Thomas Barwick

Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) is a decent way to get exposure to the Chinese recovery at this price point if you still believe in China stocks. With the Chinese economy slowly returning to normality, TCOM, the biggest online platform for domestic and outbound travel, is seeing a sharp revival in revenues and general margins.

Even though TCOM is up more than 85% since the beginning of 2022, the company's growth is still far from over due to the so mentioned economic recovery in China, added to the relatively small size of the company, and the general tailwind expected from a developing country like China.

Data by YCharts

Trip.com particularities in the business model

Although TCOM works similarly to Expedia (EXPE) and Booking (BKNG), for example, being the holding company of many different platforms like CTrip, Qunar, Skyscanner (based in the UK), and Trip.com, the Chinese company has its own features that are worth reviewing to understand the nature of the margins and future growth dynamics.

First, following its most recent 20F, TCOM works as an intermediary agent instead of being the seller of the hospitality offerings inside the platform. This is particularly important because, in my view, under this model, the company has higher margins and avoids the payment of card fees while just charging the hotels and airlines for the visibility provided in the platform. This way of doing business was seen primarily in higher margin companies like Booking, especially before the pandemic, instead of lower margin platforms like Expedia.

This is quite important because it leaves way more cash destined for advertising and client acquisition than smaller competitors, providing a very strong barrier for any new competitor who wants a piece of the pie.

Second, revenues are relatively diversified, coming not just from hotel accommodation (39%) but also equally from transportation ticketing (41%). Additionally, corporate travel, packaged tours, and other services account for the remaining 20% of revenues. This diversification of revenues brings somewhat of a network effect in which airlines, hotels, and experience providers want to be part of the biggest tourism platform in China, which also brings more tourists interested in those services in the platform, providing an extra layer of protection to Trip.com's business model.

What is up for the company since the pandemic?

Unfortunately, the pandemic hit harder to the Chinese population due to the extended lockdown measures that were carried through by the government up until the beginning of 2023.

This meant that revenues for companies in China, especially travel companies, were decimated significantly from 2019 until recently, around Q3 2023.

Data by YCharts

While the Chinese internal tourism recovery has been successful by now, surpassing by more than 28% the levels seen in 2019, outbound tourism, the one made by foreigners visiting the country, has had a very rough time being carried through not being able to take up from 30%.

This is seen as a continued growth opportunity for management in its most recent Q1 2024 earnings call. The company expects that with government incentives like cutting visa requirements for many developed countries, eventually, outbound tourism will recover to better levels compared to 2019. Fortunately, it is expected that outbound travelers volume could recover to up to 80% of 2019 before year-end.

In terms of margins the company has been able to normalize them by now. Following the Q1 2024 Earnings Release, TCOM's gross margin is 81%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin is about 33%. Earnings, on the other hand, have been of $0.6 billion, which is 26% higher YoY, while revenue was up 29% for the same period a year ago.

Not everything is great for TCOM

While Trip.com is indeed a good company with great protection against competition, good execution, and, in my opinion, a good balance sheet that can cover all liabilities with just current assets, share dilution has been massive over the years, and with no clear sign of slowing down yet.

Data by YCharts

This will definitely be a heavy drag on the shares as growth begins to normalize again, diminishing future excess returns possibilities. In my opinion, it is quite discouraging that a company with pretty decent business model characteristics, massive reach, solid financials, and especially a well-established market position is still doing this kind of stuff that is more proper for smaller, more Silicon Valley start-up business models, than a solid corporation. In any case, share count has increased by more than 11% in just the last 3 years, and close to 2% in the last one.

What should we expect from Trip.com?

In my view, and if nothing geopolitically worrisome occurs, I would expect the following:

Margins to expand slightly: Because it is the biggest Chinese travel platform and has big connections in the travel ecosystem, incremental advertising costs for acquiring the expected new outbound travelers might not be material enough to stop margin expansion. The company to be able to capitalize directly on the outbound travel recovery, either through the Chinese platforms or through the ASEAN-operated ones. There will be recovery growth for 2024 compared to 2023 and then stabilization of revenue growth back to the long-term trends. The balance sheet not to suffer any major changes. I wouldn't expect significant acquisitions or expenses, Continued severe dilution, unfortunately.

Valuation

At this moment, I consider TCOM to be fairly priced at around a 20 PE ratio, but if the outbound recovery is successful by year's end and internal travel keeps strong during this year and shows some growth for 2025, Trip.com might be quite undervalued. Unfortunately, it is quite difficult to be certain about the future growth after a stock's recovery.

Nonetheless, I think that because of a reasonable PE ratio that could be even lower by Q4 2024, it is worth giving a projection for the next five years on the stock price. Projections are going to be USD-based, instead of RMB, at an exchange of 1 to 7.28 USD/RMB.

For this model, I begin the 2025 projection with a 10% increased earnings over the 2024 year's end "recovered" earnings and keep it up until 2028 since it is likely the company might be able to keep a decent growth. Share dilution is very likely to continue at around 2% a year. At a 23 PE ratio per ADR, the company would likely provide some optimistic 11.7% CAGR for the next 4 years. Although this could be compelling, here we are talking about a Chinese stock with all the risks associated with it, so for those non-spectacular returns, I would prefer to stick to other investment options in America or even Europe.

Image created by the author based on 20F projections (Author)

Risks are relatively big

Sadly, TCOM is a Chinese stock, and while the company seems not to have serious operational risks, if you believe the Chinese accounting, there are many risks that can derail the investment thesis, either for good or for bad.

For upside risks, the company can continue to see excess growth, either in the outbound travel by the 2024 end or constantly growing internal Chinese travel demand from 2025 and so on. That could be a game changer for the stock valuation and might increase returns significantly. Unfortunately, it is too speculative to bet on this from my standpoint.

On the downside risks perspective, there are plenty of menaces covering a Chinese stock. First is, of course, the existence of the VIE structure specified on the company's 20F, which can be disrupted at any moment, especially if a heavy geopolitical event occurs. Another important risk for TCOM comes in the form of the Chinese government realizing a crackdown similar to what happened between 2021 and 2023 with the tech and educational crackdown that wiped off many investors in Chinese stocks. Those risks are particularly dangerous because they can come out of nowhere and ruin a good investment option.

Conclusion

If you still believe in Chinese stocks, TCOM might be a good way to get exposure to what can be a success story investing in the Chinese travel recovery. With relatively conservative assumptions, the stock might perform correctly, but risks are relatively high because it is a Chinese stock. Hence, if you have a well-balanced portfolio and still can tolerate the risks, this stock might give decent returns. For me, at this price, with all the risks, the stock is nothing more than an optimistic hold.