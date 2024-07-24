Bitcoin Halving And Mining Update: Mid-2024 Perspective

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.49K Followers

Summary

  • The bitcoin halving event in April 2024 reduced the block reward for miners, which is expected to increase bitcoin’s price over time due to reduced supply and steady demand.
  • Miners face revenue challenges from the reduced block reward, especially if bitcoin’s price does not rise quickly, compounded by high electricity costs and the need for specialized hardware.
  • The mining industry is adapting through mergers, improving operational efficiency, and diversifying revenue streams, with well-capitalized firms better positioned to thrive.

Bitcoin halving. Golden coin with bitcoin sign cut in half with dramatic lighting

JuSun

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA & Blake Heimann

We just passed the 20th of July 2024, and approximately 90 days have passed since the pivotal bitcoin halving event in April. As a reminder, when we say "halving," we are referring to the reward paid to

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.49K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News