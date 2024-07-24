Panama7

Investment summary

My previous investment thoughts for Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) (published on 17 May 2024) were a buy rating because of the strong tailwinds that I expected to drive LOGI’s growth back to a low-teens percentage. Accordingly, margins should increase due to operating leverage, better inventory management, and a lower cost of goods. Although 1Q25 results were solid at first glance, I am feeling uncertain about the near-term demand as macro indicators and LOGI’s sell-through performance are not pointing to strong consumer demand. Also, rising freight costs are a concern that could weigh on gross margins. Put together, a weak topline plus a higher cost of goods sold could result in very poor earnings performance. As such, I am revising my buy rating to hold to sidestep the potentially weak quarters ahead.

1Q25 results update

Released just yesterday, LOGI reported strong revenue of $1.088 billion, a 12% y/y growth that beat consensus estimates by 6%. On an ex-FX basis, total revenue grew 13%, driven by a better demand backdrop. Notably, LOGI saw positive growth across all product segments, except webcams. Profitability improved accordingly, where gross margin jumped by 430 bps y/y to 43.3%, EBIT margin expanded by 560 bps y/y to 16.8%, and net margin increased by 540 bps to 16%, leading to EPS of $1.13 vs. $0.65 in 1Q24.

With the strong performance and beat, management upgraded FY25 guidance, now expecting revenue in the range of $4.34 to $4.43 billion vs. the prior range of $4.3 to $4.4 billion, implying growth of 1.5% at the midpoint vs. 1% previously. Adj EBIT guidance was also upgraded to $715 million at the midpoint ($700 to $730 million) vs. the prior guide of $685 to $715 million.

Getting a little cautious about LOGI’s growth

Although LOGI reported a solid 12% growth, backed by almost all segments, I am getting worried about the near-term growth outlook because of the weak consumer spending environment, especially for discretionary spending. Although inflation has trended downward, consumer confidence has gotten a lot poorer since my write-up in May, and there are signs that consumers are not able to keep up with high prices.

LOGI

This is really worrisome as it indicates that end demand strength remains very weak, a very important factor when evaluating LOGI’s growth because of the sell-in vs. sell-through dynamic. Although the top line grew by 12%, the problem is that the gap between sell-in and sell-through has widened, indicating that consumers are not buying as much as LOGI is selling to distributors. In the 1Q25 quarter, the difference between net sales growth and sell-through is 900 bps, which is huge relative to history, and I see this as a red flag that there is little evidence of demand being as strong as I expected it to be. The concerning implication here is the buildup in channel inventory that will limit LOGI’s ability to grow in the coming quarters if demand remains weak (i.e., distributors order less since they have enough stock).

The reason provided by management was that distributors are preparing for the strong holiday quarters ahead; hence, sell-in was stronger than sell-out. I am not really sure if the demand will be as strong as expected given the weak consumer spending environment. While I take comfort knowing that LOGI has made continued progress in reducing on-hand inventory (declined by 20% y/y) and inventory turns have increased to 5x (vs. 4x in 1Q24), it seems to me that inventory that was on LOGI’s balance sheet was “shifted” to distributors (i.e., channel inventories). As such, I believe the market is unlikely to price in strong near-term growth unless LOGI shows sell-through outpacing sell-in in the next quarter (this is a key reason for my downgrade to neutral).

Gartner

What could support demand in the near term is the recovery in PC demand, which has continued to recover, coinciding with the PC refreshment cycle due to the Windows and education refresh cycles. This cyclical tailwind could potentially improve sell-through rates and ease investors’ concerns.

Gross margin likely to get pressured in the near-term

Drewry (Freight cost index)

Another area of concern that makes me worried about near-term earnings is the sharp increase in freight costs over the past 2 months. LOGI 1Q25 is between April and June, and looking at how freight costs are trending in July, it is almost 50% more than the average of what LOGI experienced in 1Q25 (assume an average of ~$4,000). If freight costs sustain themselves at such expensive levels, the LOGI gross margin is going to see a big hit. Moreover, the weak consumer spending environment may push LOGI to step up in promotions (note that lower promotional spend was one of the key drivers for 1Q25 gross margin expansion). Hence, this makes the near-term margin profile very uncertain, in my opinion. Since the step up in gross margin practically drove the entire EBIT and earnings margin improvement vs. 1Q24, any compression will cause these margins to fall, and this will not make a good headline.

Valuation

My revision to a hold rating is more of a tactical decision, as I want to sidestep the potentially weak quarters ahead. I believe the market has shown that its focus is on the near term, as LOGI’s share price fell sharply by ~4% after the earnings report came out, despite a strong 1Q25 results. From a valuation perspective, LOGI now trades at 20.6x forward PE, in line with its 10-year average, and I think the stock is going to stay rangebound for the near term until LOGI shows that consumer demand is not impaired (sell-through must outpace sell-in). Hence, I think that it is better to wait for more credible signs of demand strength before investing.

Conclusion

My view for LOGI is a hold rating. While 1Q25 results were positive, I have concerns about weak consumer spending and rising freight costs which could weigh on near-term earnings performance. The widening gap between sell-in and sell-through suggests high channel inventory, potentially limiting future growth. Additionally, rising freight costs could squeeze margins. While a PC demand recovery could be a tailwind, the stock is likely to trade sideways until there are signs of strong consumer demand.