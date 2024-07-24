Wall Street Breakfast: Taking The Lead

Taking the lead

Aircraft makers are busy securing multiple plane orders at the Farnborough Airshow in the U.K., one of the biggest events for the aviation world, despite production and delivery delays as well as supply chain issues. The event, which began on Monday and ends on Friday, has seen 191 aircraft orders so far. According to trade organization ADS Group, day 1 of the airshow saw around $50.72B in deals signed.



Snapshot: Boeing (BA) bagged the most orders (118) as of the second day of the event, including 20 777-9s (yet to be certified) for Qatar Airways. The airline plans to enter these planes into service in Q1 2026. Korean Air also ordered at least 40 wide-body jetliners from Boeing. Rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) secured 69 orders, including 20 A350-900s for Japan Airlines and 20 Airbus A330neo planes for Vietjet. Airbus also displayed its A321XLR, the world's longest-range single-aisle plane.



Outlook: Planemakers have been facing supply chain headwinds, while Boeing continues to be the subject of scrutiny, given recent safety mishaps and quality concerns. However, Boeing's management appeared to be more confident on the airshow's first day, forecasting that production will improve in the second half of 2024 and it will end the year consistently producing 38 737 Max planes per month. However, Airbus management cautioned on ongoing plane component constraints.



Other updates: Embraer (ERJ), which did not sell commercial aircraft at the airshow yet, announced several developments for its E-Jet planes, including an automatic takeoff system for the E2 aircraft. GE Aerospace (GE) and Pratt & Whitney also secured orders for aircraft engines at the event.

More disappointment

Tesla (TSLA) slid 7.8% AH on Tuesday as its Q2 earnings, margins and cash flow fell short of expectations, and it forecast slower growth for the year. In the post-earnings call, Elon Musk said discounting in EVs has made it difficult for Tesla, but thinks it will only be a near-term issue. He added that Tesla is on track to deliver an affordable model in the first half of 2025, while the robotaxi event has been rescheduled to October 10. Tesla is also pausing its plans for a Gigafactory in Mexico, given the potential for tariffs if Donald Trump is elected. Separately, Musk fired off a poll on whether Tesla should invest $5B into xAI, with nearly 70% votes in favor of the move. (135 comments)

Margin warning

Alphabet shares - both GOOG and GOOGL - fell 2.2% AH on Tuesday despite the company's better-than-expected Q2 results. While Alphabet's cloud revenues topped estimates (and surpassed $10B for the first time) and core search returned to form, YouTube ads fell a bit short of consensus. In a call with analysts, CFO Ruth Porat said Q3 operating margins will reflect "higher levels of investment in technical infrastructure, as well as the increase in cost of revenues due to the pull-forward of hardware launches into Q3." But Alphabet still continues to expect 2024 operating margin expansion relative to 2023. (50 comments)

Ether caution

All U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds tracking ether (ETH-USD) prices concluded their first trading session lower on Tuesday, as the crypto slipped and concerns surrounding net inflows remained. The nine spot ether ETFs saw net inflows of more than $106M, while their total trading volume amounted to around $1.05B, less than what spot bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETFs saw in their debut. Now that the funds are live, investors are focusing on whether the ether-holding ETFs can achieve net inflows comparable to those of their bitcoin counterparts, although skepticism remains prevalent. (3 comments)