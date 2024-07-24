bjdlzx

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCPK:KELTF) is a company whose management has a very long history of building and selling companies. Probably the most significant difference is that this management used to go into debt to build and sell the asset. When an asset was sold, management retained some production and cleaned up the balance sheet. Then the process began again. However, this management made the transition to the new market rules of living within cash flow. This contrasts with the many managements in companies I followed that were shown the door when they failed to cope with the new debt and stock market demands. As such, this management is likely to succeed in its latest venture, even if it takes more time.

This article continues the idea of a well-experienced management doing what they do best. Building the company remains on track, even if that strategy is taking its time.

Management History

This is important because managements with this successful history have a lot of experience building and selling companies. That takes a lot of the "small company risk" out of the investment idea. These types of managements are not very common in the small company part of the industry.

(Note: This is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

Kelt Exploration Management History Of Building And Selling Parts Of The Business (Kelt Exploration Corporate Presentation July 2024)

Another reason this is so significant is that this part of the industry is loaded with inexperienced or even inept managements. All kinds of things that separate investors from their money abound in this area. The low-priced stock area is, therefore, usually, one to avoid unless you find a compelling reason. It is therefore very critical to find something to indicate that management will either lift the company out of this area or will sell the assets at a price beneficial to shareholders.

Current Situation

Management reported that natural gas prices are weak, and storage levels are high. Therefore, any new production will be brought on during the seasonally strong pricing of the fourth quarter. As is typical during Spring Break up, there is also some turnaround activity that is limiting processing to a certain extent. One of those turnarounds found a lot more maintenance needed. But there is nothing that management reported that points to a recurring issue.

Therefore, investors should expect weak volume comparisons in the second and third quarters, but a pretty decent climb in volume in the fourth quarter. This management builds and sells companies. Therefore. a dividend will be a secondary consideration, regardless of market demands.

Balance Sheet

This company is a financial rock. This management is experienced enough that there will not be any debt issues.

Kelt Exploration First Quarter 2024, Financial Summary (Kelt Exploration Corporate Presentation July 2024)

The net debt position is about half of the adjusted funds flow shown above. That is a very nominal debt ratio that really will not affect any company decisions.

This is a natural gas company that has the option to head towards rich gas if the market situation demands it. Much of the natural gas industry is looking forward towards the recovery of natural gas prices because leading natural gas basins are reporting a decline in production. That would likely mean that this management waits for the natural gas price recovery to arrive and then decides how to proceed.

Canada has some very low costs of natural gas production. Therefore, many of these Canadian companies make money at prices considerably lower than the United States industry's breakeven point.

Areas Of Operation

This company has a lot of land in the Alberta and British Columbia Border area.

Kelt Exploration Reserve Summary (Kelt Exploration Corporate Presentation July 2024)

Some of its dry gas areas are actually very profitable over the long run, despite the lower netbacks. The production volume makes up for the lower netbacks. However, one of the advantages of various product mixes is the ability to drill in the most profitable area for the current market conditions. The above slide demonstrates considerable operating flexibility.

Like many junior Canadian producers, this company also has extensive midstream assets as well. This often provides extensive flexibility in getting the product to market. The company is small enough to depend upon third parties as well. But as it grows, that dependence is likely to lessen.

For the main product, natural gas, management has diversified the markets to deliver the gas to minimize the exposure to AECO. AECO has some rather extreme volatility periods that can really decimate a company's finances. To protect against this, the AECO exposure has been further hedged to prevent the worst possible outcomes.

Charlie Lake

Like many competitors, this company has headed towards the Charlie Lake area. Canada has a different acreage situation in that emerging basin acreage costs are typically a fraction of the cost in the United States. This gives Canadian companies a significant well location cost advantage over the United States. This often show itself in a higher profitability rate as development of a new area becomes a significant part of production.

Charlie Lake is one of many areas that has been producing "forever" but is experiencing a revival due to advancing technology. The promise here is shown in the slide above in the relatively high percentage of oil production.

Many companies are heading towards this area. But unlike the United States, there is still a lot of acreage for this company to control in the future if management thinks that is the way to go.

Kelt Exploration Map Of Lake Charlie Operations (Kelt Exploration Corporate Presentation July 2024)

Initial results may mean that the company grows its percentage of liquids production in the future. It all depends upon how this profitability stacks up with the profitability of the existing acreage.

It may also mean a lot more flexibility for the company in the future. The company may well be able to accommodate a wider variety of industry conditions with this acreage as a possibility.

Summary

This is a small company growth story. Income investors can look elsewhere.

Kelt Exploration Capital Structure Summary (Kelt Exploration Corporate Presentation July 2024)

The adjusted cash flow is in the roughly C$200 million range for the fiscal year. It will probably go higher in the next fiscal year as production continues to climb and natural gas prices recover.

The ratio of expected natural gas cash flow to the market capitalization above is reasonable if one never expects natural gas prices to recover. Since it looks as though natural gas prices will recover, this could turn out to be quite a performer over a five-year period.

Another potential profit boost is the Charlie Lake higher percentage of valuable liquids production.

The time to buy good management is when no one else wants that management. The valuations shown right now appear to have no recovery potential and definitely do not consider the strong balance sheet. Therefore, this is likely an asymmetric return to the upside with a minimal downside risk.

Risk

Every upstream company is subject to the volatility and low visibility of future commodity prices. This can make the envisioned result a very bumpy bath to get where this stock is likely going. Additionally, an unexpected severe and sustained downturn would alter the future results.

The strong balance sheet means that this management can shut-in production while "collecting checks" from the cash flow for wells that cash flow in a downturn. Many competitors do not have that option because they have considerable debt balances.

The loss of key personnel could set this company back in the future. The ability of companies to sell properties at a profit as this management has done is not common. Therefore, it could be harder for this company to replace key people.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.