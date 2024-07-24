aluxum

Investment update

Following my September FY'23 publication on TFI International Inc (NYSE:NYSE:TFII) shares are +22% and there are numerous updates to the investment debate. The prior note, titled "Durable competitive advantages with attractive economic value", made the case to buy TFII on several grounds, namely:

The company has created economic value through capital allocation, NWC efficiencies, and returns on investment. ROICs are typically>10% which is high for the industry + TFII enjoys several advantages over peers. Business returns are underpinned by efficiency with turnover on capital ~1.15-1.2x on avg. since FY'21. Valuations supportive at the time at ~16x EBIT, and my view was management had an extensive runway to deploy funds at ~10% or more which could unlock value at these respective multiples.

Specifically, I noted "TFII is a sensible company that is growing post-tax earnings at a decent clip, recycling capital back into the business at attractive rates of return. It throws off plenty of cash to its shareholders by way of earnings growth, dividends and buybacks."

Figure 1.

Following its Q1 FY'24 numbers the business is well capitalized for management to continue adding to the capital base at stable market values of invested capital. This brief note will update investors with my latest findings and recommendations.

Investment thesis

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) is a logistics and transportation company with a significant presence in both Canada and the US. The company's portfolio includes package and courier ("P+C"), less-than-truckload ("LTL"), truckload ("TL"), and logistics segments, which in my view position it well to capitalize on current market opportunities at this stage of the cycle. It has >11,700 trucks, >34,000 trailers and nearly 7,300 independent contractors on its books and thus is a large company highly integral to the smooth functioning of large-scale logistics networks in North America.

I remain buy on TFII due to 1) outsized industry advantages (ROICs, operating efficiencies, comparable ROICs), 2) attractive economics (management deploying capital >10% returns each period), and 3) valuations supportive to ~$170/share in my. base case, >$190/share in the upside case. Net-net, reiterate buy.

Factors to reiterated thesis

I've been heavily analyzing the cargo + ground transport industry lately and have recently covered Saia (SAIA) and J.B. Hunt (JBHT) (see the analyses here and here respectively) with my preferences of those two leading towards SAIA. I also like TFII among the bunch too:

It is able to price offerings below average peers which is a major advantage. It runs on lower operating margins and slightly lower gross margins vs. peers yet enjoys ~+350bps avg. ROIC on the industry as well. The fact it can run on such thin operating margin yet produce above-industry business returns is a competitive advantage that shows 1) the capital efficiency/utilization of its asset base, and 2) that it can't be beaten on price.

Figure 2.

Relative to the major names I've familiarized with TFII stands out and the combo of low margin/higher ROIC is attractive in the context of these names.

Figure 3.

The first investment ramp in FY'21–'22 drove ~$375mm to EBIT which has since come down with industry dynamics – I'm not awaiting the impulse from this second investment ramp that began in ~H2 FY'23.This could be a tailwind in my view and the fact is investors have captured the new economics of this business at the old valuation range of ~2.8x EV/IC. This is important because 1) it has a far bigger capital base vs. FY'21 ($5.6Bn vs. $4Bn) and 2) it is reinvesting anywhere from 18%-90% of earnings to maintain this competitive position. This is a solid bedrock to continue growing from in my view.

Figure 4.

Company filings

Figure 5.

Company filings

Q1 FY'24 earnings were also strong with OCF of $200mm and ~19% ROIC in its Canadian LTL business. Meanwhile, the US LTL segment earned 15% ROIC and these are two clear drivers to the valuation moving forward (and are ~300–500bps above total company values). It booked operating earnings of $151mm on earnings of $1.09/share and paid down ~$500mm of its debt balance, bringing leverage to ~1.7x EBITDA. Management wants to bring this <1.7x. Critically, it also eyes ~$300mm in CapEx this year, getting us to ~$6Bn invested capital by year-end. If investors still pay the 2.8x multiple this gets us to ~$17Bn or 12% upside from today. With respect to the Daseke transaction, management had this to say on the earnings call:"Daseke, it's not a carve-out, it's a standalone business...their head office cost was through the roof. To run the Daseke head office is the cost was about the same as to run TFI head office. Now that cost at Daseke has been reduced by 75%, okay, over the course of the next year or two. So, we're going to be down to very little cost. And the operating companies at Daseke, you could say there's about nine business unit that operates, okay, so these operators, I'm looking at the results for '23 excluding the head office, okay, those guys did a pretty good job in the market environment of '23. I'm looking at '24."

These are positive developments and align with my views on management's proactive approach in driving costs lower.

Attractively valued

Investors value TFII at ~2.7-2.8x EV/IC regardless of the cycle and my assumption is this will continue to FY'26E on a smoothed basis. The stock trades at a premium to the industrials sector, with investors paying 17x forward EBIT. Notably, I rated TFII a buy at 16x EBIT last September, so it hasn't overstretched in my best estimation.

Valuation insights

My estimates in FY'22 exhibited a chance for 32% multiple expansion which has occurred and then some. In my view, there is scope for further ~8% expansion in the upside case getting us to ~28x NOPAT based on 1) the company's above-industry ROICs, 2) management redeploying funds at an advantage, and 3) competitive advantage as the low-cost operator in the industry.

Figure 6.

Figure 7. TFII EV/EBIT growth

At 2.8x EV/IC this implies $168/share on my FY'24–'26E estimates (see: Appendix 1) with CAGR 2.3% from that point, or 26x NOPAT. Running with 23x NOPAT (which is ~10% to the downside from today), we're still justifying fair value on FY'24–'26E estimates. At 28x which is the upside case with +8% expansion, this gets us to my LT target of ~$190/share (Figure 9). This supports a reiterated buy.

Figure 8.

Author's estimates

Figure 9. Upside scenario with +8% multiple expansion

Author's assumptions

Risks to investment thesis

Downside risks to the thesis include: 1) sharp contraction to <2x EV/IC as this nullifies the valuation, 2) pre-tax margins <8% as this will compress FCFs and ability for management to retain and redeploy earnings, and 3) the broader set of macroeconomic risks that must be factored into all equity evaluations right now. Namely, the inflation/rates axis, and the potential spillover of geopolitical risks into equity markets.

These risks cannot be ignored and must be recognized in full.

In short

TFII continues to present with the economic characteristics at realistic valuations to compound its market value to >$170 by FY'24 in my view (+9.6%) and could be worth $180/share under my forward estimates. The valuation calculus is skewed to our favour and TFII's Q1 numbers set the stage for a strong year in terms of profitability and asset utilization. My view is it is worth ~$170/share today, and I maintain my LT target of >$190/share. Net-net, reiterate buy.

Appendix 1.