jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

I am long OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR), which operates wholesale marketplaces for used vehicles and provides financing to used car dealerships.

Over the next few months, I expect this company to roll out of a bad trailing twelve months of result and for earnings to flip from a $200 million net loss in 2023 to $70 million in net profit in 2024. Over the longer term, I like the company's high-margin, good operating efficiency, and strong cash flow profile, which should allow it to take market share from struggling competitors.

Under a conservative baseline scenario with +5% annual revenue growth and moderate improvements in profit margins, especially at OPENLANE's marketplace segment, I can easily envision the company generating $2 billion in revenue, $200 million in net profit, and $300 million in free cash flow by 2027.

That would make the company, currently trading at just under $2 billion in market cap and $4 billion in enterprise value, look very cheap at a 10% free cash flow yield. Let's break this down.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE operates digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles. Unlike better-known used-car marketplaces like Carvana (CVNA) or CarMax (KMX), OPENLANE exclusively serves dealerships, which represents around half of the 35-40 million used vehicles sold annually in the United States. OPENLANE also offers financing for dealerships to purchase inventory under its subsidiary AFC.

OPENLANE operates two separate but complementary businesses:

Marketplaces : OPENLANE earns a cut of every transaction that takes place on its digital marketplaces in the US, Canada, and Europe. In 2023, the company handled 1.5 million vehicle transactions and earned an average $700 in revenue per vehicle at a 44% gross profit margin.

: OPENLANE earns a cut of every transaction that takes place on its digital marketplaces in the US, Canada, and Europe. In 2023, the company handled 1.5 million vehicle transactions and earned an average $700 in revenue per vehicle at a 44% gross profit margin. Finance: Subsidiary AFC provides "floorplan financing" in the form of short-term loans to dealerships for them to purchase used car inventory. In 2023, AFC had 12,000 active dealer customers each with an average line of credit of $370,000; loans, which typically last up to three months, earned around 0.08% per day (an effective APR of over 30%).

*2020 includes ADESA auction results (OPENLANE financial statements and author forecasts)

OPENLANE, previously known as ADESA and KAR Auction Services, was founded in 1989 as a network of in-person vehicle auctions. In 2022, KAR Auction Services sold its legacy auction business to Carvana for $2.2 billion and renamed itself OPENLANE.

Past Results Impacted By One-off Items

OPENLANE reported a disastrous $200 million net loss in 2023 and had a disappointing first quarter in 2024. I like to look beyond the headline numbers, think that the company's worst days are behind them, and that they are well set up for an earnings turnaround in 2024 and 2025.

Diving into the footnotes, I see that almost all of OPENLANE's 2023 net loss was attributable to $251 million in impairments to its goodwill related to the value of its trademarks after it sold its legacy ADESA auction platform to Carvana. These were non-cash and one-off items; without them, OPENLANE would have generated a small net profit of around $3 million.

I also noticed that OPENLANE's marketplace and financing segments have remarkably different profitability profiles. The marketplace segment earns 44% gross profit margins but almost zero in operating profit, while the finance segment earns an effective 12% net interest margin on its loans.

*2020 includes ADESA auction results (OPENLANE financial statements; Author forecasts)

Earnings Turnaround In 2024-2025

In its Q1 earnings call, OPENLANE management guided for 2024 earnings to fall somewhere between $74 million and $88 million. This is something that can be independently forecasted, and my simple turnaround model easily sees the company's earnings flipping from negative to positive this year and reaching $100 million by 2025:

Marketplace results, once the impairments are excluded, swing from $274 million in losses in 2023 to $50 million in operating profit in 2025. Finance segment profits grow slightly from $268 million in 2023 to $300 million in 2025, giving us $350 million in consolidated operating profit. Subtract around $150 million for interest expenses (OPENLANE has around $2 billion in debt), a 20% tax rate, and $44 million for preferred stock dividends, to get us to around $70 million in net profit in 2024 and $110 million in 2025.

At $70 to $88 million in net income, or $0.73 to $0.87 per share, OPENLANE would be valued at a respectable 21-25x P/E multiple in 2024.

OPENLANE financial statements; Author forecasts

Taking Market Share And Improving Profitability

Beyond 2024, OPENLANE should see continued transaction and volume growth as it takes market share from competitors and expands profit margins from greater operating leverage.

OPENLANE since Q2 2023 has grown its marketplace sales volumes at rates significantly faster than the market, indicating that it is gaining market share. In Q1 2024 In Q1 2024, OPENLANE handled 372,000 vehicle transactions, a +13% increase from Q1 2023 and significantly higher than the +1% growth in used vehicle volumes measured by Cox Automotive, a competitor and industry research group.

Cox Automotive; OPENLANE financial statements

Part of OPENLANE's strength is due to its digital positioning. During the company's Q1 earnings call, CEO Peter Kelly said, "We increased our share vis-à-vis physical auctions. Physical auctions showed a decline in the quarter."

Given that most of the 36 million used vehicle transactions in the US still take place offline, I think OPENLANE has both the room and the capability to take substantial market share in the coming years.

As OPENLANE's revenues grow, so should its profit margins as the company spreads its mostly fixed operating expenses across more vehicles and higher sales volumes. Between Q1 2022 and Q1 2024, OPENLANE reduced its operating expenses (which consists of selling, general, and administrative expenses as well as depreciation and amortization) from 39% to 32% of total revenues. This helped the company expand its operating profit margin from 3.7% to 16.7% over the same period.

OPENLANE financial statements

Valuations And Forecasts

I assume the following in my long-term forecasts

Revenue growth of around +5% annually from 2024 to 2028. This is a function of vehicle volumes growing by +5% a year from 1.3 million in 2023 to 1.7 million in 2028; this also feeds into higher financing volumes for AFC.

Gross profit margins remain steady at 47% while operating profit margins expand from 15% to 25% from greater operating leverage.

No significant changes to OPENLANE's capital structure in terms of debt or net interest rates.

USD millions 2022A 2023A 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F Revenue 1,519 1,645 1,716 1,789 1,867 1,949 2,034 Operating profit 140 246 298 350 404 459 516 Net profit 197 (199) 69 112 155 199 244 Net profit - excl. discontinued and one-off items (32) 53 69 112 155 199 244 Operating cash flow 4 237 121 167 232 298 366 Free cash flow (17) 82 71 117 182 248 316 Valuation multiples P/E 10.1 n.a. 28.8 17.9 12.9 10.1 8.2 P/E - excl. discontinued and one-off items n.a. 38.0 28.8 17.9 12.9 10.1 8.2 P/FCF n.a. 24.3 28.0 17.0 11.0 8.1 6.3 EV/EBIT 28.6 16.3 13.4 11.4 9.9 8.7 7.8 Click to enlarge

By 2028, OPENLANE could be generating upwards of $2 billion in revenue, $244 million in net profit, and over $300 million in operating and free cash flow. At the current stock price of $18.20, that would put the company at an attractively cheap 8x P/E and 6x P/FCF, implying a 2-3x potential gain if current valuation multiples hold constant.

A $100 million net profit for OPENLANE easily translates into over $50 million in operating cash flow and $200 million in FCF (OPENLANE's capex is typically around $50 million a year). At less than 20x forward P/E and 10x P/FCF, OPENLANE has significant room for an upward rerating by the market.

OPENLANE financial statements; Author forecasts

Risk Factors

No earnings turnaround thesis is without risks; as we look forward to OPENLANE's Q2 earnings report and the second half of the year, we should pay attention to:

Interest rate movements can impact both AFC's financing income and OPENLANE's overall cost of debt. Lower interest rates may force AFC to lower the rates it offers to its dealership customers, while higher rates may increase default rates. Lower rates would reduce the interest OPENLANE pays on its $2 billion of debt while higher rates would do the opposite.

can impact both AFC's financing income and OPENLANE's overall cost of debt. Lower interest rates may force AFC to lower the rates it offers to its dealership customers, while higher rates may increase default rates. Lower rates would reduce the interest OPENLANE pays on its $2 billion of debt while higher rates would do the opposite. Competition : The used vehicle industry remains extremely fragmented nationwide; while OPENLANE has been able to take advantage of that fragmentation so far to build market share, it is eminently possible for a different competitor to do the same and take market share from OPENLANE.

: The used vehicle industry remains extremely fragmented nationwide; while OPENLANE has been able to take advantage of that fragmentation so far to build market share, it is eminently possible for a different competitor to do the same and take market share from OPENLANE. GDP growth: Used car sale volumes are highly cyclical and correlated with the health of the broader economy. Weak GDP growth, especially in OPENLANE's secondary markets of Canada and Europe, would negatively impact the company's short-term sales growth and increase default rates on its floorplan financing loans.

Conclusion

OPENLANE is a hidden gem in the used vehicle industry with solid business fundamentals and promising growth prospects. I think there is a short-term catalyst for a stock price increase as the company rolls out of a bad fiscal period, and a longer-term case for revenue growth, market share gains, and margin expansion.