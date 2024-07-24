Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Ether ETFs Dip On First Day

SKapl

Spot ether ETFs close out first trading day lower as ether price slips. (00:27) Tesla (TSLA) earnings call: Elon Musk talks robotaxi delay, energy upside, discounting downside, and calls out Nvidia. (02:03) CrowdStrike (CRWD) blames bug in content update for global Windows meltdown. (02:48)

All U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds tracking the price of Ethereum (ETH-USD) concluded their first trading session lower on Tuesday, as ether slipped and concerns surrounding net inflows remained.

21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH) -2.5%, VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV) -1.9%, and Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF (BATS:QETH) -1.5%. The swings come as the price of ether (ETH-USD) slipped 0.4% to $3.47K.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE), which is being converted to an ETF, garnered the most investor participation of the group, with daily volume reaching 15.5M shares. From there, BlackRock's (ETHA) saw 9.28M shares change hands; Fidelity's (FETH) at 3.97M.

Now that the funds are live, investors are focusing on whether the ether-holding ETFs can achieve net inflows comparable to those of their bitcoin (BTC-USD) counterparts, although skepticism remains prevalent.

Dhierin Bechai, Investing Group Leader of The Aerospace Forum, thinks the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) is the best option for investors who cannot directly purchase ether (ETH-USD).

Fellow Seeking Alpha analyst Mike Fay, meanwhile, is opting for the Franklin Ethereum ETF (EZET) for those who want to buy ETH and hold for a possible rally through the end of the year. He added that the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) "is the best for long term investment."

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down 7% in premarket action after the company's EPS, operating margins, and free cash flow fell short of consensus expectations.

During the earnings conference call, Elon Musk said discounting in the electric vehicle sector has made it difficult for Tesla (TSLA), but thinks it will only be a near-term issue.

He said the Austin-based company is on track to deliver an affordable model in the first half of next year, without offering more details.

The robotaxi event has been rescheduled to October 10, which Musk said will allow the company to add a few things for the product unveil.

He also highlighted that the Optimus humanoid robot will be produced next year.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has released a Preliminary Post Incident Review following the massive tech outage that touched most industries less than a week ago.

The company blamed a bug in a threat detection update in its cybersecurity platform for the outage that hit 8.5M Windows systems worldwide last week.

"On July 19, CrowdStrike (CRWD) released a content configuration update for the Windows sensor to gather telemetry on possible novel threat techniques," the company said in a preliminary post incident review.

"These updates are a regular part of the dynamic protection mechanisms of the Falcon platform," it noted. "The problematic Rapid Response Content configuration update resulted in a Windows system crash."

The unexpected, problematic content data "could not be gracefully handled, resulting in a Windows operating system crash (blue screen of death)," CrowdStrike (CRWD) concluded.

To prevent this glitch from happening again, the company said it would improve Rapid Response Content testing, add additional validation checks, and enhance existing error handling.

"In addition to this preliminary review, CrowdStrike (CRWD) is committed to publicly releasing the full Root Cause Analysis once the investigation is complete," it added.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is up 0.2% at $77 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.7% at $66,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.2% and the DAX is down 0.7%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares lost 8% after its 15-quarter profit streak ended due to a 1.3B euro provision related to a Postbank lawsuit.

