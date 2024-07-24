The AI Data Center Construction Boom Is Just Beginning

Jul. 24, 2024 9:15 AM ET
Summary

  • AI data centers look different than legacy data centers and are denser in terms of power and cooling equipment.
  • Not only do AI data centers use high-capacity server racks that require specialized chips, AI servers also use a lot more power and generate a lot more heat than traditional data centers.
  • As the power needs of AI data centers have intensified, the density of electrical support equipment has also increased.

Artificial Intellegence

D-Keine

By Courtney Yakavonis

Surging demand for AI is driving the need to build more data centers. Companies that provide related power and cooling infrastructure stand to benefit.

AI data centers look different than legacy data centers and

