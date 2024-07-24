Become A Multifamily Millionaire

mirza kadic

A landlord’s worst nightmare is when one of their tenants stops paying rent.

That’s especially the case when you own single family homes and there’s only checks coming-in from one door.

On the other hand, if you own an apartment building with many units, one tenant moving out isn’t as big of a deal.

And if you’ve built an empire of multifamily buildings then one delinquent tenant becomes little more than a rounding error.

The problem with this strategy is usually financing.

The average middle class American can invest in a single-family income property if they make it a priority. But it requires a lot more cash to buy into something with 20-40 units.

Owning an apartment building is likely out of reach for a lot of people…and that’s where REITs come into play.

There are a handful of blue-chip multifamily REITs that have amassed portfolios of attractive class A/B apartments

Looking at our multifamily coverage, four stocks stand out from the rest with 94/100 (or better) iREIT IQ quality scores.

Those four stocks are AvalonBay Communities (AVB), Camden Property Trust (CPT), Essex Property Trust (ESS), and Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA).

Each of these four companies has tremendous management.

They each have great portfolios of assets.

And they each offer a safe and growing dividend.

AvalonBay, Camden, and Mid-America carry A-rated investment grade credit ratings. Essex’s is the worst of the group, at a solid BBB+ (which is still an impressive rating).

They each have long histories of generating strong total returns as well.

Over the past decade, they’ve all generated strong total returns as well.

Mid-America’s 10-year total return CAGR is 12.14%. Camden’s is 10.58%. Essex’s is 9.98%. AvalonBay’s is 8.91%.

Really, there aren't many negative things to say about any of these REITs. They’re blue chip holdings that have allowed long-term shareholders to grow wealthy. Over the long term, I don’t think you can go wrong with any of them.

So, how does one choose?

Oftentimes, when considering owning these stocks, the geographic weightings of their portfolios drive decision-making.

For instance, Essex is a west coast REIT with the vast majority of its properties in the state of California.

Historically, this company’s performance has been top-notch, but I know that there are investors out there who prefer to avoid west coast properties due to unfavorable legislatures and concerns regarding anti-landlord regulations being put into place.

On the other hand, a company like Mid-America has focused on sunbelt properties.

Post-Covid, that was the place to be.

But, now that we’re seeing a lot of competition in those markets, MAA’s bottom-line growth has slowed.

Camden and AvalonBay are a bit more diversified, with properties that span more than one major geographic region of the United States.

This might suit more cautious investors; however, there’s no single multifamily REIT that covers the entire spectrum when it comes to attractive property markets in the US.

One way around this is to simply own them all.

By doing so, you’re essentially building a residential property portfolio with exposure to most major cities, suburbs, and upcoming growth markets in the country.

That’s a solid plan, in my book.

But…only if you’re able to buy each stock when it’s a bargain.

As I’ve said many times now: quality is just one half of the investment equation, valuation is the other.

You need to have both for a truly great investment.

Currently, I believe that one of these REITs is trading with a margin of safety that is more attractive than the rest.

This bargain is where I’d begin building out my REIT-centric apartment portfolio.

The stock that I’m referring to is AvalonBay Communities (AVB).

Company Overview

AvalonBay owns properties in 10 different geographic regions across the US. The company’s portfolio consists of nearly 91,000 apartment homes across 299 apartment development communities.

70% of AVB’s holdings are located in suburban areas, and management plans to increase that percentage to 80% in the coming years.

Historically, AVB’s investments have been focused near popular coastal urban areas; however, as you can see below, the company is taking strides to diversify its portfolio with a new focus on high-growth areas such as Denver, Austin, the tech hubs in North Carolina, and fast-growing areas in southeast Florida.

2024 REITWeek Presentation

For a more detailed breakdown of how the company expects to see its portfolio evolve over the coming years, here’s an interesting chart from its most recent investor presentation:

2024 REITWeek Presentation

All in all, we like this strategy. AVB’s existing portfolio already boasts tremendous occupancy and rental growth results. Moving forward, we expect to see its new developments in these hot growth markets bolster those figures even more.

2024 REITWeek Presentation

What’s more, the company is investing heavily in technology (such as digital scanners and keypads), automation, and a new centralized maintenance program which is expected to result in increased efficiency and ~$80m incremental NOI before the end of the decade.

AVB has north of $2.5b in liquidity available to pay for these upgrades and support its development pipeline.

The strength of AVB’s balance sheet and the low cost of capital that comes along with its A-rated balance sheet should allow investors to sleep well at night.

But, if that doesn’t do it for you, then I think now’s a good time to look at the classic supply and demand tailwinds that this company — in particular — benefits from.

As I said, recently, the sunbelt has been all the rage in terms of multifamily investments and development projects. That was great for a while. But now, we’re seeing rents rise faster in other, unloved areas of the country because demand continues to drastically outpace supply.

2024 REITWeek Presentation

Essex has generated double-digit long-term returns with its California-centric portfolio because its management team has been laser focused on supply constrained communities.

For years, I’ve highlighted this strategy (alongside the solid returns generated by that company, which is the only Dividend Aristocrat of this bunch). And now that communities north of the Mason-Dixon along the east coast are experiencing similar trends, I expect to see AvalonBay experience strong growth as well.

Valuation

Speaking of industry-leading growth, let’s transition to a breakdown of AVB’s valuation (relative to its peers).

As you can see below, AVB offers best-in-class AFFO growth prospects compared to its blue-chip peers.

Company Ticker 2024 AFFO Growth Est. 2025 AFFO Growth Est. 2026 AFFO Growth Est. AvalonBay Communities AVB 5% 5% 5% Camden Property Trust CPT -3% 2% 4% Essex Property Trust ESS 2% 2% 4% Mid-America Apartment Communities MAA -4% 1% 3% Click to enlarge

*Based upon Factset Consensus Estimates.

And it's precisely this growth that sets AVB apart from the other names that we’re discussing today.

As illustrated by the table below, each of the blue chip multifamily REITs currently trade with a forward P/AFFO multiple (based upon 2024 consensus estimates) that is below their 10-year averages.

That alone might signify a good deal. But, looking a few years down the road, we begin to see AVB separate itself from the other stocks as the best bargain of the bunch (because of its better AFFO growth prospects).

Company Ticker 10-year Average P/AFFO Ratio Blended P/AFFO Average Forward P/AFFO Ratio (2024 est) Discount to Historical Average Forward P/AFFO Ratio (2026 Est.) Discount to Historical Average AvalonBay Communities AVB 22.6x 21.3x 20.8x 8% 18.9x 16.40% Camden Property Trust CPT 21.4x 19.3x 19.5x 8.90% 18.4x 14.00% Essex Property Trust ESS 22.8x 22.0x 21.8x 4.40% 20.5x 10.10% Mid-America Apartment Communities MAA 19.2x 17.8x 18.1x 5.70% 17.3x 9.90% Click to enlarge

AVB’s mid-single digit AFFO growth prospects, alongside its 3.3% dividend yield, and the potential for multiple expansion back up to its historical average in the 22.5x area create a scenario where AVB could reasonably provide double-digit total returns over the next 2–3 years.

FAST Graphs

Conclusion

When thinking about relatively lower yielding REITs like this, I like to use that 10% threshold as a screening tool when considering making portfolio selections.

None of the other blue chip multifamily names offer double-digit upside potential like this (Camden is close, at 9.88%, but not quite there).

And therefore, when looking at this space as a whole, AvalonBay is the stock that rises to the top.

If I were looking to add apartment exposure to my portfolio, this is the place that I’d start.

Believe me, you’re going to experience a lot less stress and hardship owning a high-quality REIT like this than you would if you decided to take the plunge and buy/develop/operate real estate of your own.

That’s the beauty of publicly traded REITs.

Anyone can add exposure to extremely high-quality real estate assets to their portfolio without the risks associated with leverage or managing/maintaining physical properties.

