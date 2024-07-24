How Stock-Based Compensation Impacts Your Favorite Tech Stocks

leventince/E+ via Getty Images

Stock-Based Compensation (SBC) is a practice that originated some 75 years ago, as some companies began offering their management personnel opportunities for a stake in their employer's equity as an alternative to, or in replacement of, cash salary and wages. Remember that this was back in the day when discount brokerages didn't exist, meaning significantly fewer individuals had the means to own stocks.

This article really isn't about the advantages for a company having their employees invested in shares of the company stock, nor the advantages for those employees. However, indeed those are generally understood to be good things.

From an investor's point of view, the prominence of stock-based compensation (also called equity-based compensation) in today's business world has made investment analysis more complicated. Some 50 years ago, EBITDA wasn't really a thing, and Price/Earnings was the overwhelmingly popular way to approach stock valuation. Things have changed a wee bit.

This article will present why SBC should always be considered a real expense (some people think it isn't and can be ignored entirely) and then take a look at how stock-based compensation is impacting the biggest mega-tech stocks in town.

Why Stock Compensation Is A Real Expense

While naysayers will remain, just as flat-earthers do, stock-based compensation is a real expense. Critics suggest that because no cash is paid at the time SBC is declared, it can safely be ignored. It can't be ignored (from a valuation analysis perspective), and here's why.

Let's say fictional company RocketBoy Corp has 1,000 employees, and last year paid a total of $70 million in salaries and wages ($70,000 per). This year the company introduced an SBC program whereby the company will grant some of its employees, in aggregate, 500,000 shares that carry a current stock price of $40/share. We'll assume that the RocketBoy doesn't increase its total staff compensation for the year, and that sales and margins have stayed the same.

Analysts who consider SBC to be a non-cash expense that can be ignored will be seeing a $20 million increase in adjusted net income for fictional RocketBoy Corp, even though nothing about the business has fundamentally changed.

author example

Assuming that RocketBoy Corp originally had 6.5 million shares outstanding, adjusted net income per share has risen from $6.15 to $8.57, making RocketBoy Corp look like a star.

RocketBoy Corp Buyback

Let's further assume that near the end of Year 2, management of RocketBoy Corp declares a Buyback agreement to repurchase 500,000 shares of stock, still trading at $40 per share. That means that RocketBoy would be paying $20 million, the entire amount of cash it saved through initiating the SBC in the first place, to bring the share count back to where it was originally.

Almost all would agree that issuing shares, and then buying them back at the same price, shouldn't make your bottom line look higher.

The example above may appear simplistic, but hopefully illustrates to those who are less familiar with financial analysis that SBC is clearly a real expense.

When I'm performing valuation multiple analysis, I'll deduct SBC from Operating Cash Flow, adjusted EBITDA, or any other metrics that don't otherwise consider SBC an expense.

*Note, Stock-Based Compensation may be subject to a vesting period, but still represents an economic cost even if the formal share issuance occurs at a later date.

How SBC impacts Top Tech Companies

Let's now investigate top tech companies' usage of Share-Based Compensation, how they treat SBC in their headline financial reports, and what adjustments investors may consider making. Let's start top-down in terms of market cap, looking at Apple first.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Data by YCharts

Trend: Apple's Stock-Based Compensation has been on a steady increasing slope since the early 2000s, when SBC was virtually non-existent at the company.

TTM SBC per share = $11.203 billion / 15.337 billion shares = $0.73 per share (versus $223.96 share price).

Impact on Headline Earnings Number = None, since Apple reports GAAP EPS as their headline, recent TTM EPS $6.42.

Impact on Operating Cashflows = AAPL's P/CFO of 31.1x increases to 34.6x when SBC is removed from OCF.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Data by YCharts

Trend: Microsoft has long been a payer of Stock-Based Compensation, although the levels have certainly ramped-up recently.

TTM SBC per share = $10.454 billion / 7.433 billion shares = $1.41 per share (versus $442.94 share price).

Impact on Headline Earnings Number = None, since Microsoft reports GAAP EPS as their headline, recent TTM EPS $11.54.

Impact on Operating Cashflows = MSFT's P/CFO of 29.50x increases to 32.6x when SBC is removed from OCF.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

Data by YCharts

Trend: Unsurprisingly, NVIDIA's use of SBC has taken off along with its stock. However, the amount of SBC issued is substantially lower (60% - 70% less) than Apple and Microsoft, whose market caps are in the same proximity.

TTM SBC per share = $3.825 billion / 24.6 billion shares = $0.155 per share (versus $123.54 share price).

Impact on Headline Earnings Number = NVIDIA presents non-GAAP EPS as their headline number, and SBC is added back to reaching non-GAAP EPS. NVDA's TTM 2024 non-GAAP EPS was a split-adjusted $1.80 (some rounding), translating to a TTM non-GAAP P/E of ~68.3x. However, including the SBC would bring that P/E to ~75.1x.

Impact on Operating Cashflows = NVDA's P/CFO of 71.50x increases to 79x when SBC is removed from OCF.

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL)

Data by YCharts

Trend: Alphabet makes much more significant use of SBC than its megacap tech peers. To put it into perspective, the company's total SBC over the past TTM exceeds the combined total from AAPL and MSFT together, even though each of those companies commands a higher market cap. Alphabet's use of SBC didn't slow down during the year 2022 when the company experienced a significant lull in its stock.

TTM SBC per share = $22.440 billion / 12.381 billion shares = $1.81 per share (versus $183.35 share price........nearly an entire 1%)

Impact on Headline Earnings Number = None, since Alphabet reports GAAP EPS as their headline, recent TTM EPS $6.52

Impact on Operating Cashflows = GOOG's P/CFO of 20.50x jumps to 25.93x when SBC is removed from OCF.

(NOTE: Readers may be asking if stock-based compensation, when in the form of options, provides the issuing company with proceeds (=benefit) if/when the options are exercised at the strike price. In such circumstance, those proceeds would indeed exist for the company, but this has no bearing on the SBC levels companies report in their filings at the time of issue. That's because when SBC cost is reported, it reflects the fair economic value of the employment benefit offered. For example, an option grant with an exercise price of $1.00 when the stock is trading at $10 would have a fair economic value (cost to the company) of $9.00 per share. That economic cost has built-in the impact of the exercise proceeds.)

Summary Of Observations

The popular use of Stock-Based Compensation makes the study of company valuation and valuation multiples less straightforward than it was decades ago. That's especially important for investors to be aware of as firms further ramp-up their use of SBC, including ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership) programs.

The main takeaways from my study of the impact of SBC of the mega-cap tech stocks are as follows: