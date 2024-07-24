Madison High Quality Bond Fund Q2 2024 Investment Strategy Letter

2024 began with heightened expectations for rapid Federal Reserve (Fed) policy easing, but strong economic data and stubborn inflation readings quickly tempered investor expectations as the second quarter began. Nearing mid-year, the path of monetary policy remains uncertain as economic data, and financial markets, remain volatile.
Something For Everyone
Economic data continues to provide something for both the bulls and the bears. The economy remains resilient, with strong services spending by consumers and fixed investment by businesses. However, goods spending, especially on durable items, has slowed with less demand leading to localized disinflation. With respect to labor markets, employment data remains stable but there are signs of emerging weakness. Initial jobless claims continue to creep higher, now above 230k, well above the sub-200k level earlier this year. Additionally, the unemployment rate has risen to 4%, its highest level since 2022. None of these data, at least individually, look overly concerning, but taken in aggregate, they point to a mixed economic growth and employment picture. The Fed remains patient, ‘data dependent’ in their words, waiting for further progress towards their goal of lowering inflation. The recent shift to better-than-expected inflation data, following higher than expected inflation to start the year, has been welcomed by Fed speakers and markets alike. However, if employment data continues to trend weaker, the Fed will likely act to ease policy, wishing to avoid damaging the economy.
Down To Two
The most recent summary of economic projections (SEP) showed only two expected interest rate cuts in 2024, one fewer than the median expectation to start the year. Stronger inflation data introduced doubt at the Fed as to how long it will take to get down to their 2% target, removing expected cuts. With fewer interest rate cuts priced in, Treasury rates increased during the quarter, with the 2-year, 10-year and 30-year Treasury increasing by 13, 20 and 22 basis points (bps), to 4.75%, 4.40% and 4.56%, respectively. The negative impact of the rate increase was offset by higher starting yields, which led to positive total returns. The Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index returned 0.10% during the quarter.
Market participants continue to debate where the Fed Funds rate will end up, also known as the ‘terminal rate’, when the easing cycle is complete. As is common during periods of policy transition, market expectations are often different than what is communicated by the Fed. This is the case currently as the Fed’s expectation of the long-term terminal Fed Funds rate has moved up to 2.75%, with some officials on the record that the terminal rate is closer to 3.50%. However, market pricing currently suggests a long-term rate closer to 4.00%. Time will tell, of course, if the Fed sees the need to ease policy due to further slowing of inflation, it is unlikely they will need to ease the Fed Funds rate all the way to their own projection. However, if the Fed begins the cutting cycle due to slowing economic growth and weakening labor markets, the speed and number of cuts would likely exceed what markets are currently pricing.
Taking A Breather
Corporate bonds finally took a breather from the relentless tightening that has been occurring since the fourth quarter 2023. Corporate spreads widened during the quarter with the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Index widening by 4 bps. Industrials underperformed, widening by 5 bps while financials held steady at 97 bps over Treasuries. Significant issuance during the first half of the year has been met with significant demand. However, spreads are near the tightest levels over the last decade and provide little cushion if the economy weakens.
Underperformance was not limited to corporates during the quarter. Mortgage-backed securities (MBS) underperformed as well with the Bloomberg U.S. MBS Index lagging Treasuries by -0.09%. Higher interest rate volatility contributed to some of the underperformance with the yield curve inverting making up the balance. Asset-backed securities were one of the lone bright spots with spreads remaining steady with additional carry benefiting performance.
Performance & Positioning
During the second quarter, the Madison High Quality Bond Fund (Class I) slightly outperformed the benchmark, returning +0.69% versus the Bloomberg Intermediate Government Credit A+ Index return of +0.62%. Duration and Sector/Quality positioning proved additive to relative performance as we added to portfolio maturities as rates rose mid-quarter. Yield/Income, Yield Curve, and Security Selection all proved neutral to relative performance as market movement was concentrated in rate levels as market expectations reflected the uncertain path for future Fed policy actions.
After much debate, the ever elusive ‘soft landing’ may finally be upon us. Unfortunately for the Fed, achieving this difficult result will not make their job any easier. Continued data volatility and changing market expectations will drive markets until a clear policy path emerges. The challenge to continue reducing inflation without materially slowing the economy will dictate policy changes over the coming months. As fixed income managers, we are excited about current yield levels and the coming shift to accommodative Fed policy. Rising rates in recent months have resulted in attractive valuations providing meaningful yield with increasingly less risk of further upward rate movement. We expect further yield declines will be dictated by changing economic fundamentals and stand ready to take further action as expectations for monetary policy adjust in the months ahead.
Sincerely,
Mike Sanders & Chris Nisbet
