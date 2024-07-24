MSCI: Remains A Quality Trap After The Rebound

Richard Drury

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) reported decent second quarter results which led shares to an 8% rebound.

As competition in financial information services heats up and customers are increasingly focused on product consolidation and efficiency, I remain of the opinion that MSCI is not an attractive name, despite the better-than-expected quarter.

Let's dive into why.

Introduction

I've been covering MSCI on Seeking Alpha for over a year and I have to say this was probably the most correct I've been on a Hold rating ever, as shares are exactly where they were when I published my first article back in April 2023.

This, of course, means MSCI was a rather poor investment over the past couple of years, as it significantly trailed the market and two of its most prominent peers.

I will go deeper into why I think MSCI has underperformed later in the article, but I think we should briefly revisit why I expected it to as well. In short, the financial information services industry is growing increasingly crowded, and differentiation is becoming crucial.

MSCI does have significant differentiation in its Index business, but the rest of its businesses, in Private Markets, ESG, and Analytics, which are the company's primary growth drivers, are not as unique.

This was not reflected in the company's valuation back in April 2023. How about today? Let's find out.

Second-Quarter Highlights

MSCI beat subdued expectations for the quarter after estimates have fallen following the Q1 disappointment.

In Q2, revenues were $708 million, up 14% on a reported basis and 10% on an organic basis, as acquisitions contributed 4 points to growth. This was ahead of expectations for $698 million.

Last quarter, the margin contraction was a big focal point, but the company recovered quite nicely, as operating margins rose from 49.9% in Q1'24 to 54.0% in Q2'24. As a result, EPS of $3.64 also beat, by $0.09.

However, margins still declined Y/Y, as lower-margin segments, as well as acquisitions, continue to grow faster than the Index segment and dilute the consolidated margin profile.

On a segment breakdown, we've seen growth decelerate across the board, and even more so on an organic basis. Still, MSCI sustained double-digit organic growth in all segments except for Private Assets. Importantly, both Index and Analytics saw margin expansion.

In terms of guidance, the only change was a $5 million increase in expense guidance, nothing meaningful.

We don't have S&P Global's (SPGI) numbers to compare to yet, but we do have Moody's (MCO). MSCI's Analytics segment, which roughly overlaps Moody's Analytics, outperformed, growing by 11% compared to Moody's with 7%. However, the latter is nearly 5x larger.

Overall, this was a very decent quarter, but nothing too exciting.

MSCI Isn't Positioned Well To Capitalize Or Deal With Near-Term Tailwinds And Headwinds

Four major forces are currently shaping the financial industry - intensifying competition; increasingly cautious spending from financial service companies and-; macroeconomy; U.S. market outperformance.

Competition

Starting with competition. The financial information services landscape has arguably low barriers to entry. There are dozens of companies that provide basic data, including FactSet (FDS), Moody's, S&P Global, Bloomberg, Morningstar, Seeking Alpha, and a whole lot more.

To win in the space, companies need to have a combination of proprietary and unique data, strong relationships with customers, and a high-quality user interface. When it comes to its non-Index segments, MSCI doesn't check any of those boxes in my view.

It doesn't have Bloomberg's expansive data and capabilities, and it doesn't have the relationships that Moody's and S&P Global have.

Cautious Spending

Transitioning to cautious spending by financial clients. Banks, Pension Funds, Insurance companies, and alike, are the main customers of the non-Index segments.

This is a cohort of companies that are going through a cost-cutting phase, and they are seeking to consolidate vendors and providers. Why would they go to MSCI if they're already using S&P Global for other essential services like Commodity Insights, and Visible Alpha, and they are also Ratings customers?

I expect cautious spending to be a new normal, meaning financial entities won't rely on many different providers but prefer to take a one-stop-shop approach, which I think it's fair to say MSCI doesn't fulfill.

Macro Backdrop

Companies like MSCI are sensitive to occasional macro cycles but enjoy long-term secular tailwinds. In the near term, I think it's fair to say that the strongest trend in financial markets is a looming rate cut, and uncertainty about economic growth (in other words, potential recession).

With this backdrop, companies like S&P Global and Moody's stand to benefit, as they are exposed to debt issuance, which in turn is exposed to interest rates.

MSCI doesn't have such a business, which should act as a major growth driver even in the event of ongoing economic pressure.

U.S. Market Outperformance

Lastly, we get to MSCI's lower exposure to U.S. markets, specifically with its Index business, which leans heavily on international benchmarks. In comparison, S&P Global's indices are the very well-known S&P 500 and Dow Jones.

While MSCI is charging more for its proprietary indexes, with U.S. markets continuing to outperform, the gap from S&P Global is widening.

Valuation

Here's the bottom line. MSCI has an exceptionally strong Index segment, but even it has some disadvantages compared to S&P Global. The rest of the company's businesses, which should be the primary growth drivers going forward, are struggling.

Considering the dilution of quality, and the deceleration of growth, a multiple contraction was inevitable and, in my view, expected.

Looking ahead, MSCI is still richly valued, trading at 36 times 2025 earnings, compared to Moody's and S&P Global which are at 33x and 31x, respectively.

How do you justify that gap, considering both peers are expected to grow more rapidly, despite them being much larger? In addition, as we discussed, I think they are much better positioned to capitalize on the near-to-mid-term catalysts.

Conclusion

MSCI is not a value trap, as it's been trading at a rich valuation for a long time, but I think it can be viewed as a quality trap.

The company has a very strong business in Index, significant reliance on subscription-based arrangements, and an astounding track record as a long-term compounder.

All that might give investors the impression that a historically low multiple of 36x is attractive, whereas a deeper look into the competitive landscape paints a much different picture.

Amid a changing market, MSCI is not the best positioned to capitalize on upcoming and ongoing trends, but it still trades at a significant premium.

I maintain my Hold rating on MSCI stock.