alto has a hybrid model with software and hardware with worse economics than a pure software company. CrowdStrike's architecture is characterized by its focus on data, AI integration, and scalability. The platform gathers and analyzes trillions of threat signals daily, assembling one of the world's most extensive and rapidly expanding cyber threat datasets.

Margins just tell us that the company is trying hard without the expected results.

Data by YCharts

Investment in net working capital is smooth and controlled, like Zscaler's, which is different from Palo Alto's and Fortinet's hybrid model. CrowdStrike has a positive change in networking capital of $32 million. It is worth it in a growing company.

Data by YCharts

Lastly, CAPEX's investment of $60 million per quarter is significant compared to other industry firms. Those are investments in the platform, Falcon, which is one of the advantages of the pure software players; just having one platform gives a service more efficient and more straightforward to maintain and update, at least on paper, because this outage was due to an update in the agents of Falcon.

Data by YCharts

Valuation is one of the highest in the industry due to the growth expectations. That makes it more vulnerable to market shocks, as we have experienced.

Data by YCharts

Overreaction or business fundamentals

Since the outage, the stock price has dropped from $385 to $269. I want to calculate the actual impact of this market decline on the business value. Once we have the measurement, I will be able to determine if it is reasonable. If the loss in business value is justifiable, I would advise against investing. However, if the market has overreacted and the business value loss is too steep, it indicates emotional undervaluation and a rebound can be expected in the near future.

To build this analysis, I have made a valuation with the data before the outage, a base case, and I have created another valuation model after the incident using the current price. The hypothesis behind these valuations and how they affect the business is essential.

In the base case, I assume that CrowdStrike will maintain its growth rate at 34% until 2027, which declines to 25% and ends at 21%, as you can see in the next figure. Cash margins are 30% until 2026 and then lower to 25% until 2031, ending up at 20%.

In the after-event case, I assume the impact is customer loss, and revenue growth is lower. I am modeling the effect over the last three years, and the first year's revenue growth will be 25% vs. 35% in the base case. The second and third year’s revenue growth will be 33% vs. 34%.

Author

The result is that in the first year, the company will lose $79 million in free cash flow, 7% of the total, the company will lose 125 in the second year, 8% of the total, and in later years, the difference will widen even when the hypothesis is the same due to the impact in the first three years.

Based on my analysis, this scenario is entirely feasible. This stock price drop is likely rooted in business fundamentals. My strong recommendation is to wait, as this decline is potentially business-driven.

On November 1, 2021, the stock price experienced a shock of a 30% decline and didn't regain this value after more than a year.

Risks

The main risk in my thesis is that this price drop is an overreaction and will increase quickly. The price decline is significant, but when you see short interest, the impact is not so substantial, as shown in Figure XXX.

Data by YCharts

I interpret that professional and retail investors determine stock price movement, and professionals influence short interest. So, people with more tools are not betting this is a "catastrophe" for the company.

This will add to all that I have said about the business fundamentals at the beginning. An excellent business can overcome this incident. I am confident that the company will manage to do so, but in my analysis, I have factored in the assumption that there will be less revenue growth and that the company will later overcome the situation.

Conclusion

I have analyzed CrowdStrike's business value drivers, primarily focusing on free cash flow and its main components: revenue growth, EBITDA margin, changes in net working capital, and CAPEX. I'm trying to understand if the recent drop in the stock price is an overreaction or if it reflects a meaningful impact on the business.

I believe CrowdStrike is a strong business and will bounce back from this event. However, if they lose customers in the near future, their stock price could decline. Therefore, my recommendation is to avoid investing in the company until their future earnings calls provide clarity on the impact on their business fundamentals.