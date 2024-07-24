Monty Rakusen

Summary

I am positive on Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY). My summarized thesis is that INFY is near its growth inflection point, with various operating indicators supporting this narrative. Once the US macroeconomic situation gets more certain, I believe INFY growth will see an acceleration back to historical levels. This will drive margin expansion as the contribution margin per employee expands. As the best-performing player in this industry, INFY should continue to trade at its current premium level of 28x forward PE.

Company overview

INFY

INFY

INFY provides end-to-end business solutions that leverage technology and span the software life cycle, encompassing consulting, technology, engineering, and outsourcing services. INFY is a global company that has an operating presence in more than 55 countries, of which the biggest revenue driver is North America, followed by Europe, and then the rest of the world. In terms of industries, INFY is deeply integrated across various verticals and serves 181 of the 500 Fortune Global companies.

Earnings results update

In the latest quarter (1Q25) reported last week, INFY grew topline by 3.6% sequentially on a constant currency basis, driving revenue to INR393 billion. This was a major turnaround from the negative sequential growth seen in 2H24 (-1% and -2.2% sequential growth in 3/4Q24, respectively). On a y/y basis constant-currency basis, total revenue grew 2.5%. EBIT margin also improved sequentially back to ~21% level after dipping to ~20% in 4Q24 (2Q24 saw 21.2%, 3Q24 saw 20.5%, 4Q24 saw 20.1%). At the bottomline, net income as well as EPS grew 7% y/y.

Growth is at an inflection point

It appears that INFY is at a growth inflection point, and if the macro economy does get better (contingent on interest rate cuts and the completion of the US election), INFY could see very strong earnings growth in the near term.

Source: Author's calculation

Looking at the 1Q25 results, I think there is a trend forming within multiple industries that growth is recovering. Almost all industries, except for retail, have recovered to y/y growth. Most notably, banking & financial services [BFS] has flipped to positive y/y growth after four quarters. This recovery was driven by segments such as mortgages, capital markets, and cards & payments. Sustained strength in the manufacturing industry was also driven by broad-based strength. Communication y/y growth also accelerated vs. 4Q24, sustaining the positive growth trend, which was driven by the deployment of a recent deal win. While retail is still lacking, it is important to note that the pipeline remains healthy (20% of large deals won in FY24 were from the retail industry, similar to BFS).

Source: Author's calculation

The best growth indicator is probably the number of large deals won (a disclosed metric), and this figure has reached a new high in 1Q24, breaking the previous high in 3Q23. In 1Q25, INFY signed 34 large deals with a total contract value [TCV] of $4.1 billion, a major step up from the past few years, and this paints a very positive outlook for the rest of the year as 1Q24 is typically not the strongest quarter of the year. Suppose the same seasonality holds true. INFY could see a new record in TCV for FY25. This basically sets the tone for FY25/FY26 revenue growth, as it takes time to convert these deals into actual revenues. Notably, $2.4 billion of the TCV won in 1Q25 was net new. Note that this percentage mix of net new deals (as a percentage of TCV) is above the FY23 and FY24 averages, suggesting that demand is gradually returning.

The two final hurdles to INFY growth inflection that I have identified are the fed-to-cut rate and the US election to be done and dusted. My view is that until the Fed actually cuts rates, businesses in all industries are going to continue taking a cautious view of the macroeconomic environment, especially given that the Fed has repeatedly reduced their expectations for rate cuts. As for the US election, it is the uncertainty relating to any policies that will impact industry dynamics, and businesses are likely to just wait until November is over so that they can roughly get a sense of what policies are going to be changed or implemented based on the results.

The margin should inflect upwards as well.

INFY EBIT margins have also shown early signs of inflection, where they have expanded by 100 bps sequentially to 21.1% in 1Q25. Although if we adjusted for all the one-time impacts, the like-for-like EBIT margin is closer to 20.7% (60bps expansion vs. 1Q24 excluding one-ooff benefits), I see this as a major positive because it is a structural improvement, driven by lower headcount (declined sequentially by 60bps) and utilization improvement of 180bps to 85.3%. I should note that the utilization rate is unlikely to improve further from here, as 83.9% is near an all-time high. The upside in margin is going to come from growth in revenue per employee as INFY starts to ramp up the large deals that it has won recently, which I expect to have a high flow-through to EBIT margin contribution as employee costs are fixed. Contribution margin per employee has been pressured since 2H23 to 1Q24, but has seen improvement in recent quarters. Comparing it to historical performance, there is still 200+ bps of room for improvement left, which I expect to materialize as INFY converts more large deals into revenue.

Source: Author's calculation

Best performer in the space deserves a premium valuation

Source: Author's calculation

I believe INFY is worth 21% more than the current share price. My target price is based on FY26 INR 331 billion in net income and a forward PE multiple of 28x.

Earnings bridge: As I have pointed out above, my view is that INFY is going to see growth inflect upwards as the macro environment gets more certain, triggering businesses across industries to be more confident in their digital transformation journey. Various operating indicators have already shown that demand is recovering, especially the large deals that INFY is winning. In the model, I assumed the same 5% trend to persist into FY25 and FY26 to see growth inflect back to the pre-covid (FY13 to FY19) average growth level of ~8%. Net income margin should regain its historical performance of 19% as contribution margin per employee increases.

Valuation justification: INFY should continue to trade at a premium valuation to peers (average around 23x forward PE) as it is the best performer within this industry, and this should draw more investors’ capital into the name relative to the rest. Over the past few quarters, INFY has shown that it is able to sustain growth at positive levels and drive positive growth inflection. As such, I think the market is willing to continue supporting the 28x forward PE multiple for INFY in the near term.

Bloomberg

Investment Risk

The two challenges to growth inflection mentioned above may not work in favor of INFY. For instance, the Fed may not cut rates in 2H24 despite what headlines suggest, and this will result in businesses continuing to stay cautious on investments. The next elected US president could roll out policies that are not in favor of businesses (take, for example, the tariff plan that Trump has, which could drive up global inflation).

Conclusion

My positive view on INFY is because I believe the company is at an inflection point for growth, supported by a recovery in demand across industries and a record high in large deals won. Once the US macro uncertainties – interest rate cuts and the election – are resolved, I believe INFY is poised for a return to historical growth levels. Margin improvement should also materialize as revenue per employee increases.