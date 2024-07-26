2 Beaten Down Blue Chips Long-Term Dividend Investors Should Be Buying

Jul. 26, 2024 8:00 AM ETSBUX, PEP2 Comments
Summary

  • The current macro environment has negatively impacted high-quality businesses financially, leading many to implement cost-cutting measures.
  • Consumers have also been financially constrained, leading to them seeking value due to high interest rates.
  • This has weighed heavily on businesses like Pepsi & Starbucks, leading to both companies to slash full-year guidance earlier this year.
  • This has led to both companies experiencing a sell-off and trade below their historical norms.
  • I expect both to continue facing headwinds, but due to expected lower interest rates, both will likely resume solid growth in late 2024/early 2025. Both now offer long-term dividend investors a great chance to buy two beaten down blue chip stocks at a discount.

Introduction

The current macro environment has caused issues for several high-quality businesses over the past two years or so. Moreover, the high interest rate environment has changed the way consumers spend their hard-earned money. Gone are the days of frivolously spending

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.68K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP, SBUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

