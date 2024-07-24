How Stock-Based Compensation Impacts Your Favorite Tech Stocks

Jul. 24, 2024 11:51 AM ETAAPL, AAPL:CA, GOOG, GOOG:CA, GOOGL, MSFT, MSFT:CA, NVDA, NVDA:CA
Jeffrey Fischer, CFA profile picture
Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
369 Followers

Summary

  • The mega-cap tech stocks have been rapidly increasing their use of stock-based compensation (SBC) in recent years, and this can add a level of complexity to valuation analysis.
  • SBC should be considered a real expense, and I make adjustments for it in all my valuation assessments.
  • Metrics and takeaways are provided on Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Alphabet's usage of SBC. Some comparisons of the 4 companies are performed.
  • Alphabet is set to report earnings on July 23 (after market close), Microsoft on July 30, Apple on August 1, and NVIDIA on August 28.

Working about finance

leventince/E+ via Getty Images

Stock-Based Compensation (SBC) is a practice that originated some 75 years ago, as some companies began offering their management personnel opportunities for a stake in their employer's equity as an alternative to, or in replacement of, cash salary and wages. Remember

This article was written by

Jeffrey Fischer, CFA profile picture
Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
369 Followers
25 years+ in the financial/investment industry. Most recently I served as Senior Managing Editor here at Seeking Alpha; the tail end of an ~11 year stint working for SA. Prior to this, I worked as a Treasury Manager for a large commodities firm, where I managed financial liquidity, currency risk hedge portfolios, and investment arbitrage trades. I've also worked in financial performance analytics, trading, and banking. MY STANDOUT ARTICLES:https://seekingalpha.com/article/4688259-qyld-and-contango-capture-for-possible-15-percent-yieldhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4690866-tripadvisor-plummet-on-m-and-a-rejection-brings-stock-back-into-playhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4696542-childrens-place-betting-against-mithaqs-lifeline-but-wait-for-likely-canada-exitI have a healthy interest in behavioral finance and love a good investment "story" at least as much as a financial analysis. My investment ideas on SA will likely be a mix of contrarian, event-driven, and structured trades.I completed the requirements of the CFA Charter in 2003, and am an active member of the CFA Institute.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
AAPL:CA--
Apple Inc.
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOG:CA--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News