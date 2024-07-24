Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) surged after the company reported strong second quarter results with Arcalyst significantly exceeding Street expectations. The company also increased the full year net product sales guidance range for Arcalyst from $370-390 million to $405-415 million.

These results were driven by the recently expanded sales team and the positive impact is coming much earlier than I anticipated, and apparently, earlier than the management team anticipated as well considering the significantly increased full-year guidance range.

I believe the improved outlook for Arcalyst warrants an increase in the valuation range, on top of my January 2024 increase, and I am increasing the valuation range from $27-30 to $34-37 per share as I expect higher net sales growth of Arcalyst in the following years.

Arcalyst outperforms expectations in Q2 and still has a long way to go to increase market penetration in the recurrent pericarditis market

Arcalyst net sales grew 90% Y/Y and 31% sequentially to $103.4 million. This was the second quarter in a row of Y/Y growth acceleration, from 78% and 85% in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024, respectively. Total revenues were $108.6 million and were $17.6 million above the Street consensus.

I have rarely seen such a strong and immediate impact of an expanded sales force. Arcalyst usually sees higher sequential growth in the second quarter due to the negative seasonal dynamics in the first quarter, but I wondered if there was a positive inventory impact in the quarter or other one-time items that might have boosted the second quarter sales, but management said on the earnings call that there were no meaningful changes in inventory levels and that the significant sequential increase in net sales was demand-driven.

The positive trends on all demand metrics have continued or improved in the second quarter:

The total number of prescribers since launch increased from 2,000 in Q1 to 2,300 in Q2.

The number of repeat prescribers nearly doubled Y/Y, from 290 to 550 and the repeat prescribers are writing more Arcalyst prescriptions.

The average duration of therapy increased from 23 months in Q1 to 26 months in Q2.

Market penetration increased from 9% in Q4 2023 to 11% in Q2. Management calculates this number based on the estimate of 14,000 recurrent pericarditis patients.

The company also saw higher compliance and a sequential improvement in gross to net discounts that they do not expect to see in a similar degree going forward.

I am particularly encouraged by the increase in the number of repeat prescribers and the increased number of prescriptions coming from these repeat prescribers.

In addition to the expanded sales force, Kiniksa also has other initiatives to boost awareness and growth of Arcalyst.

The company is sponsoring the American Heart Association's ('AHA') Addressing Recurrent Pericarditis initiative, a "multifaceted, national effort to improve quality of care for recurrent pericarditis patients through building centers of excellence and disseminating best practices for diagnosis and management of the disease." The AHA has identified 15 sites to improve referral pathways, find gaps and create solutions that can be shared with healthcare practices across the United States. The initiative will also create educational materials for both patients and physicians.

The second recent initiative is the partnership with Henrik Lundqvist, the National Hockey League Hall-Of-Famer to raise the awareness of recurrent pericarditis. This campaign will start in September.

And while the expansion of the sales force and the new initiatives are driving up spending, the fast payback shows these are the right moves. After a few quarters of compressing collaboration profit margins, they made new all-time highs in the second quarter by reaching 57.9%. As a reminder, Kiniksa is entitled to 50% of profits on Arcalyst and the other half is going to partner Regeneron (REGN).

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals earnings reports

Kiniksa now expects full-year Arcalyst net sales in the $405-415 million range, a $30 million increase from the mid-point of the $370-390 million net sales guidance range the company provided on the first quarter earnings call and up from the initial $360-380 million range at the start of the year. Based on the numbers in the first half of the year and the demand metrics, even the high end of the new range looks achievable.

If I were to nitpick, I would say I expected this growth to come through higher market penetration instead of much longer average time on therapy. When I made my initial long-term sales estimates, I assumed an average duration on therapy of only 8 months and market penetration of 30-35%. In the meantime, the average duration of therapy has increased to 26 months with a tendency for further increases, while market penetration stood at 11% at the end of June. And while Arcalyst will clearly exceed my initial 2026 net sales estimate range of $600-700 million (which I since tightened to $650-700 million and am further increasing it today), it will do so thanks to much longer average duration of therapy and what will likely be a lower penetration rate - probably no more than the low 20s by the end of 2026.

Improved outlook warrants an increased valuation range

I mentioned in my April update that I saw room for increases in the valuation range based on Arcalyst's performance but that I wanted to see at least another quarter or two of strong performance before making changes. Since the second quarter results and the improved full-year outlook were even better than I anticipated, I now believe Arcalyst can generate $700 million to $750 million in net sales in 2026, up from the $650-700 million estimate range.

I also made a slight negative adjustment to the expected profits as I now anticipate higher SG&A expenses in the model, and there was also a positive effect from a passage of time adjustment. These changes bring the valuation range from $27-30 to $34-37 per share.

Author's estimates

I am still not giving credit to abiprubart (formerly KPL-404) until I see how competitive it is in Sjogren's syndrome, and it will take quite some time to see the data from the phase 2b trial as it only recently started enrolling patients and I believe it could take approximately three years to generate topline results.

Conclusion

A strong beat-and-raise second quarter earnings report puts Kiniksa in a good position for continued shareholder value creation in the following quarters and years. The company is also in good financial shape with $218 million in cash and equivalents and no debt and management expects to be cash flow positive on an annual basis this year. Based on Arcalyst's long-term growth outlook, I do not anticipate the company will need to raise cash again unless there are in-licensing or acquisition opportunities going forward.

The main risks to the investment thesis are Arcalyst underperforming sales expectations, and abiprubart failing in the phase 2b trial in Sjogren's syndrome (even though it is not included in my valuation range), or generating uncompetitive data in what looks like an increasingly competitive market - the two anti-FcRn antibodies have generated positive data in Sjogren's syndrome this year - Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) nipocalimab and argenx's (ARGX) Vyvgart. And this comes on top of the in-class competition for abiprubart where Amgen (AMGN) is ahead in the clinic with dazodalibep already in a registrational phase 3 trial.