Here's Why Google Fell Despite The Q2 2024 Earnings Outperformance

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
9.6K Followers

Summary

  • Google continues to be well-positioned in the AI play, with robust Q2 results in its core Search advertising business and persistent momentum in Cloud monetization.
  • The latest earnings outperformance continues to assuage previous concerns about AI-driven cannibalization of Google's search dominance, and reinforces its reputation in actively monetizing the nascent technology.
  • However, the stock's post-earnings response continues to highlight the increasing disparity between Google's fundamental outlook and its valuation premium at current levels.
Tech

400tmax

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG/NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been one of the biggest gainers this year, alongside digital advertising peer Meta Platforms (META). Previous concerns over potential cannibalization of Google’s online search dominance with the advent of generative AI tools like

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
9.6K Followers
Livy Investment Research is a technology sector research analyst providing long investment ideas by uncovering hidden value ahead of the tech innovation curve.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News