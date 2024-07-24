FangXiaNuo

We became aggressive buyers of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) sub $15 and moved to a house position recently when the stock eclipsed our $19 price objective on the trade. We plan to hold those shares for an investing lifetime, collecting future dividends, spinoffs, gains, etc. With the bountiful yield, letting that profit run is a real wealth-building tool. Earlier this month, we outlined our expectations for Q2 earnings. In this column, with AT&T having just reported this morning, we review the performance relative to our expectations.

AT&T Q2 earnings top line results come up short

We were looking for $30.00 billion to $30.20 billion in revenues in Q2, but more importantly, we were watching cash flow, and that number was strong. More on that shortly. However, revenues came up short. Revenue in Q2 hit $29.8 billion. This missed analyst consensus by $180 million and missed our more bullish midpoint by $300 million. That was a negative start to the report and carried down many of the lines. However, we saw some positive news in subscriber post-paid adds.

AT&T Q2 earnings subscriber adds

You were keen to watch for wireless postpaid growth and net fiber adds. In Q1, we saw Mobility revenues were up 0.1% from Q1 2023, driven by service revenue growth of 3.3% from subscriber and postpaid ARPU growth. This was offset by lower equipment revenues on lower sales volume. Prepaid adds were just 1,000 in the sequential quarter. That said, postpaid phone net adds were 349,000. There was also a record low for Q1 for postpaid churn, at just 0.72%. All of that was good, but for Q2, we were looking for flat to up 1% on mobility revenue. Furthermore, we were looking for the 18th straight quarter of more than 200,000 net fiber adds, and were targeting 215,000+. We also anticipated another annual decline and were targeting $4.95 to $5.05 billion, small single-digit declines in business revenue. We were looking for postpaid adds of 275,000 and while the prepaid adds are tough to gauge, we were looking for a range of a loss of 5,000 to a gain of 5,000.

In Q2, we saw Mobility revenues were up 0.8% from Q2 2023, driven by service revenue growth of 3.4% stemming from both subscriber and postpaid ARPU growth. This was offset by lower equipment revenues on lower sales volume, equipment revenue was down 8%. Prepaid adds were strong in the quarter, well ahead of what we anticipated, hitting 35,000. That said, postpaid phone net adds were 419,000, also well ahead of our target. This is key, and a reason shares are up today. The subscriber strength was palpable. It was also a low for Q2 for postpaid churn, at just 0.70%. That is a strong performance.

The fiber adds were a slight beat. AT&T reported 239,000 fiber net adds in Q2, beating our 215,000 estimate. This marks 18 straight quarters with more than 200,000 net fiber adds. As noted in our earnings preview column, Business revenues largely have been a wildcard and have been weak for several quarters.

Business Wireline revenues were down 9.9% year over year, primarily due to lower demand for legacy voice and data services as well as product simplification, partially offset by growth in connectivity services. Results also reflect AT&T's cybersecurity business moving into a new joint venture.

Overall, Business revenues really weighed on the top line, but the underlying building blocks of the quarter with subscriber adds were strong. The fiber adds, and postpaid net adds were strong, while the prepaid adds were weak, though slightly better than we expected.

CEO commentary for AT&T Q2 earnings report

In the release, John Stankey, AT&T CEO, stated:

For the past four years, we've delivered consistent, positive results that have repositioned AT&T. Our solid performance this quarter demonstrates the durable benefits of our investment-led strategy. AT&T is leading the way in converged connectivity as customers increasingly seek one provider who can seamlessly connect them in their home, at work, and on the go. This is proving to be a winning strategy. Today, nearly four of every 10 AT&T Fiber households also choose AT&T wireless service. As the nation's largest consumer fiber builder, we see this as an opportunity to continue to grow subscribers and revenues, while deepening customer relationships."

This commentary hones in on the strength of fiber. With 18 consecutive quarters of 200,000+ growth in fiber adds, millions of customers are in the network. And 40% of fiber customers are also mobile customers, and there is room to expand and further cross-sell here.

Operating expenses and earnings

We were looking for operational expenses in the $23.8 to $24.3 billion range. Well, operating expenses were $24.0 billion versus $23.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. This was largely offset by lower Mobility equipment costs from lower sales volumes and benefits from continued transformation. Operating income was $5.8 billion versus $6.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. When adjusting for certain items, adjusted operating income was $6.3 billion, versus $6.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. Further, we expected earnings of $0.57-$0.59 per share. EPS came in at the low end of our expectations at $0.57 per share.

Cash flow is key

Despite the revenue miss, cash flow was quite strong in Q2. This set a strong tone for the back half of the year. Cash flow was strong and more than enough to cover the dividend. Cash from operating activities was $9.1 billion, above what we expected. CAPEX was just $4.4 billion, in line with our expectations. There was also a $0.5 billion cash paid for vendor financing, leading to capital investment of just $4.9 billion. This all combined for free cash flow that more than covered the dividend. AT&T generated free cash of a whopping $4.6 billion in the quarter, well above the $4.3 billion we saw at the high end. With $2.1 billion in dividends paid, the dividend payout ratio was just 45.9%, which is outstanding for Q2. This means the dividend is more than safe.

AT&T's debt burden

We continue to monitor the massive debt burden. Total debt was $130.6 billion at the end of Q2, and net debt was $126.9 billion. In the quarter, the company repaid $2.2 billion of long-term debt. It continues to chip into the debt burden. The company expects net debt-to-EBITDA to hit the 2.5x leverage range in the first half of 2025, the lowest it has been in years.

Forward view

The quarter had mixed points, but cash flow is king here. It is the most important metric to monitor. The guidance was reiterated, which is bullish for AT&T Inc. in our opinion. We can expect to see wireless service revenue growth in the 3% range. We care about earnings, but cash flow is paramount. With capital investment in the $21-$22 billion range, and cash from operating activities pushing $40 billion, free cash flow will be in the $17-$18 billion range. This means that the dividend is well covered and likely safe. EPS is seen at $2.15 to $2.25, pressured from 2023 due to ongoing pension costs. However, management expects a return to EPS growth in 2025, which is positive. Here at just under $19, you can still collect a secure 6.1% yield here.

