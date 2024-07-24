TQQQ: Leveraged ETF Decay - July 2024 Update

patpitchaya/iStock via Getty Images

During lockdown, I wrote several articles for Seeking Alpha to analyze the hidden costs of investing in leveraged ETFs, specifically focusing on 'The Pricing of Leveraged ETF Decay.' These articles aimed to research and test the correct mathematical basis for deriving frictionless leveraged ETF returns. By establishing the correct basis for deriving theoretical frictionless leveraged ETF returns, we can then compare these with actual returns to identify the embedded costs in various leveraged ETFs.

The following charts in this article build on the (somewhat different) leveraged ETF decay pricing methodology that I have tried to explain in my previous articles (see here and here and here). Please note that I am not expressing any views whatsoever on the likely price movements or weightings in the underlying indices (including SPY, VOO, QQQ, VB, and semiconductor indices). I am specifically only looking at the investment decision relating to the holding costs of LETFs relative to other lower-cost LETF and un-leveraged ETF alternatives that can provide an equivalent market exposure.

Figure 1: Leveraged ETF "decay" or "leakage" relative to the underlying index 2019 to date (Source: Author, Data source: Excel 365 Stocks function)

Observations:

LETF Decay has decreased significantly recently and since 2022. In June 2022 I wrote an article “Time To Derisk And Optimize Your Riskier Leveraged ETF Positions”. Later in this article we will analyse the outcome of that ‘Risk-Off’ decision.

Short LETFs historically had very high levels of decay in terms of which investors were losing up to half of their investment value per year to decay relative to shorting the underlying index. i.e., In June 2022 the annualised decay for SQQQ was 56.3%. These Short LETFs are now showing practically zero decay and in certain instances are showing slightly negative decay. In this negative decay situation, it can become less expensive to invest in the short LETFs of SDS, SQQQ or SPXY than to short QQQ or SPY.

Figure 2: Tabulation of Recent LETF decay trends ranked in increasing order of decay expense ratios. (Model Source: Author, Data source: Excel 365 Stocks function)

In 2022 there was an arbitrage trade in shorting SQQQ whereby investors could profit from shorting those stratospheric decay costs as an alternative to investing long in ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) (and thereby place themselves on the other side of the decay trade and receive the very high decay leakage as an alternative to investing in long TQQQ’s and paying away decay). This trade has now been arbitraged out. I will, in due course, discuss the short SQQQ strategy in greater depth in the comments at the end of this article.

There are few trades in the real world without friction. i.e. there is a cost in achieving a three times leverage on the QQQ index. As a pension fund manager, I am intrigued and somewhat obsessed by quantifying these costs accurately. If the embedded costs of investing into leveraged ETF's is relatively digestible for the pension fund then it would make sense to invest into leveraged ETF's as an equivalent market return would be achievable for half or 1/3 of the capital investment, which would free up pensioners capital for lifestyle and other investments. But in order to follow a long-term strategy of investing into leveraged ETF's it is critical for me to understand what the actual costs are compared to either investing directly into the underlying index or , for example, attempting to replicate a leveraged position by borrowing money and rebalancing the investment into NASDAQ on a periodic basis.

Having established the proper theoretical ETF return, it is then possible to derive the cost or leakage or friction between a leveraged ETF for example TQQQ and its underlying index for example QQQ.

Several academic research papers have examined the polynomial mathematics required to isolate the effects of compounding, which are amplified by significant movements in the underlying market. Leveraged ETF guidelines warn that leverage ratios should only be considered on a day-to-day basis due to the effects of daily rebalancing and compounding.

Figure 3: Leveraged ETF "decay" or "leakage" relative to the underlying index 2021 to date (Source: Author, Data source: Excel 365 Stocks function)

In 2009, Cheng and Madhavan wrote a paper which provides a formula which allows us to solve the above Estimated Fund Returns:

where, in TQQQ's case: x is the leverage factor of 3 for TQQQ, rx the "Expected Fund Returns" of TQQQ, μ is QQQ Nasdaq 100 underlying index expected return (for, say one year), σ the expected standard deviation (annual divided by square-root of days) (which is a proxy for volatility), and tN is the number of trading days (e.g. 252 trading days in a year). The volatility element of this formula uses similar bell-curve-shaped price probability distributions that were used in Black Scholes (1973).

As stated above, I have been banging on about LETF "Volatility Decay" academic models and papers for some time.

Having thought further about this element of the above Cheng Madhavan formula, the volatility implied in this element of the formula is not option-related implied volatility, but is an adjustment to take into account the frequency and magnitude of re-hedging requirements (hedge manager burdens) to re-balance the LETF (TQQQ) in order to maintain a daily (or continuous) 2/3rds hedging ratio) (which re-balancing comes at a "haircut" cost to LETF investors).

SYNOPSIS: To clarify and illustrate the concept of frictionless leveraged ETF returns, here are some refined and detailed examples, as well as calculations using simplistic non-polynomial incorrect math to illustrate the calculation error:

Figures 4, 5 and 6 illustrate the conundrum. There seems to be a paradox or disconnect between the price movements of QQQ and TQQQ. Figures 4, 5 and 6 illustrate this point.

Example 1: Frictionless Scenario over a Five-Year Period

Assumptions:

Index : NASDAQ (tracked by QQQ)

: NASDAQ (tracked by QQQ) Leveraged ETF : TQQQ (3x leverage)

: TQQQ (3x leverage) Period : January 2017 to December 2021

: January 2017 to December 2021 Initial Investment: $100

Performance Data:

NASDAQ (QQQ) : Increased by 201%

: Increased by 201% TQQQ: Increased by 1179%

Figure 4: Returns of Nasdaq QQQ compared to Leveraged ETF TQQQ over the last 5 years (Source: Yahoo Finance Charting function)

As a simplistic example, in the chart above, the NASDAQ increased by 201%. TQQQ increased by, 1179% over the same 5-year period. A 1179% increase in TQQQ significantly exceeds its 3X investment objective of 3 x 201%. During the five-year period from January 2017 to December 2021, TQQQ appears to have well exceeded its stated investment objectives, i.e., outperformed its objectives by nearly two times. Is this due to the ProShares hedge fund managers' incredible outperformance of their investment objectives, or is it due to a windfall gain from hedging errors or tracking errors to the underlying QQQ index or is there some other reason for the huge difference between QQQ and the 3X TQQQ performance?

You will also observe that TQQQ has seemingly outperformed it's 3X objectives, despite the seemingly obvious assumption that it is more expensive to produce a leveraged ETF than to invest directly in the underlying index. i.e., in normal circumstances, it would be normal to assume that TQQQ should underperform 3X QQQ.

Frictionless Simplistic Calculation (using simplistic non-polynomial incorrect math to illustrate the calculation error caused by not correcting the compounding effect):

Theoretical Return Calculation: The expected return for TQQQ, assuming perfect 3x leverage with no friction, would be 3×201%=603%. Comparison with Actual Return: Actual TQQQ return: 1179%

Theoretical TQQQ return: 603%

Observation: TQQQ's actual return significantly exceeds the theoretical frictionless return, indicating potential factors such as compounding effects and rebalancing strategies.

Discussion:

The significant outperformance suggests that TQQQ benefits from the compounding effect in a bull market, where daily rebalancing and market momentum enhance returns.

The reason that TQQQ has seemingly outperformed it's 3X of QQQ investment objectives over the time period below is primarily due to daily rebalancing of the TQQQ leverage ratio, and the effect of compounding. So in a nutshell in increasing bull markets, the issuer, in this case Proshares will increase the quantity of leverage on a daily basis such that the leverage ratio at the end of each day always reverts back to 2/3 of the total asset value of the leveraged ETF. What this does for the investor is it dynamically balances your leverage ratios.

For example, in the case above where you were to invest $100 in the NASDAQ, you would simply receive a QQQ return over the investment period. However, if you wished to enhance your NASDAQ exposure, you could borrow $200 against your $100 initial equity investment, giving you a total investment of $300 at inception to invest into QQQ, giving you three times the QQQ investment and market exposure compared to the unleveraged situation. Without rebalancing you would have been able to buy three times the quantity of QQQ and would have received a return at the end of the period of three times by 201% less your initial $200.00 borrowing inflated by the interest accrual on the borrowings. Under this un-rebalanced scenario, the gearing ratio in simplistic terms of $200.00 gearing against a portfolio value of $1100 obviously means that your gearing ratio has dropped from 2/3 to a little under 20%. So, in a rising market, without rebalancing and increasing your leverage, you are underinvested and going to underperform relative to the daily re-leveraged LETF investor. Counter-intuitively, the exact opposite or this underperformance does not hold true in a falling market: in a falling market, without rebalancing and decreasing your leverage, you are overgeared and heading towards bankruptcy and also going to underperform relative to the LETF investor who would have (by virtue of the LETF hedging manager’s daily re-balancing efforts) reduced his gearing in increments on a daily basis as the market drops.

Example 2: Frictionless Scenario over a ‘Side-Ways” market.

Assumptions:

Index : NASDAQ (tracked by QQQ)

: NASDAQ (tracked by QQQ) Leveraged ETF : TQQQ (3x leverage)

: TQQQ (3x leverage) Period : January 2022 to June 2024

: January 2022 to June 2024 Initial Investment: $100

Performance Data:

NASDAQ (QQQ) : Increased by 20.8%

: Increased by 20.8% TQQQ: Decreased by 2.54%

Figure 5: Returns of Nasdaq QQQ compared to Leveraged ETF TQQQ January 2022 to July 2024 (Source: Yahoo Finance Charting function) (Source: Yahoo Finance Charting function)

Examining another period from January 1, 2022, to the present, QQQ increased by 20.8%, whereas TQQQ decreased by 2.54%. The theoretical increase in TQQQ should have been 3 * 20.8% which equals 62.4% increase. So in this simplistic analysis over the 30-month illustrative example, TQQQ has underperformed its theoretical targets by a staggering 62.4%. (compare this scenario to diagram one in which TQQQ outperformed its theoretical target by a factor of ~2 times).

Frictionless Calculation (using simplistic non-polynomial incorrect math to illustrate the calculation error caused by not correcting the compounding effect):

Theoretical Return Calculation: The expected return for TQQQ, assuming perfect 3x leverage with no friction, would be 3×20.8% = 62.4%. Comparison with Actual Return: Actual TQQQ return: -2.54%

Theoretical TQQQ return: 62.4%

Observation: TQQQ's actual return is significantly below the theoretical frictionless return, indicating potential costs and negative effects from volatility drag and daily rebalancing.

Discussion:

In this period, TQQQ's underperformance relative to the theoretical return highlights the adverse effects of market volatility and the costs associated with maintaining leverage.

Figures 4 and 5 illustrate the dramatic divergence of TQQQ from its theoretical returns over longer time horizons. Leveraged ETF guidelines warn that leverage ratios should only be considered on a day-to-day basis due to the effects of daily rebalancing and compounding.

I read and have subscribed to a number of investment forums and the above observations are shared by a number of other Leveraged ETF investors:

Figure 6: Returns of a three times simple multiple of Nasdaq QQQ compared to Leveraged ETF TQQQ returns over the last 15 years since 2010 (Source: TradingView and Reddit r/TQQQ)

Figure 6 above calculates TQQQ divided by (QQQ times 3). This chart in simplistic terms illustrates the divergence between the simplistic calculation of TQQQ on the 3X basis, and TQQQ's actual performance. The above chart has used simplistic non-polynomial and consequently incorrect math to illustrate the ever-increasing compounding error over time. The article header suggests a riskless arbitrage between TQQQ and 3X QQQ but this ‘windfall gain’ is in fact a mathematic misnomer and a common investor and public misunderstanding, and riskless arbitrage opportunities of this magnitude seldom exist, and would be very quickly arbitraged out under normal market conditions.

Please observe from the above chart that in 2010 (around the date on which TQQQ was launched), the divergence between the theoretical TQQQ price and actual TQQQ price was close to zero. i.e., there was no divergence at inception over a very short time period. Secondly, you will observe that from the period 2010 until 2014, there was very little divergence between the simplistic calculation of TQQQ on the 3X basis and TQQQ's actual performance. However, as time passes, the theoretical TQQQ simplistically measured as 3X QQQ has diverged significantly from the actual TQQQ performance. This ever-increasing divergence over time is a function of the ever-increasing compounding error that skews and distorts the above chart more and more as time passes.

The above chart incorrectly seeks to demonstrate that over time TQQQ has outperformed its theoretical 3X QQQ benchmark. In 2017, the cumulative performance of TQQQ actual performance from 2010 appears to have outperformed its theoretical benchmark in simplistic terms by up to 70%. You will also observe that over time this divergence between actual and the simplistic theoretical 3X TQQQ price tends to increase (i.e. the divergence chart is 1. upward sloping and 2. more volatile as the time frame increases). These observations in Figure 4 largely corroborate the observations of something amiss in calculations that can also be derived from Figures two and three.

Please refer to my previous articles for the corrected ‘boot-strapped’ basis of calculation that takes into account compounding effects and also daily re-hedging efforts and costs. Daily re-hedging costs are also oftentimes labelled ‘volatility decay’ which in my opinion is a misnomer. ‘Volatility decay’ is often calculated by referencing a constant volatility variable, which in my opinion is also incorrect. I discuss hedge manager’s re-balancing and re-hedging efforts and associated costs in this article: ‘Leveraged ETF Decay Update’

Figure 7: Leveraged ETF "decay" or "leakage" relative to the underlying index over the last 18 months (Source: Author, Data source: Excel 365 Stocks function)

Please observe pricing anomalies (both positive and negative) in the pricing of LETFs relative to their underlying on or around the ‘Tripple-Witching-Days” of 23 June, September , 21 December and 23 March of every year. These are days and dates around when stock options, stock index futures, and stock index options expire simultaneously, and can also coincide with dividend re-investment dates, quarter index re-balancing dates and fiscal country and corporate financial year-end dates (and possible tax-loss harvesting dates). These are dates of greater market volatility, and uncertainty where hedging , re-balancing of LETFs becomes more difficult, risky, uncertain and costly.

The costs of daily rebalancing can simplistically be defined as the leveraged ETF hedging managers' work effort required to rebalance the LETF leverage ratio. The ETF leverage ratio is impacted by two factors. 1. the market movements in the NASDAQ index amplified by a factor of 3X (which is relatively volatile) and 2. the underlying leverage or gearing (which is primarily impacted by interest accrual over time and is relatively stable on a day-to-day basis). To illustrate, TQQQ has a leverage ratio of 2/3. Should the market close flat on the day, then the hedging manager would have practically no re-hedging work to do on that day and his re-hedging costs would be zero for that day. The leverage ratio would be maintained at exactly 2/3. However, should the market move, and NASDAQ prices increase, relative to the relatively constant quantum of underlying borrowing, then the gearing ratio of TQQQ will drop below 2/3, and the hedging manager will have some re-balancing to do to increase the gearing back to 2/3. The greater the market movements, the more rebalancing work effort is required. And the greater the rebalancing daily costs required. The hedging manager will only rebalance the increment, i.e. he will not re-hedge the entire portfolio on a daily basis, but only hedge the ‘delta’ (or incremental) movements. As for compounding, there is a mathematical relationship between the hedging manager’s work effort requirement and the market movement, but this is not a simplistic one-to-one relationship and this relationship moreover differs and diverges significantly for long LETF's versus short LETF’s. Short LETF's are significantly more difficult to re-balance than long LETFs. In addition highly leveraged ETF's require significantly (disproportionately) more effort to re-balance than LETFs with low leverage ratios. There is a sound mathematical basis for quantifying the hedging managers' daily rebalancing effort requirement, but this theoretical cost is also impacted by outlier factors including the changes in the transaction cost of rebalancing. Daily rebalancing transaction costs inter alia become more expensive in extremely volatile market conditions and also become more expensive as the leverage ratio increases, as the hedging counterparties risk increases. Refer to my previous articles written around the collapse of Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse was a large issuer to all of the leveraged ETF providers.

Let us assume in a hypothetical example to illustrate the concept, that prior to mid-2022, a fund manager was bullish on TQQQ and took a decision to accumulate TQQQ. (these examples are for illustrative purposes only and do not necessarily reflect reality, and prices may reflect legacy historic or pre-split prices and not necessarily prices on the day):

Figure 8: Accumulation of TQQQ positions - Illustrative example (Source: Author, Data source: Excel 365 Stocks function)

Let us also assume that on ~ 20 April 2022 a decision was taken to de-leverage and trade out of the more-risky more-costly 3X TQQQ and into the less-risky and less-costly lower-decay 2X QLD on the same day for roughly the same Nasdaq total exposure of USD1.4 million:

Figure 9: 20 April 2022 - 'Time to de-risk LETF positions" during times of high decay and sideways markets- Illustrative example - swapping TQQQ for QLD with the same $1.4m NASDAQ exposure (Source: Author, Data source: Excel 365 Stocks function)

Let us analyses the outcome of these two strategies, firstly using some simplistic metrics and then having a look at the true cost of leveraged ETF decay:

Figure 10: 21 January 2022 to date: Comparative returns of QQQ, QLD and TQQQ: TQQQ Underperformed despite raging bull market (Source: Yahoo Finance, Annotations: Author)

During the period 21 January 2021 to date, QQQ represented by the red line has returned 48.21%. Counterintuitively, 3X TQQQ represented by the blue line has underperformed QQQ and only returned 41% despite the bull market for the period under consideration. Surprisingly, the 2X QLD at 62.7% return has outperformed both QQQ and TQQQ for the period under consideration. From table 2 above you will observe that the 2X LETFs cost considerably less in decay or leakage per dollar of leverage than the 3X LETFs. Hence, my suggestion in April 2022 during times of very high-interest rates and decay to move from 3X TQQQ into 2X QLD as recommended in my “De-Risk” article of April 2022.

On 20 April 2022 , the 2X QLD price was $64.05 whereas it is at $100.55 today yielding a return of 56%. 3X TQQQ’s return has only yielded 51.8% return over the same period. TQQQ underperformed QLD during the period despite TQQQ being more risky, i.e., 3X more volatile than QQQ. Please note that in the above ‘De-Risk” trade it was necessary to invest 50% more into QLD because QLD offers a lower 2X QQQ exposure than TQQQ’s 3X. Therefore, the QLD return has been far superior to TQQQ for the same QQQ market exposure over the comparative periods. The $1.4m QLD investment has returned $418,000 gain, whereas the comparative TQQQ investment would only have returned $238,000 for the same $1.4m QQQ exposure over the same period. So the decision to ‘De-Risk’ or ‘Risk-Off’ on 20 April 2022 was a good decision despite the ensuing Nasdaq bull market.

Analyzed on a different basis, TQQQ has cumulatively outperformed QQQ on only 24.9% of the days since 21 January 2021. The QQQ chart was above TQQQ for 660 days during the period, whereas the TQQQ chart was only above the QQQ chart for 219 days. So, had the pension fund manager been forced to liquidate his TQQQ position at short notice at any given point during the period under consideration, the TQQQ investment would have resulted in a loss relative to a simple QQQ investment on 75.1% of the days. TQQQ would have underperformed a far less risky QQQ investment on 75.1% of the days during the Nasdaq bull market period under consideration.

Although history is not a predictor of future Nasdaq performance, these articles are not making recommendations on the future trajectory of NASDAQ. It is safe to say that even in bull markets, QQQ may be a far superior investment to TQQQ during periods of relatively high decay costs. The Proshares prospectus stating that TQQQ is not a long-term investment holds true.

Kudos, Chapeau, in the comments below for those able to describe a workable ‘riskless’ arbitrage trade for the negative decay Short LETFs SPXU (-2.4% decay) and SDS (-1.9% decay).