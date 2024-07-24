Arm Holdings: Even With Optimistic Assumptions, The Stock Is Grossly Overvalued

Sundry Photography

Introduction

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) is due to report its Q1 ’25 earnings at the end of the month, so I thought I’d have a look at how the company has performed since IPO and give some comments on where the growth lies, and whether it is a good time to start a position. From a valuation perspective and with very optimistic assumptions, the company is grossly overvalued and the only thing that is keeping it so richly valued is the ever-growing hype for AI. I am assigning the company a hold rating and will continue to monitor the situation on the fence.

Briefly on Performance

There aren’t many years of revenue available, but it’ll do. The revenue growth has not been awe-inspiring over the last few years, averaging around 9.5%. However, this may change in the future since we are in quite a different environment right now, where AI hype is the dominant driver of sales for any company with any skin in the game, and ARM certainly does. I don’t think we are going to see as impressive revenue growth numbers as Nvidia (NVDA), but I will get into that in the next section.

Seeking Alpha

With companies like ARM, which are quite new still (on the public market), I expect margins to be squeezed for a while. The company’s gross margins are fantastic but unfortunately, it doesn’t translate to stellar operating margins, which saw a massive contraction from the previous year, going down from 26%+ to just under 3%. The difference is the management’s R&D segment got a lot more costly, which could be a good thing in the long run. Innovation helps the company stay on top.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of the company’s financial health, as of FY24, ARM had around $3B in cash and short-term investments while having zero debt on its books. This is a great position to be in for sure. Many investors tend to avoid companies that overindulge in leverage, and with such a large cash pile, it can focus on furthering the growth of the company by investing in itself via the aforementioned R&D efforts, inorganic growth through acquisitions, or my least favorite, share buybacks and dividends. I think there are better ways to reward shareholders in the long run, and buybacks could be great at a decent price, while dividends are good too there are a lot of growth opportunities for the company still that it should pursue before considering the latter.

Overall, there isn’t a lot of information on the company’s past performance. Top-line growth is nothing to write home about, while operating margins are expected to suffer for the next while, since it still is in that growth phase, even though the company was founded in 1990. The company’s financial position is very solid, however, which should help it stay afloat for a long while until it sorts out its profitability and efficiency issues. Let’s look briefly at the company’s outlook.

Comments on the Outlook

Below I will discuss some areas where I can see the company will see decent top-line sales going forward.

Of course, the main reason for the company’s success in the stock market is the company’s potential in the AI space. The AI hype has been going on for a while now and lifted many companies that just mention any kind of involvement within the space. Some unfairly so, however, ARM has a decent part in this revolution. The ARM processors are used in most if not all smartphones worldwide, so the company has complete dominance in this area, which will help it grow. With the negative sentiment in the mobile and laptop space over the last while, driven by oversupply and high interest rates that forced many to delay purchases, the new refresh cycle of these devices will play a large role going forward, with AI-capable devices taking center stage.

Speaking of on-device AI capabilities, there are many companies out there who are looking to produce such products, including laptop manufacturers. In the past, ARM processors have been mostly used in smartphones, however, with the advent of Apple’s (AAPL) M chips, which are based on ARM architecture, are gaining traction. Now, some companies are looking to manufacture ARM-based laptops, such as Microsoft (MSFT), Dell (DELL), and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY). With the help of Qualcomm (QCOM), these companies will be able at the forefront of innovation and hype that surrounds the AI revolution.

ARM’s v9 architecture is gaining traction, which specifically targets AI workloads on edge devices. The partnership with Nvidia has helped the company’s share price skyrocket, but I don’t think we are going to see the company’s sales growth match that of NVDA’s, which at one point saw over 300% y/y increase. Arm Holdings is a chip designer and not a manufacturer, so this means it licenses its technology to be used in other products like the upcoming Blackwell from NVDA. The company will get a fixed price for its license and then some royalties from every unit shipped, so I don’t think we can expect similar growth in revenues to occur, mainly because the business model is on a fixed-fee contract. Furthermore, the company's royalty rates per chip reduce over time as more of its products are shipped. There is growth but don’t expect similar growth to NVDA.

Speaking of the business model, if the popularity and demand for NVDA chips and overall demand for AI-related products that use ARM architecture continue to skyrocket, the company could renegotiate the contracts with players like NVDA and others, just like TSMC (TSM) is thinking of raising prices on manufacturing of NVDA’s products, so I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility there for ARM to do the same, once the contracts are up for renewals. Just like TSM has leverage, I think ARM has it too.

The company’s royalty revenue grew at only 8% for the year, with a decent acceleration happening in Q4 ’24, but I would like to see a couple more quarters of strong growth or was it just a fluke?

Having said all of that, what kind of growth are we to expect the company will achieve in the long run? Analysts are so far expecting around 23% growth for FY25, and then the estimates go anywhere from 17% to 32%, which is good but not outstanding in my opinion. These will change with time, as we get more information on the product demand. I don’t think it’s particularly great growth. For a company that currently trades at a forward PE ratio of 103 or almost 600 PE ratio if we look at GAAP metrics. So, let’s see what I would think the company could do. Let’s look at some numbers.

Valuation

I decided to be a little less conservative than I usually like to approach valuations. For revenue growth, I went with around 19% CAGR over the next decade, which is much higher than what the company managed before, but I think it’s warranted given the AI hype demand potential. Below you will find a base case scenario, as well as an optimistic case and a more conservative case.

Seeking Alpha

For margins, I went with what the company expects to see for adjusted margin in FY25, which is around $1.55 a share. This translates to 54% EBIT margins, much higher than what is reported under the GAAP rules. In the end, the company’s operating margins improved to a whopping 70% by FY34, which is very optimistic, to say the least, but since the company isn’t producing any product, its margins should be quite high. For reference, the company managed to achieve around 42% adjusted operating margins at the end of FY24. The biggest culprit of such a large gap between GAAP and adjusted numbers is of course stock-based compensation. It was around 35% of total R&D spend and 30% of SG&A for FY24.

Seeking Alpha

For the DCF analysis, I decided to use 10% as my discount, mainly because the company’s beta is not easy to find. Most of the financial websites have nothing there. 10% is also probably too small for this company given its volatility since IPO, but in the end, my stance on the company won’t change as you will see. Furthermore, I will be using 2.5% for the terminal growth rate, and for a little bit of conservatism, I will add a 10% discount to its final intrinsic value. With that said, ARM’s intrinsic value is around $67 a share, which means it is currently grossly overvalued on the hype of AI.

Seeking Alpha

If I were going to use a higher discount rate, for instance, 12%, the company’s fair value would be around $50 a share.

Closing Comments

I believe my model was rather optimistic given how the company has performed, in terms of margins and growth. Even with such an optimistic margin profile, the company is grossly overvalued, therefore, I will not be putting in any capital until I see its revenue growing at a much faster rate than what I have modeled above (19% CAGR). Furthermore, I would like to see the company’s margin improve dramatically too. The gap between adjusted and GAAP numbers is very wide.

It seems to me, that the company’s share price has caught up in the whole AI hype, and I think people were expecting explosive growth, which I think is not possible with this business model, without altering the contracts later on. That doesn’t mean the shares won’t continue to climb. We are at the beginning of an earnings season and some semi stocks have already reported, while ARM is due to report at the end of this month, and NVDA at the end of next month, so if there are positive developments in the AI semiconductor space, I expect ARM’s share price continues to climb. What this essentially means is that I am going to continue to be on the fence, as the risk/reward is not very appealing to me at these prices, therefore, I am assigning a hold rating and will keep an eye on future developments of AI demand and the company’s products.