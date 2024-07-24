Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jon Monson - SVP, IR
Michael F. Mahoney - Chairman and CEO
Daniel J. Brennan - EVP and CFO
Kenneth Stein - SVP, Global Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Marcus - J.P. Morgan
Joanne Wuensch - Citigroup Inc.
Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities
Frederick Wise - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company
Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI
David Roman - Goldman Sachs
Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley
Travis Steed - Barclays Bank
Joshua Jennings - TD Cowen
Danielle Antalffy - Leerink Partners
Matthew O'Brien - Piper Sandler
Matthew Taylor - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Boston Scientific Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jon Monson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jon Monson

Thank you, Drew, and welcome everyone and thanks for joining us today. With me on today's call are Mike Mahoney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Brennan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release earlier this morning announcing our Q2 results, which included reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this release. We have posted a link to that release as well as reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in today's call to the Investor Relations section of our website under the heading Financials and Filings. The duration of this morning's call will be approximately one hour. Mike and Dan will provide comments on Q2 performance as well as the outlook for our business, including Q3 and full year 2024 guidance, and then we'll take your questions. During today's Q&A session, Mike and Dan will be joined by our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ken Stein.

