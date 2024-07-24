Michael Vi

Palantir Outperformed Its Software Peers

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) investors have continued to outperform their software peers represented in the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) since the start of 2024, notching a YTD total return of almost 70%. As a result, PLTR has beaten IGV's YTD performance easily, as the SaaS industry suffered a reckoning following Salesforce's (CRM) earnings release earlier this year. Investors are becoming more selective over which software peers could benefit from Generative AI. Market sentiments on these companies are likely mixed as software leaders undertake a multi-year development phase to monetize GenAI. It stands in stark contrast against the AI infrastructure players, including the semiconductor companies, as the AI picks-and-shovels plays have benefited immensely.

As a result, PLTR's outperformance can be considered somewhat of an outlier. However, it's critical to understand that Palantir is an AI platform company. As highlighted in my bullish PLTR article in May 2024, I urged investors to ignore the market's worries over its guidance. I emphasized that the company's "boot camp-driven AI sales cycle is still nascent." As a result, I assess we are still in the early innings of the company's AI-driven growth inflection.

Palantir's Ontology Helps To Make GenAI Actionable

Palantir's focus on ontology integration shouldn't be understated. The company has demonstrated its ability to customize its models and provide tailored solutions. Combined with its approach to ontology, it helps provide structure and actionable intelligence for GenAI. LLMs are susceptible to "persistent hallucinations." LLMs also "struggle with mathematical tasks, producing variable and sometimes incorrect results." As a result, it's critically important to "ground LLMs with trusted data from the ontology" to deliver highly accurate and valuable responses. It's what Palantir's platform is designed to provide companies as they capitalize on GenAI. AIP "integrates data, logic, and actions to support decision-making, helping reduce AI hallucinations." It also incorporates human oversight into the decision-making process, bolstering the review process and "ensuring that AI-generated actions are accurate and appropriate."

Therefore, I'm not surprised that the market is likely betting that the company is making significant progress on conversions through its focused boot camp sessions. Palantir's recent AIPCon demonstrates the advances in the company's technology, underscoring its potential ability to monetize GenAI earlier than its peers. Coupled with Palantir's significant experience with the defense industries, I believe we might see an accelerated growth inflection from both commercial and government customers.

Palantir Could Get A Boost From Defense Spending

Palantir could also progress in Europe, as the IMF forecasted further economic recovery from 2025. The EU has cut interest rates, corroborating confidence that inflation will fall in place with a soft landing outlook. The potential of a second Trump administration could also lead to intensified demands for NATO to increase defense spending, potentially benefiting Palantir. Given the company's highly advanced and demonstrated record with the US Department of Defense, I assess Palantir as among the prime beneficiaries of an increased focus on AI warfare.

Palantir revenue estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Therefore, I believe much is at stake for Palantir's Q2 earnings release on August 5. Wall Street estimates Q2 revenue of $652.5M, indicating a 22.3% YoY growth. At PLTR's Q1 earnings conference, the company provided an outlook of between $649M and $653M. Therefore, analysts expect the Alex Karp-led company to deliver robust results to justify its recent market outperformance.

PLTR Stock: Likely Overvalued

PLTR Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

There's little doubt that the stock's valuation could be assessed as overvalued. Bearish investors will likely point to its "F" valuation grade as evidence of irrational exuberance. PLTR's adjusted forward PEG ratio of 3.85 is also a yellow flag, as it's more than 90% above its tech sector median.

However, bullish investors will likely indicate that PLTR's "A" momentum grade underscores the market's optimism, as it recently re-tested its September 2021 highs. In other words, the market seems confident in the stock's growth prospects, justifying its outperformance.

Is PLTR Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

PLTR price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

As a price action investor, I've always encouraged readers to assess the stock's momentum and directional bias to gain further insights. Given PLTR's robust uptrend bias, supported by higher-lows and higher-highs in its price action, being bearish doesn't seem the smartest thing to do. Moreover, I've not assessed bull traps in its price action, indicating the stock could be close to a sustained downward reversal.

However, PLTR is still vulnerable to steep pullbacks, as seen at its recent January and April 2024 lows. Hence, investors anticipating a steeper pullback could find more attractive opportunities to add exposure. Coupled with the stock's assessed overvaluation, being more cautious about not buying more at the current levels could be wise. Notwithstanding my caution, I don't encourage investors to go short on strong-momentum stocks like PLTR, as the move could be too aggressive without signs of a significant market top or bull trap.

Rating: Downgrade to Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

