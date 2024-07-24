We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Back in April 2024, I downgraded Alphabet Inc. aka Google (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock to a "Hold" rating at ~$176 per share in light of its Q1 2024 earnings report, citing stretched valuation and unattractive long-term risk/reward:

With Alphabet blowing past consensus expectations for Q1, the stock is off to the races. Now, as a long-term shareholder, I'm enjoying these gains. That said, GOOGL stock is now running well ahead of TQI's fair value estimate and the long-term risk/reward from here isn't attractive enough to warrant fresh buys. Considering Alphabet's business strength and valuation realities, I'm moving to the sidelines on this stock. We will continue to own all of our shares, but we won't be buying again until GOOGL experiences a sizable time or price correction. Key Takeaway: I rate Alphabet "Neutral/Hold" at $177 per share. Source: Google Is Alive And Well, But I'm Moving To The Sidelines (Rating Downgrade).

While Alphabet scaled new all-time highs of $191.75 per share earlier this month, GOOG stock has retraced back down to the $170s after a -4% dip in the aftermath of its Q2 2024 report. Essentially, Alphabet's stock has gone nowhere for the past three months, underperforming the S&P-500 (SP500, SPY) by roughly 8%.

In today's note, we will briefly review Alphabet's Q2 2024 report and re-evaluate its long-term risk/reward using TQI's Valuation Model to make an informed investing decision.

Reviewing Alphabet's Q2 2024 Earnings Report

For Q2 2024, Alphabet registered a wafer-thin double beat, with revenues coming in at $84.7B (+13.6% y/y, vs. est. $84.3B) and normalized EPS coming in at $1.89 (+31.3% y/y, vs. est. $1.85).

While the momentum in Search [$48.51B, +13.7% y/y] and Cloud [$10.35B, +28.8% y/y] businesses remained robust, YouTube Ad revenues of $8.66B [+13% y/y] fell short of consensus expectations of $8.93B. During the earnings call, Alphabet's leadership expressed confidence in YouTube's growth trajectory, citing improving monetization trends for "YouTube Shorts," but this line item is something to keep an eye on for investors.

Despite returning to healthy double-digit growth in 2024, Alphabet's management is continuing with its efforts to re-engineer the company's cost base. In Q2 2024, Alphabet's employee count was down to 179.6K [-1.2% y/y and -0.7% q/q]. Consequently, Alphabet's operating margin rose to 32.15% this quarter, up ~300 bps y/y. As of Q2, Google Services boasts an operating margin of 40% and drives the bulk of Alphabet's operating profits! However, Google Cloud is growing rapidly, breaching the $10B per quarter revenue milestone for the first time in Q2 and showing explosive growth in operating profits, which jumped from $0.9B to $1.17B sequentially.

For 2024, Alphabet's management expects to deliver operating margin expansion on a y/y basis. That said, Alphabet is investing quite aggressively in its technical infrastructure, and Sundar Pichai & Co. have guided for elevated AI CAPEX spending to continue in upcoming quarters, even risking overbuilding capacity!

Ross Sandler Hi, everybody. Just two questions on the AI CapEx. So it looks like from the outside at least, the hyperscaler industry is going from kind of an under bill situation this time last year to better meeting the demand with capacity right now to potentially being overbuilt next year if these CapEx growth rates keep up. So do you think that's a fair characterization? And how are we thinking about the return on invested capital with this AI CapEx cycle. And then related to that, do you think that the AI industry is close to or far away from hitting some kind of wall on foundation model improvement in AI training, based on like lack of availability of new data to train on. Just your thoughts on that would be great. Thank you. Sundar Pichai Thanks Ross. I think great questions. Look, I -- obviously, we are at an early stage of what I view as a very transformative area and in technology when you are going through these transitions, aggressively investing upfront in a defining category, particularly in an area in which in a leveraged way cuts across all our core areas our products, including Search, YouTube and other services, as well as fuels growth in Cloud and supports the innovative long-term Bets and Other Bets is definitely something for us makes sense to lean in. I think the one way I think about it is when we go through a curve like this, the risk of under-investing is dramatically greater than the risk of over-investing for us here, even in scenarios where if it turns out that we are over investing. We clearly -- these are infrastructure, which are widely useful for us. They have long useful lives and we can apply it across, and we can work through that. But I think not investing to be at the frontier, I think definitely has much more significant downside. Having said that, we obsess around every dollar we put in. Our teams are -- work super hard, I'm proud of the efficiency work, be it optimization of hardware, software, model deployment across our fleet. All of that is something we spend a lot of time on, and that's how we think about it. To your second question on whether -- how do the scaling loss hold. Are we hitting on some kind of wall or something? Look, I think we are all pushing very hard, and there is going to be a few efforts, which will scale up on the compute side and push the boundaries of these models. What I would tell is regardless of how that plays out, you still think there is enough optimizations we are all doing, which is driving constant progress in terms of the capabilities of the models. And more importantly, taking them and translating into real use cases across the consumer and enterprise side, I think on that frontier. I think there is still a lot of progress to be had. And so we are pretty focused on that as well. Source: Alphabet Q2 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).

As the ultimate AI company, Alphabet spending money on AI infrastructure is more than justified; however, we are yet to realize an ROI on these ongoing investments, which may or may not arrive in the future. For now, Alphabet's elevated AI infrastructure capex [~$50-55B per year] is hurting its free cash flow generation. In Q2, Alphabet free cash flow slipped to $13.4B, down nearly 40% y/y and 20% q/q!

With a net cash balance of $96B, Alphabet's shareholder-friendly stock buyback program and relatively new dividend are likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Given Alphabet's ability to pare back its CAPEX investments (in the event of overbuilding capacity), I continue to view Alphabet as a free cash flow machine, despite its wobbly cash generation in recent quarters.

Overall, Alphabet's Q2 performance was more or less in line with consensus expectations. However, is Alphabet stock a good investment right now?

Alphabet's Fair Value And Expected Return

As you may know, I had been bullish on GOOGL stock until its Q1 2024 report was released in April. With Alphabet's valuation catching up to its big tech peers (some of which I'm still bearish on), we re-evaluated GOOGL's long-term risk/reward and learned that it was suboptimal to buy GOOGL in the $170s. With the stock consolidating sideways for three months, let us now re-run GOOGL through TQI's Valuation Model to see if the risk/reward has improved enough to justify the allocation of fresh capital or not.

The assumptions for this five-year model are quite straightforward, but I'll walk you through the tricky ones quickly.

Alphabet's Q2 FCF margin came in at ~16% [down from ~20-21%]; however, in this model, we will use an optimized FCF margin of 25%, which refers to steady or mature state margins. Currently, Alphabet is re-investing aggressively in AI infrastructure to drive future growth in its business, but when the company reaches terminal growth, I believe Alphabet will generate an FCF margin of 25%-30% [based on the robust margin profile of its Search, YouTube, and Cloud businesses]. To remain conservative with the model, I have opted for a 25% FCF margin assumption.

According to Seeking Alpha, Alphabet's consensus revenue estimate for 2029 currently stands at $560B. This estimate implies a five-year CAGR revenue growth rate of ~10.17%.

Seeking Alpha

For my model, I have assumed a 10% CAGR revenue growth rate for the next five years, given my belief that AI could unlock massive new revenue opportunities for Alphabet.

Generally, I utilize a 15% discount rate in my DCF models. However, I think Alphabet's business resilience and robust cash flow generation warrant a lower discount rate. For this exercise, I assumed a required IRR (discount rate) of 10%, which is what I have used only for Microsoft and Apple in the past.

Here's my updated valuation model for Alphabet:

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

As you can see above, our updated fair value estimate for Alphabet is ~$136 per share (or $1.7T market cap), up from $125 per share at our previous assessment. With the stock currently trading around $175, Alphabet is currently overvalued by ~22%. While you may choose to add back Alphabet's huge cash hoard of roughly $100B+ (~$8 per share), the stock is still in overvalued territory.

Assuming a base case P/FCF (exit) multiple of ~20x, Alphabet's stock could rise from $175 to $280 at a CAGR rate of 9.88% over the next five years.

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

Yes, Alphabet's expected CAGR return has improved from 7.7% to 9.9% over the past three months and is now significantly higher than treasury yields [~4-5%], so it's a worthwhile investment for anyone looking for a low-volatility tech stock. However, Alphabet's expected CAGR return is more or less in line with the S&P-500's long-term annual return of 8-10%, so why not own a diversified index?

Since Alphabet's expected CAGR return is well short of our investment hurdle rate of 15%, I am not a buyer of Alphabet at current levels.

Key Takeaway: I continue to rate Alphabet "Neutral/Hold" at $175 per share.

At my investing group, we continue to own Alphabet under our Buyback-Dividend strategy; however, last week, we swapped Alphabet with Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) within our GARP strategy due to its far superior long-term risk/reward. Learn more about my investment thesis for the "Google of China" here:

Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, concerns, and/or questions in the comments section below.

