It’s been just over a year since I announced to the world that I was still happily avoiding Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in an article with the monumentally very original title “Still Happily Avoiding Polaris.” Since then, the stock has returned a negative 37.6% return against a 22.9% return for the S&P 500. I take this to be a win, and I get so few of them my urge to spend this entire article bragging is quite high, but I’ve got other proverbial fish to fry at the moment. Specifically, I wrote previously that I like the company in some ways, and an investment at $78 is a much less risky proposition than the same investment priced at $129. So, it’s time to review the name yet again to see if it’s a good home for capital. I’ll make that determination by looking at the latest financial results that the market seems to have gotten into a bit of a tizzy over, and by comparing this to much less risky alternatives.

Welcome to the thesis statement portion of my article. It’s here where I present to you my views in a nutshell, so you can get in, get out, and then go about your day, presumably doing more fun things than reading my self-congratulatory screed. You’re welcome. So, I’m of the view that Polaris stock remains a poor investment choice at current prices. Not only have the finances deteriorated to the point that the payout ratio is now over 100%, but the stock doesn’t offer close to the same returns as a risk-free Treasury Note. Additionally, I’m of the view that we’re either in, or on the brink of a recession. Such an economic environment isn’t great for a company like Polaris, in my view. The world won’t always be in recession, though, and this will be a great investment at the right price. The problem is that we’re far above the right price at the moment.

Before getting into the most recent quarter, I would like to point out that there were clues of deterioration here already. Specifically, Q1 sales were already down by 20.3%, and net income was off by about 97%. Turnarounds are hard, and there’s not been much evidence of them presented here. So, in my view, it would have been prudent to go into Q2 with a high degree of skepticism.

The deterioration we saw in Q1 has continued this quarter, but I’ll admit that it’s relatively less bad when compared to 2023 than Q1 was. In my view, Q1 was an unmitigated disaster, and Q2 was merely very bad. The top line was down about 16% when compared to 2023, and net income plummeted by about 71%. There was a 7.6% uptick in general and administrative expenses, and interest expenses have exploded higher by about 11.4%. These two expenses only account for an extra $22.6 million, though, so the primary driver in falling profitability was falling sales.

The capital structure also deteriorated, with long-term debt and lease obligations higher by about 4%. Please note that 3.5% of this deterioration happened in the past three months, so this may be a growing problem for the firm. In spite of the $82.2 million uptick in these long-term obligations, stock buybacks continued apace, as the company spent $77.7 million to buy shares at what appears to be a premium.

There’s nothing to like here in my estimation. If I were to buy this stock, it would need to trade at a significant discount to the risk-free rate. I am of this seemingly unpopular view because I believe investors need to be compensated to take on risk. This stock is a perfect demonstration of why they need to be compensated for taking on extra risk.

Let’s get ready to rumble. In the world of investing, we’re always looking for the greatest risk-adjusted returns, which means we’re always pitting one investment against others. If you buy “X”, you definitionally are eschewing a host of “Ys.” The most important investment to compare any stock to, in my view, is the 10-Year Treasury Note. The reason for this is that if a stock can’t even generate for you the same level of cash flows as the risk-free rate, why on Earth would you buy it?

At the moment, the yields on government bonds are pretty high, so TINA (there is no alternative) doesn’t live here anymore. Bonds offer a viable choice, and now reasonably compete with stocks for capital. As of this writing, the yield on the 10-Year Note is about 4.245% and the dividend yield on Polaris is 3.38%. Please note that as of this year, the payout ratio exceeds 100%.

The way I typically compare the stock to the risk-free alternative is to answer the question, “at what rate will the dividend need to grow to make the cash received by shareholders equal to the cash received by Treasury Note holders?” If the rate is excessive, I eschew the stock and put capital to work in the Treasury Note.

Per the table below, the dividend would need to grow at a CAGR of about 5% for the shareholder to receive the same cash flows that the Treasury Note holder would receive over the next decade.

This is an excessively high growth rate requirement in my view, but wait, there’s more. Add to that the fact that over the past decade, the dividend has only grown at a CAGR of about 3.5%. Add to that the fact that this is a company that relies on discretionary spending, and I’m firmly in the “if we’re not in recession, we’re about to be” camp. Finally, keep in mind the fact that this heroic growth rate in the dividend only gets the shareholder the same cash as the Treasury Note holder. It should generate more than the risk-free rate to compensate for the risk of capital evaporation that shareholders have experienced over the past year. All of the above leads me to want to continue to avoid this name. I’ll happily continue to monitor it because the world won’t be in recession forever, and because at the right price, even a “hairy” company is a great buy. We’re just not there yet, in my view.