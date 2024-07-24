The AI Data Center Construction Boom Is Just Beginning

D-Keine

By Courtney Yakavonis

Surging demand for AI is driving the need to build more data centers. Companies that provide related power and cooling infrastructure stand to benefit.

AI data centers look different than legacy data centers and are denser in terms of power and cooling equipment. Not only do AI data centers use high-capacity server racks that require specialized chips, AI servers also use a lot more power and generate a lot more heat than traditional data centers.

Electrical equipment like transformers, switchgears, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supply and battery storage ensure safe, reliable power is provided to the server racks at the right voltage with minimal interruption and downtime. Each server inside an AI data center uses five to nine times* more power than a traditional server. As the power needs of AI data centers have intensified, the density of electrical support equipment has also increased.

On the cooling side, air cooling equipment like computer room air conditioners, air handlers and chillers have been effective for traditional data centers, but AI data centers are requiring up to 10 times more cooling power.* AI data centers are generating so much more heat that they are driving the need for novel cooling technology like rear door heat exchangers and liquid cooling. The configuration of these cooling technologies is evolving in real time.

Take a look at how much electrical and cooling support equipment it takes to run an AI data center. These innovations represent significant growth opportunities for industrial and tech companies and investors.

Disclosures

The products of technology companies may be subject to severe competition and rapid obsolescence, and their stocks may be subject to greater price fluctuations.

© 2016-2024 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.Use of products, materials and services available through Columbia Threadneedle Investments may be subject to approval by your home office.With respect to mutual funds, ETFs and Tri-Continental Corporation, investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To learn more about this and other important information about each fund, download a free prospectus. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund carefully before investing. To obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings, contact your financial advisor or download reports here. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing. The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change and may differ from views expressed by other Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by CMIA and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, may not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not take into consideration individual investor circumstances. Investment decisions should always be made based on an investor's specific financial needs, objectives, goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Asset classes described may not be appropriate for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no forecast should be considered a guarantee either. Since economic and market conditions change frequently, there can be no assurance that the trends described here will continue or that any forecasts are accurate. Columbia Funds and Columbia Acorn Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Columbia Funds are managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Columbia Acorn Funds are managed by Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. ETFs are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, an unaffiliated entity.Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.