Investment Thesis

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) is a consistent, steady earner that operates as a reliable natural gas provider to American citizens in the Southeastern United States. Their investments in infrastructure continue to ramp up year over year, with management guiding earnings 5-7% growth beyond 2024. I believe this consistent earner is a solid buy for income investors who like stability, and believe their infrastructure investments can help shares reach a fair price target of around $75.

Company Overview

Spire is one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies that describes itself as a "growing, financially strong natural gas company with five gas utilities, serving 1.7 million homes and businesses across Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri" according to their website. They focus on growing organically by making consistent infrastructure investments to improve the reliability and reach of their natural gas energy services.

Their track record is relatively strong, with 21 years of consecutive dividend increases and a historical 5-7% long term EPS growth. Slow and steady seems to be management's philosophy, showing a high degree of predictability for investors who like solid dividends that are well-covered by earnings.

The company splits its operations into three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. Most of the earnings come from Gas Utility, and the seasonal nature of their earnings means that "earnings of Spire and each of the Utilities are typically concentrated during the heating season of November through April each fiscal year" according to the annual report.

Geographically, the company serves Americans in Missouri, Alabama, and south-central Mississippi. As an energy company, their profits are regulated and ROEs have certain caps, to avoid unfair pricing for customers. Management's strategic focus is to grow organically by expanding their reach, service, and investing in infrastructure to enhance stakeholder value.

In addition to Gas Utility which involves mainly the sale and distribution of gas to customers, Spire also owns and operates midstream pipelines for natural gas transportation and Gas Marketing, which involves selling natural gas to wholesale customers like other utilities and municipalities. In total, Gas Marketing and Midstream made up a small portion of revenues, coming in at 6% of Q1 2024 sales.

This steady earner is likely a good fit for retired income investors who like well-covered dividends that are resistant to economic shocks. A mainly defensive name, most utilities like Spire offer that peace of mind because it is rather unlikely to be disrupted by technology, recession, or other economic disruptions in my opinion. Therefore, with the SP 500 hitting new highs, I feel that a good portfolio should have more weighting to defensive names like Spire to hedge against potential market corrections.

Earnings Show Consistent Growth

Spire reported FY24 second quarter earnings results with the following:

Net economic earnings of $196.6 million ($3.45 per share) compared to $199.2 million ($3.70 per share) a year ago

Reaffirmed fiscal 2024 net economic earnings guidance range of $4.25–$4.45 per share

Net income of $204.3 million ($3.58 per share) compared to $179.2 million ($3.33 per share) a year ago

Earnings continue to edge upwards as the Spire Alabama witnessed increased rates as of January 2024, "Contribution margin increased $18.4 million primarily due to the benefit of rates implemented in early January 2024 at Spire Alabama". Investors can see that states such as Alabama and Missouri seem to be favorable to shareholders as they allow a nice increase in rates to benefit Spire's bottom line.

According to the investor presentation, Spire has approved regulatory files showing their allowed ROE to be close to 10%, which is quite attractive in my opinion. With relatively low risk, investors are getting around 10% return on equity, which highlights the value of defensive names in the portfolio acting as the stalwart that can help investors ride out potential market volatility.

Investor Presentation

Despite an increase in interest rates and subsequent increase in costs, the company has managed this new rate change environment quite well. Management has been trying to offset the increase in interest costs with a decrease in operating and management expenses, according to the transcript,

We believe that, going forward, controlling O&M increases will enable our utility financial performance to further improve fiscal 2024. We are working to improve efficiencies and reduce costs across the organization.

Investors should continue to expect earnings growth likely in the 5% rate according to guidance as rates allow sales to increase while management focuses on using enhancements in technology to streamline efficiency. This should allow EPS to remain at around $4.25-4.45, which is on target with management's guidance.

Expanding Intelligently

I believe Spire's strong balance sheet allows them to make consistent investments to drive stakeholder value in the future. As a utility, they are making surprising investments and acquisitions that lead me to believe they are able to create valuable growth. For instance, on January 19, 2024 they acquired MoGas Pipeline and Omega Pipeline for $175 million, according to their press release.

These acquisitions create synergy in my view because it expands their reach, scope, and scale creating potential fixed operating leverage benefits for earnings. Performance last winter was reported to be solid, and so investors can see management has a good track record of capital allocation. Furthermore, Spire Storage West is expected to complete in the fiscal year of 2025, demonstrating further expansion progress.

My view is that these increased investments are likely to push long-term earnings power above $5 EPS. The EIA also suggests that "Total U.S. consumption of natural gas rose by 1.6% (1.2 Bcf/d) compared with the previous report week, according to data from S&P Global Commodity Insights. Natural gas consumed for power generation increased by 2.2% (1.1 Bcf/d) week over week".

What this means is that future quarterly results should continue to trend positive, with more demand and significant cost cutting driving future earnings growth somewhere in the mid-single digits. I expect Spire's attractive cost of debt to allow management to borrow money at attractive rates to fuel smart investments and manage their balance sheet.

Most recently, management raised $350 million in senior notes with a coupon rate of 5.3%, which is remarkably cheap in relation to current interest rates. With relatively low-risk, I think Spire is a good addition to a portfolio that needs more defense in a market that could potentially face a downwards correction, in my opinion.

Valuation - $75 Fair Value

I believe earnings can eventually reach $5 EPS due to cost-cutting, expansion progress, and potential rate increases that have historically followed inflation. With consensus EPS for the full year of 2024 currently at $4.32, it is not unreasonable to assume $5 EPS by 2026 so long as earnings continue to grow at the 5-7% rate that management has guided in their presentations. This rhymes with Seeking Alpha's earnings estimates of $4.89 by 2026, which is close to my $5 projection.

Then, apply a P/E of around 15x to $5 EPS (which is slightly lower than the sector median of 17x) gets me $75 fair value per share. I think the stock is reaching fair value but the defensive nature of the business seems attractive to me in today's historically highly priced market. Even though it is hard to predict the market in my view, we can prepare for future market corrections by buying more defensive names like utilities such as Spire.

Compared to other utilities, Spire stood out due to its strong track record and attention to growth, while cutting costs to stay efficient. Other gas utilities rank similarly in my view, but Spire seemed to be one of the lower-risk options that had a demonstrable plan for growth. While it really depends on the individual investor's preferences, gas utilities like Spire as a whole look like a good defensive pick to me.

Risks

Regulations could limit profits for utilities like Spire. The state regulatory commissions of Alabama, Missouri, and Mississippi can change their decisions and decide to lower the acceptable ROEs for Spire, leading to lower earnings for investors. Typically, based on my observations, the southern states tend to be more favorable to their utilities and offer a balanced perspective in my opinion. However, if political leanings change, this could pose a risk to Spire's profitability.

Spire is sort of a low-risk, low-reward situation, which could make it unattractive to other investors. Some investors may be looking for higher yields, or faster growth than any natural gas utility can offer. Therefore, Spire could continue to trade sideways due to a lack of investor interest.

Management may fail to cut costs, and capex spending could add more leverage to the balance sheet. Although management targets a 15-16% FFO/Debt ratio, more leverage stemming from capex spend could cause this ratio to lower than expected. Furthermore, the trend away from fossil fuels and renewable energy could put long-term pressure on natural gas consumption in the U.S., as alternative energy sources provide cleaner energy to Americans.

Buy Spire

With the market indices hitting new highs, I'm trying to play a little defense these days. Natural gas utilities stood out as being relatively fairly valued with solid dividends, presenting the more risk-averse investor with a way to preserve their capital. With a strong operational track record, cost cutting measures, and a demonstrable path for growth, I felt that Spire is a nice defensive pick to protect investors from potential market corrections. Thus, investors who want to buy utility stocks should look into Spire for a reliable dividend and potential growth.