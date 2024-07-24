James Bullard On FAIT, Nominal GDP Targeting, And The Fed's Upcoming Framework Review

David Beckworth profile picture
David Beckworth
459 Followers

Summary

  • As the Fed approaches its next framework review, there are numerous modifications the central bank could consider to further enhance its current monetary policy framework.
  • If inflation is exceptionally low, the Fed might do some quantitative easing, it might do some forward guidance, and it might even allow some overshooting a little bit in that circumstance.
  • James Bullard, former president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, shares his views on how to improve the FOMC’s economic reporting, the case for implementing nominal GDP targeting, the future of R-star, and much more.

Safe-haven currency for investment, financial concept : US 100 USD dollar banknote and graph, depicting most popular asset for central bank reserve, global money for using or paying debt in the world.

William_Potter

James Bullard was the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis from 2008 to 2023, and he is currently the dean of the Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business at Purdue University. James is also a previous guest

This article was written by

David Beckworth profile picture
David Beckworth
459 Followers
David Beckworth is an assistant professor of economics at Texas State University. He is the author of Macro and Other Market Musings.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TBT--
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TMV--
Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares ETF
IEF--
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
SHY--
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News