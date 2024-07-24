pagadesign/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Earlier in the year, we had written a relatively positive piece on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), a manufacturer of diversified industrial products and equipment that are used in a whole host of end-markets (auto, food, construction, etc.). Yet, despite our relatively favorable stance on this business, we were not convinced it would make a rewarding BUY at those levels and went with a HOLD rating back then. Since then, ITW hasn't quite set the world alight and is actually down by -6% on a YTD basis, even as its industrial peers have notched up positive returns of double-digits.

Could there now be a potential catalyst on the anvil that could reverse the status-quo? Well, we are certainly on the cusp of dealing with an important event (the Q2 results), but whether it will turn out to be a hugely constructive turn of events is still quite questionable. Nonetheless, to get more specific about the event, note that the company will release its results on July 30, before market hours.

Here are some thoughts on some of the key earnings-related metrics.

Thoughts On ITW’s Earnings

In keeping with ITW’s three-year history during earnings season, we don’t believe investors should brace themselves for any monumental surprises. From what we can see, this is a company that mostly ends up beating street estimates, but not by a margin large enough to facilitate either significant re-rerating or de-rating of the share price. To elaborate, over the last 12 quarters, ITW has beaten quarterly street estimates 75% of the time, and was bang in line with those estimates just once. Crucially, we’re dealing with a firm that typically generates a quarterly EPS beat of only+1.4% on average.

For the upcoming Q2 event, the two key headline figures to watch are a normalized EPS figure of $2.47 and a revenue estimate of $4.08bn.

Note that since results were last announced, a number of analysts have chosen to bring down their Q2 EPS estimates (over 92% of the 13 EPS revisions were to the downside), but the overall change has been quite marginal at less than -0.6%. There will, of course, be plenty of nuances to digest, but broadly, the takeaway here is that ITW hasn’t done anything meaningful to shift the sell-side’s thoughts since Q1 results came out in April.

On the revenue front, ITW faced some demand challenges from a number of end markets in Q1, which saw organic growth drop by -0.6%. Also note that after three years of positive YoY growth in every quarter (albeit at a declining pace over time), reported revenue in Q1'24 dropped by over -1.1%.

In light of this recent history, it is encouraging to note the sell-side revenue estimate of $4.08bn, as that would imply a return to positive reported growth again (although the growth won’t be much, as last year’s June quarter was when revenue peaked at $4.07bn, and after which there’s been a sequential slide).

Even if we don’t happen to get positive YoY trends, we think it's reasonable to expect some sequential improvement from Q1 to Q2 as management was still holding on to their FY organic growth guidance of 1-3% for the FY (this could be H2 weighted given the weak base effect of H2 last year).

Given that ITW makes tools for the broad industrial sector, it would also be apt to track the progression of the forward-looking manufacturing PMI readings for the globe. Whilst the April reading was a tad soft, May was resilient enough, coming in at the highest point in well over a year.

One of the key industrial markets to watch through ITW’s lens will be the automobile market, where the company serves as a component and fastener supplier to top-tier OEMs. This is the company's largest end market exposure at 20% and management did suggest there would be some improvement in the level of builds from Q1 to Q2 between low to mid-single digits. Most of the strength in this division is coming from the Chinese OEM segment (up 23% in Q1), but investors should also be mindful of broader trends across the auto universe, where light vehicle production isn’t expected to be as resilient as last year. After witnessing close to double-digit growth in production last year, this year and next could likely only come in at the 0-2% threshold. Thus, expecting ITW to flourish in an environment such as this wouldn’t be very fair.

Whilst ITW won’t be able to do a lot to address market conditions, it can certainly continue to leverage its enterprise strategy and bring through margin improvement. For context in Q1, its enterprise initiatives alone contributed a whopping 200bps improvement in the auto segment margins taking it to 19.8% which is already within reach of its long-term target (for context, the 2026 target is to get the auto OEM margins to low to mid-20s levels).

The enterprise strategy has been leaving its mark, not just on the auto OEM division, but across the board, with even the operating margins for the group getting a 140bps uplift on account of this. Such is the impact of ITW’s ongoing enterprise strategy, that even though its highest margin segment by far- Welding (with an EBIT margin of 32%, which is 600bps more than the average margin of all other regions) continues to face topline pressure (down by 3% in Q1), and a reduced contribution to the group sales mix, the overall group margins are still up by over 400bps YoY!

It may be unrealistic to expect yet another quarter of YoY 400bps margin improvement (even in Q4-23 margin improvement came in at 400bps), more so as last year’s Q2 had already seen a 170bps improvement (with 130bps on account of enterprise initiatives alone).

Like Q1 (5-year highs), investors can also expect gross margins in Q2 to be resilient, but we would choose not to get too excited about this facet, and much of this is on account of ITW making an accounting change from the LIFO to FIFO method of inventory accounting since Q1.

It is encouraging to note that despite a rather underwhelming FCF generation period in Q1 (Net income to FCF conversion in Q1 was only 68%), ITW’s FCF yield at current levels is still above average at 4.04%.

We may not necessarily see the FCF uplift in Q2 itself, but management believes that by the FY2025, FCF conversion (from net income) will trend up to 100%. We would choose to go with management’s view as the current cash conversion cycle (number of days that working capital is tied up in cash) is still around 11% more than its long-term average, and offers scope to decline.

Even otherwise, it’s worth noting that ITW is still generating enough FCF to cover its dividends (dividends are an important part of the ITW story, as it has been growing it for six decades now). In Q2, we are likely to witness a hike in dividends from the current quarterly figure of $1.40. Over the last couple of hikes, the dividend has been beefed up in increments of $0.09 or roughly 7% p.a. If we assume a similar cadence for the upcoming hike, we could be looking at a quarterly dividend bill of around $450m (this could be lower based on the degree of share repurchases). For context, even in a weak FCF environment such as Q1, ITW still generated FCF of over $490m, and this coverage will likely only improve as we progress through the year.

Even without the hike, it’s worth noting that the ITW stock currently offers a yield that is slightly better than its 5-year average.

Closing Thoughts - Is ITW A Good Buy Now?

Prima facie, ITW is still not a particularly cheap stock to own. Despite management raising its FY EPS guidance by $0.30 during the Q1 event, note that the stock still trades at 23.8x, which is a tad higher than its 5-year rolling average.

We would be open to paying that premium if we were getting sturdy bottom-line growth, but even though the enterprise strategy is working well on margin uplift, there is only so much you can do without any topline growth.

Over the next two years also do consider that this business will likely only generate 8% bottom line CAGR, which is not good enough when you're priced at a P/E which is 3x higher.

Investors may also want to note that after trimming their position by 4% since the turn of the year, the smart money too is yet to buy into the ITW counter and is sitting on the fence.

Investors who are specifically focused on the dividend-aristocrat universe may also not be too incentivized to move into the ITW counter on account of its steep relative strength ratio; admittedly the ratio no longer looks elevated but is still around 8% more than its long-term average and could do with a bit more mean-reversion.

All things considered, we would prefer to maintain our HOLD rating on ITW.