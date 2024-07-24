First Industrial Realty Trust Sets The Ground For The Upcoming Upside

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
361 Followers

Summary

  • First Industrial Realty released strong Q2 2024 results, delivering solid FFO per share growth.
  • FR showcased robust investment & deal activity during the recent quarter, setting the ground for the upcoming upside.
  • The Company is likely to benefit greatly from the upcoming shift in market conditions.
  • There's still room for upside resulting from the multiple appreciation.

Dobre wieści czerwonymi i żółtymi wielkimi literami. Tło jasna ceglana ściana.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Many industrial REITs have recently become opportunistic, with the industrial property sector facing some headwinds related to the over-supply. I believe First Industrial (NYSE:FR) is still an attractive opportunity as the

This article was written by

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
361 Followers
Cash Flow Venue on the Path to Financial Freedom. I'm an M&A advisor with extensive experience in business valuation and IPOs. Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, often within the REIT sector. Dividend investing allowed me to build an additional pillar of my financial life and I wish to expand my knowledge further and share it through Cash Flow Venue.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News