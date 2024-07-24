SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

With an average 3-month daily share volume of over 50 million shares, SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), or more commonly known as SPY ETF, has been one of the top traded and demanded ETFs for years. While it's difficult to deny that investing in SPY ETF is generally good financial advice, I believe the current situation presents better opportunities in other investment vehicles.

The Undeniable Good of SPY ETF

There are a few golden qualities about SPY ETF which will, more or less, always make it a sound investment decision.

As most would know, SPY ETF is an index fund tracking the ever-so-popular S&P 500 index, which comprises the top 500 leading U.S. large caps. The index actually covers about 80% of available market capitalisation, and many look to it as a key stock market indicator. Because of the impressive historical returns of the S&P 500, SPY ETF has enjoyed years of stellar performance.

SPY ETF At A Glance (State Street Global Advisors)

With a 10-year average annualized return of 12.72% and a low expense ratio of 0.0945%, it's no wonder most people park their capital in SPY ETF. The fund boasts a track record rivalled by few, decently low fees, and tracks one of the most well-known indices in the world. But we all know this, so what's the catch?

Valuation Conundrum

Amidst high praise for the index's strong performance, especially after its post-pandemic reversal, we are starting to see a few alarms going off about how overvalued the S&P 500 index really is. In April 2024, Goldman published in its most recent S&P 500 coverage that

The average S&P 500 stock is as overvalued as the 'Magnificent Seven' "

Analysts at Goldman suggested that at April valuations, the index was about 13% above fair value. This figure is likely significantly higher now due to the recent surge over the past 3 months. The index currently sits at about 6% above its prior price level at the beginning of April this year, with not much change in fundamentals. We could essentially be seeing a near 20% overvaluation according to Goldman's figures.

In a more recent report published by Cresset Capital, we go deeper into the valuation conundrum and explain why the S&P 500 is not exactly the best bargain at today's prices. We first pull up the 10-Year BBB BBB Corporate Bond Yield and compare it against the forward estimate of the S&P 500's earnings yield (in other words, the reciprocal of the index's forward PE).

S&P's Inverted Forward PE vs 10Y BBB Corporate Bond Yield (Standard & Poor's, Bloomberg, Cresset Capital)

Bond yields have always served as a reliable proxy to determine where the market stands in terms of valuation. When bond yields are up, the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) increases, and this typically has a negative effect on the equity valuations since their free cash flows would be discounted at a higher rate. In general, analysts often suggest a negative relationship between bond yields and market multiples. As such, we often see the market's earnings yield, which is the inverse of its price multiple, move in tandem with corporate bond yields. Now, a good way to quantify market overvaluation or undervaluation, amongst many others, is to investigate the yield gap, which is the difference in earnings yield and bond yield as depicted in the image above. As it stands, corporate bond yields are actually quite a bit higher than the inverted forward P/E of the S&P 500 - the former stands at 5.9% while the latter lags by over a full percentage point, at 4.8%, representing a potential market overvaluation of about 20%.

Another way we could quantify this is the Buffett Indicator, which compares US market capitalisation to the country's GDP. After coining a term for his favourite stock market indicator, the Oracle of Omaha said in a 2001 Fortune article,

If the ratio approaches 200% - as it did in 1999 and a part of 2000 - you are playing with fire,"

The famous dot-com bubble came during the period where the Buffett Indicator flirted with the 200% level, and we see that just a couple of days ago, the indicator reached 200% again, exceeding the recent high of 197% formed during the pandemic-recovery market surge in late 2021. Now, don't panic just yet. It's also important to note that the economy now is not the same as the economy back then. Today's economy is more globalised and high-profit sectors have moved towards new tech. Market capitalisations now are generally higher as we've partially priced in the profit potential of rapidly expanding industries like renewable energy and AI. However, whether the premium we are paying is too high remains a question, and the Buffett Indicator is certainly pointing towards that direction.

All in all, we see evidence of different forms that investing in SPY ETF, which fundamentally tracks the S&P 500, may not be the best bang for your buck.

A Precarious Debt Situation

A very dangerous, yet very relevant situation right now is the US Debt Crisis. The nation's debt stands at over $34 trillion, and apart from short-term solutions of suspending or raising the debt ceiling, no real solution is in sight.

Federal Debt Held by Public (Congressional Budget Office) US Federal Deficit (FiscalData)

As seen from above, the US has been operating on a budget deficit since 2001, and the federal debt held by the public seems to be on an exponential rise. A report by American Banker suggests that the debt situation is projected to worsen in the coming years - by 2050, we may see federal debt being almost twice of the nation's GDP. Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser expressed her concern that the current US debt situation has potentially devastating economic consequences and described it to be "more worrying" than previous events. Indeed, the current US federal debt stands at never-before-seen figures.

Now, what does this mean to the economy, and consequently, the investor? A default on its own debt would send shockwaves throughout the US economy. Rapid dollar depreciation and slowing economic activity are likely to signal an impending recession. Among the largest victims would be US corporations, whose revenues and profits would be significantly affected. Companies with large market capitalisation due to priced-in equity valuations, but with weak bottom lines and solvency ratios may take larger hits from such an economic event. SPY ETF, which tracks the S&P 500 index that comprises the US's largest companies, has no hedge against this risk whatsoever.

Firstly, the S&P 500 chooses companies based on market capitalisation, as opposed to a more fundamentally telling metric (for e.g., whether a company is an economic moat, or whether the company has been in net profit for the past 10 years), so we cannot say for sure that its constituent companies are able to recover well from a US debt default. Secondly, the index focuses on the US market, so a default almost definitely harms its returns, and consequently that of SPY ETF, pretty significantly.

In a sense, we can say that investing in SPY ETF exposes one to concentration risk, which could prove to be very costly if the debt situation worsens to catastrophic levels.

The Existence of Better Alternatives

Better diversification of risk can be achieved through global index ETFs like the Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (VT). One could also consider ETFs which track indices that select companies due to strong fundamentals. For example, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) tracks the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index which selects companies which are trading at attractive valuations and also have long-term competitive advantages over industry rivals. Now, this is no confirmation that these ETFs are necessarily better than SPY ETF, but one should definitely consider them for purposes of portfolio diversification.

In addition, even in the realm of S&P 500 index funds, SPY ETF may not be the optimal option. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) are funds which track the same index at less than a third of the SPY's expense fees. VOO and IVV ETF boast an expense ratio of 0.03%, compared to SPY's 0.0945%. This difference may seem insignificant on a percentage basis, but it can actually be quite substantial for large amounts of capital over long periods of time.

Investment Decision

The point of this article is not to engage in any sort of fear-mongering, or to condemn SPY ETF as an investment - at the end of the day, investing in SPY ETF is hardly a bad choice. However, the facts presented suggest that it may not be wise to put all your eggs in the S&P 500 basket. In addition, one can consider alternative S&P 500 index funds with lower expense ratios to optimise portfolio returns. Simply put, the SPY ETF is good, but it's not great, and as such, I'd rate it a 'Hold' at its current valuation.