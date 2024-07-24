JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD), also known as Washington Federal Bank, is a large regional bank with a significant presence in the American west. The bank has seen recent growth with the acquisition of Luther Burbank Corporation earlier this year. In recent days, the bank’s shares have experienced a massive run-up, jumping more than 30% and holding on to their 52-week highs after earnings. Investors who missed out on the jump in share price don’t need to look far for opportunity, as the bank’s preferred shares (NASDAQ:WAFDP) are offering an attractive 7.6% dividend yield.

WaFd Financial Performance

The second quarter financial results for WaFd were a good first look at quarter-to-quarter activity since the merger with Luther Burbank. The larger bank saw obvious increases in interest income and interest expenses first associated with higher rates in 2022 and 2023, then associated with the merger in 2024. The bank’s net interest income (interest income less interest expense) grew quarter to quarter and is now identical to where it was in the fourth quarter of 2022.

There are still signs of volatility in some performance metrics associated with the bank. For one, asset and borrowing yields declined in the first quarter before reversing higher in the second quarter. Borrowing yields shot up 83 basis points in one quarter to 3.63%. This led to large reversals in both the net interest spread and net interest margin. Investors need to monitor these trends over the next couple of quarters to see where they settle. The volatility in the second quarter may have also been related to the bank’s sale of multifamily loans.

Loans and Deposits

While the year-over-year changes in loans and deposits are highly influenced by the merger, the quarterly changes show stability in the bank’s loan and deposit growth. While deposits declined by 73 basis points in the second quarter, the move outperformed the industry decline of 105 basis points. Loan growth came in at 38 basis points. While loan growth and deposit decline imply a higher loan to deposit ratio, WaFd’s merger with Luther Burbank brought the loan to deposit ratio down below 100%, the lowest level since the pandemic.

Risks to WaFd

Loan losses are the primary risk facing investors in WaFd. While non-accrual loans have been stable and did not move up after the merger, the bank’s allowance for credit losses is woefully inadequate. At under 1% of gross loans, the allowance is more than 60 basis points below the average commercial bank. Additionally, the concentration of multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans is concerning, as these areas have been noted as having possible performance problems going forward. Should loan losses start to mount, it will quickly undermine the bank’s earnings, which is why an investment in WaFd’s common shares is not advised at this time, but the risk to the bank’s preferred shares is minimal.

Conclusion

WaFd’s acquisition of Luther Burbank has yielded mixed results. While borrowing yields spiked in the second quarter, net interest income grew. The bank’s loan performance has remained largely unaffected by the merger, but the allowance for credit losses is low. To avoid the risks associated with loan losses and earnings, investors should consider WaFd’s preferred shares, which provide good income and could increase in value should interest rates drop.