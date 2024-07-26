2 Beaten Down Blue Chips Long-Term Dividend Investors Should Be Buying

Nerthuz

Introduction

The current macro environment has caused issues for several high-quality businesses over the past two years or so. Moreover, the high interest rate environment has changed the way consumers spend their hard-earned money. Gone are the days of frivolously spending their cash on discretionary items like specialty coffee or expensive apparel.

Now customers are seeking value, essentially more bang for their buck. So, as big businesses have implemented cost-cutting measures recently, so have their customers.

In turn, this has negatively impacted businesses financials, driving some of their share prices lower. Never one to miss an opportunity, now may be a great time to focus on buying beaten-down blue chip stocks to hold for the long term. In this article, I give investors various reasons why they should consider buying these two blue chip stocks.

Never Miss An Opportunity

I remember Coca-Cola (KO) being one of the first stocks I bought back during the Great Financial Crisis. I remember, I was a young Petty Officer Second Class who had just come off deployment and had some extra cash.

I was always intrigued by investing and listening to my chief at the time; I wanted to know where to invest money. He suggested KO. So, like a new investor, I purchased some shares. No research, no nothing. Just put a few hundred bucks in the market.

I remember watching the stock very closely, something I'm sure all new investors do. I would be happy whenever the share price rose, and worry whenever it declined. I didn't know the reasons why the stock declined, I just knew I didn't want to lose any money. So, after maybe a week or two, I sold my shares. But if I had invested $10,000 in KO and reinvested the dividends, my income would have grown 286% from $250 to $965 in 2023.

Portfolio visualizer

I always think back on if had I kept my shares. Since the GFC, KO has continued to pay dividends and even split once since in 2012. Had I kept on buying the dips, I may have enough to live off the income alone. Most know Coca-Cola is one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks and a blue chip that will likely continue to be around for quite some time.

However, that doesn't mean every stock considered a blue chip will be. But as the saying goes: Tough times don't last, tough people do. In this case, tough businesses. Without further ado, let's get into the two beaten down stocks dividend investors should consider.

Blue Chip #1: Starbucks (SBUX)

Over the past year, Starbucks has seen their fair share of volatility due to decreased foot traffic as a result of financially-constrained consumers. This is due to higher for longer interest rates to battle inflation. Moreover, the FED has kept interest rates steady since last July to push inflation down toward their 2% target.

In the chart below, you can see Starbucks has performed the worst in comparison to its peers Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) & Dutch Bros (BROS). Two main reasons are the higher prices as well as their heavy reliance on China. China has faced their fair share of headwinds, like the U.S. Most consumers don't want to spend what little extra money they have on a coffee. Currently, their drink prices seem to average between $6 - $7.

Seeking Alpha

Additionally, the company missing on its top & bottom lines in Q1, forcing them to cut full-year guidance and add additional fuel to the fire. To be honest, when management previously stated they expected 7% - 10% growth for 2024 earlier in the year, I thought they were a bit too buoyant. And this optimism resulted in false hope for investors, in my opinion, leading to the huge sell-off after earnings.

Comparable store sales also disappointed, down 4%, but global store growth is still expected to be solid at 6%, adjusted down from 7% prior. Comparable store sales were down even more in China at negative 11%, the company's second largest market. But surprisingly, China cut rates to boost an economic recovery in the country. This will likely have a positive impact on SBUX in the coming quarters.

The good news is the company can continue to expand into untapped markets due to their strong global brand. Earlier this year, they announced their expansion into Honduras & Ecuador. Additionally, they announced a partnership with Mercedes to put charging stations at 100 store locations along I-5 on the West Coast, which happens to be the busiest highway in the U.S.

In my opinion, this is positive for the company as the U.S. continues to push for the transition to EVs in the foreseeable future. When customers are traveling along the interstate and stop to charge their vehicles, they will be more likely to stop at a charging station near a Starbucks. While you wait for your vehicle to charge, you can also enjoy a beverage or food while you wait.

But the most attractive incentive for investing in SBUX is the dividend yielding 3% currently, well-above their 5-year average of 1.46%. This is also well-protected by a payout ratio of 61.54%. They're also a Dividend Contender with over a decade of dividend raises and despite the recent volatility, I expect the dividend increases to continue, albeit slower in comparison to the past.

Seeking Alpha

Analysts anticipate EPS in a range of $3.52 - $3.63. Using the midpoint, this gives SBUX a current P/E of 21.5x at the time of writing. This is well-below their 5-year average of near 30x and peer Chipotle Mexican Grill's 48x. And no matter the headwinds the coffee giant is currently battling, they're still an iconic brand that commands a premium.

Furthermore, in FY25 earnings are expected to resume their double-digit growth the company is used to at 12.36% and 13.37% respectively. If so, their share price will likely follow, as an increase in earnings is typically followed by a rise in price.

Although I expect some headwinds to continue, these will likely subside over the next 12 - 18 months. Using a multiple of 26.9x, this still gives investors some great upside of roughly 40% from the current price. So, if you're a long-term investor, this blue chip stock could be a bargain if you believe in its turnaround.

Seeking Alpha

Blue Chip #2: Pepsi (PEP)

Second on the list is the second largest beverage company, Pepsi. Like Starbucks, the beverage giant also faced their fair share of headwinds. Similarly, consumers have been frustrated with increased prices to keep up with inflation over the past two years.

Unlike SBUX, however, they still managed to beat earnings expectations during their latest quarter. But like SBUX, they were also forced to lower guidance earlier this year.

On the positive side, they managed to grow earnings 7% year-over-year in Q1 as a result of their strong pricing power. So, despite headwinds, PEP managed to deliver solid growth from the prior year.

During their latest quarter earnings, they managed to grow (earnings) quarter-over-quarter from $1.61 to $2.28. Additionally, they still expect EPS growth of 7% to $8.15, up from $7.62 in 2023.

Operating profits in their North America segment in the first quarter declined from $1.599 billion to $1.544 billion as inflationary pressures weighed on U.S. consumers. But during Q2 PEP saw this increase to $1.592 billion. However, this was still down from $1.647 billion from the year prior.

They also had some of their products pulled from shelves in France as consumers complained of significant price increases from PEP. However, the beverage & snack giant was able to come to an agreement back in April.

Looking at the chart below, you can see inflation has placed downward pressure on PEP's business, similar to Starbucks. KO outperformed both Pepsi and Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), up nearly 4% while both peers are down more than 12% and 13% respectively.

Seeking Alpha

But like Starbucks, if you're a long-term dividend investor, you should be salivating at the chance to pick up a blue chip company at a discount to its 5-year average.

Due to their volatility, PEP's dividend yield is also currently above 3%. This is higher than their 5-year average of 2.17%, indicating the stock could be undervalued. Especially if you have a long-term outlook.

Unlike the coffee giant, the latter has a significantly longer dividend track record being a Dividend King. Additionally, they raised the dividend back in February by roughly 7%, showing their financial strength and confidence in the business going forward.

Seeking Alpha

Moreover, with interest rates likely to decline this year, this should provide some relief for both businesses. And I expect both will see growth pick up, likely at the end of the year/beginning of 2025.

Using expected EPS of $8.15, this gives Pepsi a P/E of 20.6x, well-below their 5-year average of more than 25x. This is also below their direct competitor Coca-Cola, who currently has a P/E of 23.17x using their guidance midpoint of $2.835.

Using a lower P/E of 22.61x to manage expectations, this still gives investors double-digit upside of more than 18%. And looking at their expected earnings over the next 2 year, PEP is expected to post some solid growth at an average rate of 7.4%.

Fastgraphs

Investor Takeaway

If you're a long-term dividend investor like myself, then you should be salivating at the chance to pick up two blue chip stocks trading at a discount to their historical averages.

Additionally, both have strong, global brands with pricing power. They also are well-diversified with investments outside of the U.S. and have room for continued expansion into additional markets.

Although I expect that headwinds will likely continue in the near to medium-term, both companies will likely see some strong upside as they get back on the path to growth with anticipated lower interest rates.

This will relieve pressure from financially-constrained consumers, thus alleviating pressure and increasing demand for both companies' products. As a result of their discount to their 5-year averages, strong pricing power, dividend yields above 3%, upside potential, and globally-recognized brands amongst consumers, I think both companies are buys.