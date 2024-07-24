Innovation At The Forefront Of A New Era Of Continuous Growth

Eoneren

Mohamed El-Erian, writing in the Financial Times:

"For the first time in two decades, I am optimistic that the economies of the advanced countries can decisively break out of a low-growth rut."

This is certainly not the picture one gets when reading or listening to many commentators on today's economic picture.

People are unhappy, we hear over and over again. Inflation is too high and unemployment is rising.

The data from the past 40 years or so show economies where the income/wealth distribution has moved against the less-well-off are experiencing much discontent and dissatisfaction.

These individuals are thus feeling deeper personal pain as inflation dampens their ability to acquire the goods and services they want to consume.

Furthermore, their employment outlook seems pretty dismal due to the decline in the productivity of those who work and because of the number of the workforce that are not participating in the labor force anymore.

Mr. El-Erian adds to this last insight that "measures to strengthen productivity were, at best, piecemeal, inconsistent, and lacked a strategic framework."

Yet, in the aggregate picture, things seem to be going OK, but if one drops beneath the surface, one finds a lot of discontent.

But, Mr. El-Erian has identified a change that is taking place.

First, "a rising number of governments are now placing growth at the top of the policy agenda."

The focus is changing.

Second, there has arisen, what Mr. El-Erian defines, "new engines of tomorrow's growth...."

"Seemingly every year, there are more impressive innovations in areas such as artificial intelligence, life sciences, and sustainable energy."

"Each improves not just 'what' we do, but also 'how' we do it."

"The trend is being spurred by abundant private sector financing, considerable human expertise, and expanding computer power."

In other words, the nature of the growth process in the United States and other advanced countries has become the foundation of an almost continuous push to expand the economy.

The generation of this innovation is now going on almost all the time. The generation of the innovation cannot stop because the competition in these spaces is almost solely dependent upon creating the "next" generation of products.

Previously, innovation was sporadic and dependent upon the longer-term trajectory of demand for goods and services.

Today, the innovators have almost forgotten about "demand."

Today, innovators generate ideas and build concepts and keep on going day after day after day.

Mr. El-Erian emphasizes the forces that are driving this process... "abundant private sector financing, considerable human expertise, and expanding computer power."

So much of the current innovation is based upon the generation of "expanding computer power."

Almost everything driving the movement is dependent upon building bigger and bigger computer systems in order to store and process more and more data.

Without this aspect of the current effort, the innovation goes nowhere.

But, as I have written about over and over again, there is a huge amount of financial capital floating around. And, these monies have been around for quite a few years.

It has been amazing to observe the growth of this resource over the years because even in times that could be considered somewhat sparse in terms of availability, monies have been available through angel finance and venture capital.

I have worked in this space since the early 1990s, and I have constantly been amazed at the amount of money that has been around for "new" or "interesting" startups.

And, this money availability has been an attractor of "human expertise."

Over the past thirty-some years, I have had the opportunity to talk with, help, and team with young talent that is smart, energetic, and driven.

Over this time period, the attraction of "human expertise" to this field has been amazing. And, I don't see any slack of resources coming up.

Furthermore, because the data aspect of this world requires scale and greater scale, the field has consolidated into a number of "large" companies that are at the top of what is going on.

And, in these places, the innovation and change taking place is mind-boggling.

I have just written about the case of Fei-Fei Li, "the Godmother of AI" and a professor at Stanford University, and the "billion-dollar" startup she just created four months ago.

There is no end in sight to what is going on.

And, this is the point that Mr. El-Erian is trying to make.

This evolving environment is closing down the business cycle as we knew it.

The current innovation is almost a continuous exercise. The innovation just keeps going on and on and on.

The efforts don't end with a period of tight money that produces a recession, followed by a period of money stimulation that gets the economy going again.

Look at the last fifteen years. There was an economic expansion that began in July 2009 and continued on until February 2020. This was the longest period of economic expansion in U.S. history.

The recession lasted only two months, and the next period of economic expansion began in April 2020. This was the shortest recession in U.S. history.

Another recession was expected to begin sometime within the past year, but no recession has appeared as of this date...and the recession keeps getting put off until a later...and later...time.

One can make a very strong argument that we are "in" the "new" economy.

The driving force of the economy is the continuous innovation that is being produced by the modern businesses that Mr. El-Erian writes about. The growth of the economy is coming from the supply-side and not from the demand-side.

The disturbances that take place in the economy come from disturbances in a sector or concerns over debt. We do not have business cycles the way we used to have them.

Consequently, we can expect the current expansion to continue.

Wow, the current period of expansion has already lasted for more than four years.

Will a recession be caused by the current period of monetary tightening? Will, that is debatable...the current period of monetary "tightness" has lasted for twenty-eight months already. And, there is no looming recession in store.

So, Mr. El-Erian is optimistic.

I am optimistic.

But, our optimism is coming from our changed view of how the economy is functioning.

"Challenges" still exist, as Mr. El-Erian points out, but "The potential for breakout growth is real and promising."

I agree.