Monty Rakusen

Investment Thesis

I believe Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has become more resilient since I first bought shares in the company in 2022 (and despite EPS declining in this timeframe too). Despite a year-to-date (YTD) underperformance, up only 7.21% compared to broader market indices, I believe investors appear to be underestimating the company's strong business model amid a decelerating steel market.

Earlier this month, Steel Dynamics reported a nearly 50% decline in quarterly profits due to lower sale prices​. Despite these headwinds, the company maintained improved shareholder value initiatives, including buying back $309 million in shares and consistent dividend payments.

The company's 2Q 2024 results reinforced their operations with net sales of $4.6 billion and net income of $428 million, although this represented a decline from previous quarters. However, the results still exceeded market expectations (sales beat by $150 million), which I believe demonstrates the management's better handling of market fluctuations​. The company also reported a significant liquidity position of $2.7 billion.

With this, I believe they have earned the reputation of a "buyback monster" over the past five years, when they aggressively repurchased a large percentage of their float. Since 2017, they have repurchased $5.2 billion of their common stock, equating to 36% of their outstanding shares. In November 2023, the company authorized an additional $1.5 billion share repurchase program, building on the $1.5 billion program that had $278 million remaining as of September last year​.

While this is not a political endorsement, I believe that a Donald Trump presidency would likely result in more tariffs to support domestic steel prices. The former president's previous tenure saw the imposition of significant tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in 2018 to protect the U.S. steel industry from what he described as unfair competition from foreign producers, particularly China.

These tariffs have raised costs for U.S. manufacturers, with companies like General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) reporting billion-dollar cost increases, and the Council on Foreign Relations estimating a price increase of 0.5% to 0.8% for new vehicles​.

In an interview in June 2024, Trump outlined his economic agenda, reaffirming his commitment to protectionist trade policies. He proposed increasing tariffs on Chinese imports to as much as 60% and implementing a 10% across-the-board tariff on imports from other countries​​. This follows his previous policies, which were designed to protect U.S. industries from foreign competition and boost domestic production.

Despite a slowing economy, I believe that Steel Dynamics' shares have long-term growth potential. Their aggressive share buybacks and strategic investments are supporting a surprisingly strong financial position for a steelmaker. Given their resilience and potential, I remain a strong buy on the stock.

Background

Steel Dynamics has carved out a unique position in the steel industry through their "value-add" business model. Unlike traditional steel giants, the company focuses on producing high-margin, value-added products which account for over 70% of their steel and steel fabrication revenues. This diversified portfolio includes high-strength flat roll steel and specialized coatings, enhancing profitability and reducing exposure to commodity steel price volatility​​.

One of the key differentiators for the company is their vertical integration and utilization of electric arc furnace (EAF) technology. This method, which uses recycled ferrous scrap as the primary raw material, has made them the leader in lower-carbon steel production. Their metals recycling platform, OmniSource, supplies a massive portion of the scrap needed for their steel production.

EAFs are far more nimble and efficient, and are critical for maintaining high utilization rates and profitability, even during periods of low demand. In contrast, blast furnaces require continuous operation to remain efficient, leading to higher operational costs and inefficiencies during downturns​.

Steel Dynamics' operations also include adding value through downstream processes. For instance, their steel fabrication operations integrate with their steel mills. This helps in maintaining high production utilization rates, even during weaker market conditions. In addition, the company's growth initiatives, such as the construction of new value-added flat roll coating lines and a recycled aluminum flat rolled products mill, further diversify their product offerings and market reach.

With this, I believe their success (and discipline) can be attributed to the strong leadership under Mark Millett, who co-founded the firm. Millett currently serves as the Chairman and CEO.

Earnings Show Strength

While there are concerns on the street about steel demand in the US, the company has benefited from the surge in U.S. manufacturing construction spending. The U.S. Census Bureau reported a 10.9% year-on-year increase in construction spending as of April, with manufacturing construction leading the charge at a remarkable 17.3% increase. This growth is fueled by federal programs like the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, both of which are aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor and clean energy production​.

The company's focus on providing steel for manufacturing projects, including semiconductors and clean energy infrastructure, supports them in capitalizing on this trend. Major projects, such as Intel's new chip plants and LG Energy Solutions' battery production facilities, underscore the robust demand for steel in manufacturing construction​. Steel Dynamics plays a key role in fulfilling this demand.

Their stock performance reflects this positive momentum in the construction sector. With the consistent increase in construction spending, it has lifted shares, which offer a solid foundation for long-term growth. It's for this reason, I think shares have outperformed their competitor Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and even the S&P 500 (SPY). Who knew a steel company could be such a compounder?

STLD Share price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

During their 2Q 2024 earnings call. CFO Theresa Wagler highlighted the company's solid financial and operational performance. She noted:

Operating income from our mills recycling operations was $32 million, significantly higher than sequential first quarter results despite lower realized pricing as volumes increase and the team continues to gain operating efficiencies. As many of you already know, we're the largest North American metals recycler processing and consuming ferrous scrap and non-ferrous aluminum, copper and other metals. The team continues to effectively lever the strength of our circular manufacturing model, benefiting both our steel and metals recycling operations and shortly also our aluminum flat rolled operations. Our steel fabrication team achieved strong operating income of $181 million in the second quarter, slightly higher than first quarter sequential results. Earnings were supported with an 11% increase in shipments more than compensating for a 5% reduction in realized pricing -Q2 Call.

Overall, earnings were solid, with GAAP EPS of $2.72 beating estimates by $0.05 and revenue of $4.6 billion beating by $150 million.

In my opinion, a Trump presidency, with its focus on protectionist trade policies, would likely yield mixed results for the broader U.S. economy but could prove beneficial for Steel Dynamics. Trump's proposed extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) along with additional tax reductions would provide some economic stimulus for manufacturing companies in the US like Steel Dynamics.

The company is also expected to capitalize on such protectionist measures through the use of EAFs which provide for more cost-effective and flexible operations compared to traditional blast furnace operators. While Trump's policies might be lukewarm for the overall economy due to the potential negative impacts of widespread tariffs, they are likely to create a favorable environment for Steel Dynamics.

Valuation

The company has demonstrated a strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders through aggressive share repurchase programs over the last five years. Since 2017, the company has repurchased an estimated $5.2 billion worth of its common stock, representing 27.4% of its outstanding shares. The reduction in shares outstanding has improved earnings per share by reducing the number of shares outstanding​.

In November, Steel Dynamics' board of directors authorized an additional $1.5 billion share repurchase program, adding to the previous $1.5 billion, which had $278 million remaining as of September 2023. This brings the total potential repurchase capacity to approximately $1.778 billion. I believe the ongoing buyback program highlights the company's robust free cash flow generation and management's confidence in their long-term business prospects.

In my view, the company has the potential to become a buyback machine similar to AutoZone (AZO). The latter's track record of reducing its share count by approximately 89% since 1998 showcases the impact of a consistent and aggressive share repurchase strategy. If Steel Dynamics can reach this level of buyback activity, I believe it would exponentially improve their shareholder value and help their price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio converge with the sector median​.

The company had approximately 204.11 million shares outstanding in 2021, which decreased to 157.13 million by May 2024​​. This decline can be attributed to the company's share buyback programs.

STLD Shares Outstanding (YCharts)

Steel Dynamics has a lower forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 11.88, which is significantly lower than the sector median of 16.15, representing a -26.43% discount. This divergence represents what I believe to be a significant undervaluation by market standards compared to peers within the materials sector​. They are a buyback machine, I don't think the market is rewarding this with a high enough P/E.

With this, I think shares should trade at the sector median forward P/E. If we saw shares converge on the sector median P/E, this would represent roughly 36% upside, not including dividends. Not bad for a company that makes steel!

Risks

While the company has been beating some of their peers in the market and demonstrating strong performance compared to the steel market's conditions, they're clearly not immune.

The steel market has experienced a decline in prices. As of March, US hot-rolled coil (HRC) costs had fallen by $450 per short ton (ST) since the beginning of the year, dropping to $656/st from a peak of $1,100/st in January​​. Despite planned maintenance outages expected to take significant production capacity offline, many market participants are skeptical about the potential for these cuts to reverse the downward trend in prices. Supply constraints alone may not be sufficient to bolster prices if demand remains lackluster​.

In mid-July, the producer price index for steel mill products showed a modest annualized decline of 0.5% from 2019 to 2024​. This prolonged period of price weakness highlights fluctuating demand and international competition, even with tariffs. The S&P index shows that the recent price drops are not isolated incidents, but part of a more extensive trend affecting multiple product types​.

With this, North American raw steel markets in both the US and Mexico have faced additional volatility. Fluctuating scrap prices and varying production levels have contributed to instability. For example, the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported a year-to-date decline in raw steel production, with capacity utilization rates falling from 77.7% to 75.8% as of March. This decline has not translated to higher prices in the face of tepid demand from some parts of the market, like slower new home construction.

On top of market volatility comes the political element (whether there will be a Trump Trade at all). This comes as President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 election, with Vice President Kamala Harris (now the leading candidate for the Democratic Party nomination)'s trade policies have come under scrutiny further. I expect Harris to diverge from Trump (and Biden's for that matter)'s aggressive trade measures.

Biden's administration has already shown somewhat a preference for strengthening alliances and engaging in multilateral trade agreements, which I expect Harris to continue if she takes a seat in the Oval Office. The betting markets (as of the time of this writing) imply a 63% chance that former President Trump wins the election. In my opinion, this means we have roughly a 63% chance of Trump Trade benefitting steel companies like Steel Dynamics.

Even without the Trump Trade, however, shares can still benefit. The company has done well under the Biden Administration, and I am confident it will do well under a Harris Administration. I just think they will do best under another Trump administration.

This is not a political endorsement, however. The purpose of this article is to look at the potential economic implications of each candidate, not endorse one either way.

Bottom Line

I believe Steel Dynamics is a strong buy, bolstered by their solid performance and substantial upside potential. The company's 2Q 2024 results further proved their strong operational capabilities, with net sales of $4.6 billion and net income of $428 million.

Although these figures represent a decline from previous quarters, they exceeded market expectations, showcasing management's adept handling of market fluctuations. The company also reported a significant liquidity position of $2.7 billion​.

With this, I think they've earned a reputation as a "buyback monster," which equates to over 27% of their outstanding shares in just the last 5 years. The board's approval of another $1.5 billion repurchase program in November, on top of the remaining $278 million from the previous authorization, shows the company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns. I am optimistic, especially if we see a new Trump Trade in the markets.