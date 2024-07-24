Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. (LNDAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.72K Followers

Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. (OTCPK:LNDAF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 24, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Beatriz Izard - Head of IR
Carlos Rodriguez - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Maks Mishyn - JB Capital.
Carlos Peixoto - CaixaBank
Michael Huttner - Berenberg
Juan Pablo López Cobo - Santander

Beatriz Izard

Good morning, and welcome to Línea Directa's conference call to discuss June 2024 results. I am Beatriz Izard, Head of Investor Relations. As usual, we will first walk you through the slides, and then we will be happy to take any questions you may have.

Now let me turn the call over to our CFO, Carlos Rodriguez Ugarte.

Carlos Rodriguez

Thank you very much, Beatriz. [Foreign Language] Good morning, and thank you for joining us, we'll go straight to Page #5.

The first half of 2024 has been marked by a further consolidation of profit and a remarkable change of trend. We are pleased to present these results. Combined ratio dropped to 95.5% in the first half, 12.4 percentage points below of that of 2023 and stood at 93.6% in the second quarter stand-alone. This noteworthy trend was mainly due to the decline in the loss ratio, with a much better claim experience. Nonetheless, also expenses continue to behave and expense ratio dropped to 22.1% and 21.9% in the quarter.

Gross written premiums grew by 2.4%, with an acceleration in the Health line of business. Another highlight is the customer portfolio, reversing the recent trend and growing in the quarter by 0.7%. All things together, net income increased to €25.4 million, which compares to the loss of €15 million in the first half of 2023.

Finally, solvency ratio stood at 191%, mainly driven by the positive results. The Board of Directors approved yesterday a first interim dividend on account of 2024

Recommended For You

About LNDAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LNDAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News