Rivian: Right On Track To Capture The EV Market

Li Eason profile picture
Li Eason
309 Followers

Summary

  • EV demand slowdown is attributed to depreciation concerns, election uncertainty, and charging infrastructure issues, all of which can be addressed in the next decade.
  • Rivian is well-positioned to take advantage of the second wave of EV demand, with improving battery technology and plans for mass production.
  • Upside potential is huge with reasonable risk as the company has almost $13 billion cash after its agreement with Volkswagen.

Rivian headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

It's no secret the EV market is slowing down, demand has slowed as a result of the higher cost of EVs. This in part was attributed to the rise of hybrid vehicles and its economic advantage. In fact, Goldman Sachs estimates the

This article was written by

Li Eason profile picture
Li Eason
309 Followers
Programmer and educated with college level maths and physics. Experienced in stock and options trading. I prefer service-based and tech companies. I put special emphasis on smaller companies with high product quality and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News