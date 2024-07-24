Steel Dynamics: Trump Trade Stock

Jul. 24, 2024 12:09 PM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) StockAZO, CLF
Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. has become more resilient despite YTD underperformance, with strong business model and shareholder value initiatives.
  • The company's 2Q 2024 results exceeded expectations, showcasing management's ability to handle market fluctuations.
  • Strong commitment to aggressive share repurchase programs means there is the potential for significant upside if the P/E ratio converges with the sector median.
  • This is not a political endorsement article. Rather, it's an examination of the effects of a potential Trump administration on this strong operator.

Worker operating crane with steel rolls in car factory

Monty Rakusen

Investment Thesis

I believe Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has become more resilient since I first bought shares in the company in 2022 (and despite EPS declining in this timeframe too). Despite a year-to-date (YTD) underperformance, up only 7.21% compared to broader market

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.2K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News