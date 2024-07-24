My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New June Dividend Record - 101 Holdings With 22 Buys

sureeporn

Portfolio Changes in June

Investment activity in June continued as planned and similar to previous months as I managed to put around $1,700 into the market, still predominantly focusing on Business Development Companies. I have been doing that for many-many years now and while I don't have the means to meaningfully increase that contribution, I am super happy about the level I am able to invest. That steady and consistent process gradually builds up a big portfolio I am really proud of. It has been a fascinating journey so far and the only regret I have is not having started earlier. That said, opportunities become fewer and fewer as BDCs continue to rally now that the market also realizes that there won't be any interest rate cuts anytime soon with inflation remaining sticky, although it has come down a bit.

My main picks were Ares Capital (ARCC), Owl Rock Capital (OBDC), Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) and MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC), I'm not expecting any dividend hikes for any of these stocks, but their current dividends are more than sufficient for my investment strategy. Instead, I'm hoping for some special dividends once the Fed starts cutting rates (although why they would do that anytime soon with the economy going strong is beyond me).

If we do get those special dividends, it could bring down stock prices, making the yields more attractive for future purchases. In June, all my moves added $131 to my yearly dividend income, kicking off the year on a positive note. My aim is to lift my dividend income by about $100 each month, mostly doable thanks to the high yields from BDCs.

Overall, the average yield on cost of my new investments in June averaged around 7.3%, reinforcing my belief in BDCs as a core part of my portfolio. I'm banking on their dividends staying steady - that's what I'm all about when it comes to generating income. Time will tell if I'm on the money or just overly optimistic.

All these purchases break down as follows:

Added Dividend Income in June (Designed by author)

All net purchases in June can be found below:

Net Purchases in June (Designed by author)

Dividend Income June 2024

Dividend income hit a new June record of $1,051.77 up 27% Y/Y and down 12% sequentially. Quarter of quarter underperformance is mainly driven by the semi-annual dividend from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) that was paid in March and the odd dividend payment schedule from Hercules Capital Corporation (HTGC) which paid in March but did not pay in June (instead they already paid in May). Now excluding all those effects Y/Y growth remains unchanged but sequential growth is adjusted to 5%.

Still, I am very happy to have been able to cross the $1,000 threshold yet again and largely without any special effects, i.e. that from hereon June should never fall below $1,000 ever again bearing some catastrophic dividend cuts.

Monthly dividend payouts are approaching the $150 milestone and have reached $146 up from the $143 recorded in March. While my investment strategy doesn't exclusively center on monthly dividend stocks, my regular contributions to Realty Income (O) and Main Street Capital (MAIN) remain steadfast and will help that cause.

The biggest growth in dividend income in absolute terms undeniably can be attributed to Ares Capital. This is a position I have started to build as early as 2018 but intensified my investments starting in 2021 and further accelerated them since January 2023. This quarter alone Ares dividend income amounted to a substantial $222 which is up significantly from the already material $155 just a year ago. Ares has quickly developed into one of my top dividend payers and is on track for full-year 2025 dividends of at least $1,000 as I expect to be able to bring up the quarterly figures to around $250 by the end of this year.

I have no plans to stop investing into Ares Capital Corporation anytime soon, and remain very confident about their business and about future dividend prospects.

June 2024 Dividend Income (Designed by author)

In alignment with my investment strategy, I've incorporated a BDC/Non-BDC breakdown into my dividend income charts. This addition allows for more precise monitoring of this critical development.

Additionally, I have created a new visualization that dissects dividend income into two distinct categories: BDCs and Non-BDCs. These categories in turn are separated by dividend payment frequency into Monthly (blue) and Quarterly (orange) in absolute and relative terms. In June 2024, BDCs accounted for just 39% of my total dividends and for 23% for the entire quarter, indicating that June tends to be a highly BDC-focused month.

This metric is telling and will further guide me as it develops over time.

Q2/2024 Dividend Income - Split by BDC vs Non-BDC (Designed by author)

In June, dividend income from my top three regular payers reached a massive $383, a very sharp increase from last year's average of $271. It did not come as a surprise that numbers would increase but it does surprise me by just how much. I am buying shares of Ares Capital and MidCap Financial Investment Corporation multiple times per month depending on which stock performs worse on a given day or week.

All this is depicted below:

Top 3 Dividend Payers (Designed by author)

Here is a chart that shows the development of my net dividend income by month over time between 2015 and 2024. You can see the growth of my dividend income and the average annual dividend for each year:

All-time Dividend Development (Designed by author)

This chart is my favorite because it illustrates the progression of my dividend income over time and allows me to easily see the average annual dividend for each year.

Next, I have plotted all the individual dividend payments I have received, coloring them by year and arranging the years side by side instead of horizontally as in previous updates. This visualization allows for a more comprehensive analysis of the distribution of my dividend payments over time.

Dividend Payment Bubbles (Designed by author)

By visualizing the data in this manner, we get a clear picture of how dividend payments are spread out over different years, offering valuable insights into the overall growth of my dividend income over the years.

This visualization is initially quite cluttered, but it contains a wealth of information. It shows every individual dividend payment I have received since I began my investment journey in 2015, represented as a circle that is colored and sized according to its contribution. The view is organized by month and year, allowing for a more comprehensive analysis of the development of my dividend income over time. For each year and month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below the average is filled in dark red, while the area above the average is colored dark green.

This type of data visualization allows for a detailed examination of the distribution of my dividend payments over time and enables me to easily identify trends and patterns in my income growth.

June 2024 Dividends (Designed by author)

Now, zooming in on June, we can immediately see a number of big colorful circles in a sea of black. The bigger the circle and the bigger the distance to the previous circle for the same stock, the bigger is the change in dividend income compared to the prior years.

The importance of Ares Capital Corporation is clear, with a reddish circle indicating the massive jump in dividend income over the last 12 months due to heavy ongoing monthly investments, and I have no plans to stop these monthly savings plans. Similarly, the big year-over-year increases in dividend income from MAIN and MFIC also clearly stand out visually in that chart.

Apart from that, when it comes to the dividends for 2024, I notice mostly orange circles at the top of the scale, which is exactly what I want to see. These big orange circles represent a rising dividend income, and my goal is to have as many of them as possible at the top of the chart.

Overall, my aim is to observe numerous large orange circles positioned at the highest point on the scale. This signifies a positive trend of increasing dividend income, which is precisely what I'm striving for.

Another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT). Assuming an average hourly rate of $36.25 for 2024, my GWT and annual net dividends have been as follows:

2018: 121 hours GWT, $3,000 in annual net dividends

2019: 142 hours GWT, $3,600 in annual net dividends

2020: 152 hours GWT, $3,800 in annual net dividends

2021: 180 hours GWT, $5,050 in annual net dividends

2022: 229 hours GWT, $6,400 in annual net dividends

2023: 272 hours GWT, $8,800 in annual net dividends

2024: Targeting at least 248 hours GWT, $9,000 in annual net dividends

The overall target for the year with $9,000 in annual net dividends is very conservative, but I expect that I will have to take out some risk from my portfolio as I am eyeing to raise capital for real estate investments if I encounter the right deal. Still, as the year unfolds, I do expect to be able to pass that target and potentially even reach my next milestone of $10,000 as well. That would be a great achievement, but nothing I am banking on to reach this year - it would be the icing on the cake.

Across the years, my YTD Dividend Race has been as follows:

2018: Disappointing

2019: Phenomenal, benefiting from a low baseline in the prior year

2020: Fairly disappointing

2021: Phenomenal

2022: Much better than expected, fueled by the very weak euro

2023: Breathtaking

2024: Currently standing at 11% YTD and up sharply from the 8% YTD metric as of the end of May. That puts me right in-line with my growth target for the year and it is not entirely unreasonable to think that the second half of the year could be even better than the first one which would then bring total annual dividend income not just beyond the targeted $9,000 but above $10,000 as well. However, as this stage that race remains too early to call.

YTD Dividend Growth (Designed by author)

I have updated the YTD Dividend Race chart to show the development of YTD dividend income on a daily basis, allowing us to see that most of my dividend income is generated mid-month and towards the end of the month. The chart also breaks down the development by month for the current year, making it easy to identify significant jumps in income.

YTD Dividend Race (Designed by author)

Expressed in GWT, it presents itself as follows:

Gifted Working Time in Hours (Designed by author)

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 1,353 hours, or 169.1 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, this translates into more than half a year in total. Full-year 2024 (green bars) - Around 144 hours, or 18 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2024, which is equivalent to more than three full working weeks funded with dividends and about half of my annual paid vacation days. That is great progress, and I can't wait to add another month to that statistic. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated total at the end of the current reporting month (June).

This visualization allows us to see the overall impact of my dividend income on the amount of active work I am able to replace with passive income. It also enables us to see the progress made year-to-date, as well as the accumulated total at the end of the current reporting month.

Upcoming July Dividends

As every month, July is packed with dividend payments heavily concentrated around the 15th and at month-end when the dividend checks from Canada's big banks as well as JPMorgan will be arriving over a period of just 3-4 days.

Given the majority of my savings plans feature companies that pay dividends in January such as W. P. Carey (WPC), Altria (MO), Cisco Systems (CSCO), JPMorgan, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Stryker (SYK), Medtronic (MDT) as well as ongoing investments into stocks like Rithm Capital (RITM), it surely is going to be a big month that should easily set a new all-time dividend record for the month of July.

Overall, I am expecting more than $550 in dividend income and can't wait to see how the numbers will stack up in around 2 weeks.

My Dividend Calendar (Designed by author)

At the end of June, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Market Value (€) Apple Inc. (AAPL) 11.59% 28,534 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 6.31% 15,540 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 4.05% 9,981 Visa Inc (V) 3.79% 9,331 Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 3.75% 9,227 AbbVie Inc (ABBV) 3.40% 8,365 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) 2.68% 6,604 McDonald's Corp (MCD) 2.67% 6,575 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 2.52% 6,217 Hercules Capital (HTGC) 2.44% 6,001 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 2.22% 5,467 W. P. Carey (WPC) 2.10% 5,159 Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) 2.02% 4,985 Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) 2.00% 4,936 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 1.97% 4,853 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1.91% 4,715 Shell (SHEL) 1.91% 4,709 AT&T Inc. (T) 1.91% 4,693 Home Depot (HD) 1.82% 4,487 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 1.70% 4,185 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 1.59% 3,927 Apollo Investment (MFIC) 1.51% 3,716 Southern Co (SO) 1.45% 3,582 Altria Group Inc (MO) 1.44% 3,546 New Residential Corporation (RITM) 1.40% 3,457 Blackstone Group LP (BX) 1.38% 3,409 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 1.22% 3,010 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.21% 2,991 Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF) 1.08% 2,650 Enbridge (ENB) 1.06% 2,600 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.05% 2,583 Gladstone Capital (GLAD) 0.97% 2,383 Intel Corporation (INTC) 0.87% 2,135 Realty Income Corp (O) 0.84% 2,076 Morgan Stanley (MS) 0.82% 2,022 BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) 0.82% 2,016 Procter & Gamble Co (PG) 0.76% 1,867 BP2 (BP) 0.71% 1,758 BP1 (BP) 0.70% 1,727 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 0.68% 1,679 Bank of America Corp (BAC) 0.66% 1,633 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 0.65% 1,603 Daimler (OTCPK:MBGAF) 0.65% 1,600 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 0.60% 1,489 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.58% 1,428 Sino AG (XTP.F) 0.54% 1,331 Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) 0.51% 1,250 Stryker (SYK) 0.50% 1,228 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 0.48% 1,182 The Coca-Cola Co (KO) 0.45% 1,101 Unilever NV ADR (UL) 0.45% 1,098 Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) 0.44% 1,095 AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC) 0.39% 962 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.39% 958 Target Corporation (TGT) 0.37% 907 3M Co (MMM) 0.37% 901 Annaly Capital Management (NLY) 0.35% 850 Owl Rock Capital Corporation (OBDC) 0.33% 814 CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0.32% 780 Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) 0.31% 773 Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 0.31% 766 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 0.31% 761 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 0.29% 723 Medtronic (MDT) 0.29% 717 Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) 0.29% 715 Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) 0.29% 708 NextEra Energy (NEE) 0.29% 705 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 0.28% 695 Dominion Energy Inc (D) 0.27% 667 Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 0.26% 644 Broadcom Inc (AVGO) 0.26% 631 BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) 0.25% 616 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.24% 584 Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) 0.23% 562 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) 0.22% 532 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) 0.18% 442 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.17% 420 Mastercard (MA) 0.16% 406 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) 0.15% 374 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.14% 356 Capital Southwest (CSWC) 0.14% 355 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 0.14% 336 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) 0.13% 329 Sixt (OTCPK:SIXGF) 0.12% 306 Blackstone Secured Lending Trust (BXSL) 0.11% 275 BRT Realty Trust (BRT) 0.11% 270 Blue Owl Capital (OWL) 0.10% 255 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) 0.07% 181 Fresenius SE (OTCPK:FSNUF) 0.07% 168 Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) 0.07% 162 Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) 0.06% 149 Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) 0.05% 117 Boeing (BA) 0.05% 113 The GEO Group Inc (GEO) 0.04% 97 Walt Disney Co (DIS) 0.03% 81 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 0.03% 75 Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) 0.03% 70 Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) 0.03% 63 Newtek Business Services (NEWT) 0.03% 63 FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK) 0.01% 35 Service Properties Trust (SVC) 0.01% 25 Click to enlarge

