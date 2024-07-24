gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Ah, it looked so promising for a few hours. Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) had some good news and the share price popped, but it wasn’t long before the share price deflated and fell back to where it started.

Still, the news points to promising returns over the next year or two, with the successful launch of a major deal. Specifically, it finished the installation of its product at the first of 240 locations, which is a big deal for a small company that only recently began trading on NASDAQ.

With this and other news, I’m upgrading my rating on Richtech from Hold to Buy.

About Richtech

As I explained in my March 28, 2024, article,

“Most of Richtech’s products are Autonomous Mobile Robots, or AMR, meaning they understand and navigate through their environment independently. No tracks, predefined paths, or operator interventions are required.”

This photo from a company news release shows its robot ADAM at work at Ghost Kitchens in an Atlanta, Georgia-area Walmart (WMT):

RR ADAM at work in Ghost Kitchens (news release)

It has set its sight on markets like the hospitality industry, where there are chronic labor shortages and growing demands for customer service. Allied Market Research published research that pegged industry growth of 15.2% per year through 2032. Mordor Intelligence predicted the market would have a 17.10% annual growth rate between 2024 and 2029.

The Richtech news that moved the stock (temporarily)

On June 13, 2024, Richtech completed its installation of ADAM, according to a company news release that came out before the market opened on Monday, July 22.

A few days earlier, there was also news that ADAM would be showcased at Major League Baseball's annual All-Star game in Arlington, Texas.

Some investors, apparently expecting good news, bid the share price up on Friday, July 19. The buying continued into Monday morning, but sentiment changed later in the morning and the price dropped through the afternoon, as shown in this five-day price chart:

Data by YCharts

The release reported that ADAM served various traditional and specialty coffees to customers at the Ghost Kitchens outlet in Walmart in Dawsonville, Georgia. Richtech President Matt Casella said,

“ADAM's introduction to the beverage industry addresses several key challenges, including the need for consistency, efficiency, and a memorable customer experience. By automating drink preparation, ADAM is intended to allow human staff to focus on creating meaningful connections with guests, thereby elevating the overall customer experience.”

The installation followed a Letter of Intent under which Ghost Kitchens will deploy ADAM at 240 of its locations.

Implications of the installation and news

Richtech reports on its website that it currently has placed robots in 80 cities in 37 states. Presumably, the Ghost Kitchens’ addition of 240 more locations will significantly expand that footprint (some installations will no doubt be in those 80 cities).

The deal also provides more proof of concept for potential customers who are on the fence about ordering. Ghost Kitchens’ affiliation with Walmart may provide additional credibility for the firm.

No information about prices is provided, but it seems safe to presume that the deal will provide significant amounts of new revenue and earnings in coming years. Richtech’s business model is based mainly on recurring revenues, and according to a Verdict Food Service article,

“Richtech Robotics will oversee the programming, maintenance and repair of the ADAM systems. Ghost Kitchens will be responsible for location logistics, staff management and leasing.”

Most recent financial results

For Richtech, which has its year-end on September 30, the period ending March 31 was its second quarter and first half. Its 10-Q, published on May 14, listed these three-month financial details in its income statement:

RR Q2-2024 income statement data (author)

For the quarter, revenue, cost of revenue, and gross profit were basically flat. In the expenses section, we see sales and marketing increased (a good thing), G&A increased, and interest expenses showed up for the first time. These elements led to the increased net loss over the same quarter last year.

Another factor of note is that the company received third-party loans of $2 million for the quarter ending March 30. It also issued new common stock in Q1, which provided additional capital but diluted the value of existing shares. On a related matter, individuals and insiders held 74.08% of common stock at latest report, and three insiders own 60.7%.

On the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents summed up to $8.195 million as compared to $7.535 million on December 31, 2023. That makes its cash burn $660,000 over the quarter and $220,000 per month.

Comments: With the two cash injections, Richtech has the liquidity it needs to keep operating for at least the near future. Cash burn is no longer a factor in investor assessments.

Management is aligned with shareholders because of its high, 60.7%, level of ownership.

Richtech now carries debt, and as the income statement showed, the company now pays a material amount in interest.

Growth

I believe the addition of Ghost Kitchens will boost revenue, although how will be known only to insiders for now. The company indicates the deal will involve recurring revenue. It does not tell us how much revenue is expected or when, although we may get some data when it files its next quarterly report, likely in mid-August.

Neither the letter of intent from last January nor the installation news release explains whether Ghost Kitchens is buying, renting, leasing, or something else. My concern is that if Richtech provides them on a lease or rental basis, then it will need to use its capital or borrow to fund the cost of building each ADAM.

On the other hand, if Ghost is buying the robots as they are installed, plus paying a recurring upkeep fee, then Richtech’s cash flow will be much stronger.

Industry-wide growth is expected to be strong, so Richtech should do well as long as it can expand without depleting its cash.

Valuation

Trading in Richtech stock began optimistically on November 17, 2023:

Data by YCharts

As we saw, the price rose sharply on Friday, July 19 and Monday, July 22, but it could not hold. Later in the day Monday and on Tuesday, July 23, it slid below where it started the previous Thursday. At the close on Tuesday, it was down $0.20 or 14.60% to $1.17.

This appears to have been another case in which the market overbought and then oversold, failing to find a middle ground that would incorporate the good news but not letting it turn into mania.

So far, pricing must necessarily be speculative. Management did not provide guidance or an outlook in either its 10-K or 10-Q. Therefore, there are no earnings estimates or even revenue estimates to guide our valuations.

However, I will upgrade my rating from Hold to Buy. That’s based on the expectation the Ghost Kitchens deal will make a material difference in future results. Besides the tangible numbers, there is intangible value in being chosen for a considerable order of 240 robots by a company associated with Walmart.

Risk factors

Going public allows a company like Richtech to tap into capital markets for resources to accelerate its growth. But it often takes time, more time than expected, to turn the promise into bottom-line results. That may be the case with the Ghost Kitchens' deal; I see it as very positive, but investors may need patience.

It noted in its Q2-2024 report that its performance is “inherently tied” to global business and economic conditions. That makes sense because issues such as interest rates and economic health make these robots less or pricier.

Competition in the industry is strong, and news of Richtech’s deal may entice even more players into the market. This market already sports several robust competitors, as explained in my earlier article.

With many robot delivery firms competing on technology, there is the possibility some inventor in a basement or R&D department of a large company will come up with disruptive new products. In the same vein, it is possible potential customers will see this competition and bid down prices.

The company has been in business since 2016, but has a brief history as a public company, and it has not yet posted positive earnings. All of this makes it impossible for investors to use anything but speculation to establish a reasonable entry price.

Conclusion

Richtech Robotics had a big, positive story with the installation of the first of 240 robots for Ghost Kitchens. It drove the stock price up briefly, but the price could not be sustained, and it fell back to pre-spike levels.

The more important story, though, is how this deal could set the company on a path of profitable growth and eventual shareholder rewards. We don’t yet enough from the Letter of Intent or installation news release to make reasonable predictions. But it sends a signal that the company is on a solid footing and ready to become a big business.

With that, I’ve updated my rating for Richtech Robotics Inc. from Hold to Buy.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.