Investment Thesis

Many industrial REITs have recently become opportunistic, with the industrial property sector facing some headwinds related to the over-supply. I believe First Industrial (NYSE:FR) is still an attractive opportunity as the Company:

delivers solid AFFO per share and DPS growth

has impressive deal & investment activity

has a strong balance sheet with no maturities until 2026, a solid fixed charge ratio, and a BBB rating

showcases high rent bumps on new leases or lease renewals

is likely to benefit greatly from the upcoming market conditions' improvement

While its relatively low dividend yield may not seem attractive for some income-oriented investors, I believe it's a solid pick for a well-structured portfolio. I remain bullish on FR.

Introduction

My recent coverage of the Company was released on June 20, 2024. Within the analysis, I stated that FR was buyable due to the market sentiment shaped by overconcern regarding the supply-to-demand relationship of industrial properties and the business strength of the Company. To get a better grasp of the development of my view on FR, please refer to the link below:

First Industrial Looks Buyable As Market Conditions Improve

Since the publication, FR's stock price has increased by ~14%, constituting a total return equal to ~14.9%.

On July 17, 2024, the Company released its Q2 2024 10-Q. Let's review whether the recent improvement in its valuation combined with recent business developments still presents FR as an opportunity worth considering. Enjoy the read!

Business Development

Portfolio Status and Occupancy Rate

As of June 30, 2024, FR owned an industrial portfolio of 428 properties (incl. those under development). Its locations are set within the major, often coastal, markets. The Company stated that it emphasizes its activities within supply-constrained markets, which may be the case when considering general, long-term tendencies. However, investors should be aware that the industrial property sector is currently facing some headwinds related to the over-supply, which resulted from cooling demand and substantial construction ends. This has been the case since around mid-2022. Nevertheless, with the decreasing new construction starts and demand supported by several, long-term trends, this will likely turn around in the upcoming years, so let's not pick on words here. Let's just keep in mind that the current market conditions are not favourable, and we may witness further increases in the vacancy rate for a few quarters (I'm looking forward to the publication of the data for Q2 2024).

CoStar Inc. and Wells Fargo Economics

The headwinds mentioned above have been reflected in recent results of some sector representatives. Looking at FR, its Q2 2024 quarter-end occupancy rate decreased to 95.3% from 95.5% recorded at the end of Q1 2024. FR is not alone regarding the negative occupancy rate development as Prologis (PLD), the largest global industrial REIT, has also reported a lower occupancy rate within its latest Q2 2024 statement. I am not concerned with that because of the market conditions I mentioned earlier, which I expect to shift in the upcoming years. The current over-supply will likely turn into an under-supply, positively impacting industrial REITs, including FR.

Leasing and Investment Activities

After hitting its record regarding rent bumps on its leases (on a cash basis) in 2023, with a cash rental increase of 58.3% on average, FR's management expects this metric to slow down through 2024. YTD's performance generally aligns with the management's expectations regarding rent increases on new leases or renewals. In Q2 2024, the cash rental rates increased by 43.4%, while the increases amounted to 45% on leases signed by YTD. It's a high level, which suggests that FR is likely to benefit greatly from its upcoming lease terminations. For those of you wondering, such a phenomenon results from the market rents growing at a more dynamic pace than FR's rents through the rent escalators embedded within the Company's contracts.

FR's Investor Presentation

To summarize FR's impressive progress during Q2 2024, I'll quote the Company's CEO, Peter Baccile, from FR's recent Q2 2024 Earnings Call:

For 2024, we're now through 88% of our expirations by net rent with a cash run rate change of 45%. (...) We're also beginning to see some early decision-making on our 2025 lease expirations. I'm pleased to report that we recently inked the renewal of our largest 2025 expiration, a 1.3 million square footer in Pennsylvania. We'll provide you an update on our progress for next year's rollovers on our third quarter call as we have done in prior years, but we're off to a strong start.

During Q2 2024, FR leased area in four operating properties with lease commence dates starting from Q2 - Q4 2024. For details, please refer to the table below. Moreover, FR announced two leases signed during Q3 2024 - a 100% lease of 461K sq. ft. property and a 61K sq. ft. lease (out of a total of 200K sq. ft.), which brought the project's occupancy to 50%.

Author based on FR's Q2 2024 results press release

Additionally, FR pre-leased ~50% of the GLA of its property under development. The estimated investment volume of the project amounts to $44m. Other investment initiatives in Q2 2024 included:

launching the development project for 198K sq. ft. property with an estimated investment volume of $50m

launching the development project for a 60K sq. ft. property with an estimated investment volume of $15m

sale-leaseback acquisition of 53K sq. ft. property for $16m

Financial Stance

Positive business developments led FR's management to raise its 2024 FFO per share guidance by 3 cents at midpoint. FR's current guidance assumes FFO per share, ranging from $2.57 to $2.65. Considering that FR generated $2.44 FFO per share in 2023, delivering a 2024 guidance at the midpoint would mean a solid ~7% growth year-over-year. To quote from previously linked FR's press release:

With the benefit of the progress we have made leasing up our developments, we are raising our FFO per share guidance by 3 cents at the midpoint," said Mr. Baccile. "We have an incremental 1.2 million square feet of development leasing forecasted in our operating and financial guidance for the year, which will contribute to our cash flow growth in 2025 and beyond.

FR also provided attractive DPS growth, delivering a CAGR of 8.0% during the 2019 - 2023 period (with 2018 as a base year). Moreover, the DPS growth has picked up. Assuming the upheld dividend for Q3 and Q4, FR will deliver a DPS growth rate of 15.6% year over year. It's worth mentioning that FR's dividends are well-covered with a forward-looking AFFO payout ratio of ~69.5%. What's the 'weakness' regarding the dividends? FR's dividend yield is relatively low and stands at ~2.7%. For details regarding the DPS development in recent years, please refer to the chart below.

Author based on FR

Regarding the credit metrics as of June 2024, FR has an investment-grade BBB-rated balance sheet with a solid fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.4x (flat compared to its Q1-end level) and a fixed-rate-oriented debt structure (~89.2% of the debt with a fixed rate). Its debt maturity schedule is relatively short-term (4.3 years). However, FR has no debt maturing until 2026, assuming it exercises its extension options in two of its bank loans.

FR's Q2 2024 10-Q

Valuation Outlook

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method that is a leading tool in transaction processes, as it allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking.

The forward-looking P/FFO multiple stood at:

20.9x for FR

23.4x for PLD

16.8x for STAG Industrial (STAG)

28.8x for Terreno Realty (TRNO)

24.4x for Americold (COLD)

23.1x for EastGroup Properties (EGP)

Considering the (likely) upcoming improvement of the market conditions, FR's business metrics and growth drivers resulting from a secured investment pipeline and high rent bumps, I believe there's more room for FR's multiple appreciation. Should FR continue to increase its dividends and be as active on the leasing and investment front, I believe that the 22x-23x P/FFO range is reachable, constituting ~5-10% upside potential just from the multiple appreciation, assuming no material adverse changes and no drastic shifts in the market conditions (both for the worse and for the better).

Key Takeaways

Strengths

high rent bumps on new leases and renewals

secured investment pipeline and solid deal activity

strong credit metrics with no maturities until 2026 (assuming utilization of the extension options)

solid AFFO per share and DPS growth

well-covered dividends with a low AFFO payout ratio

vast ownership of land, further ensuring the FR's growth

management recognizing the improving business conditions through positive guidance update

Weaknesses and Risk Factors