PayPal Q2 Earnings Preview: Giving It The Benefit Of The Doubt

Jul. 24, 2024 1:46 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Stock
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.96K Followers

Summary

  • PayPal Holdings is set to release its second-quarter earnings report, with analysts anticipating a slight decrease in EPS.
  • Despite the negative sentiment, we think PayPal's headwinds are priced in, and a quality second-quarter earnings report is likely.
  • PayPal's long-term growth prospects will likely remain intact due to the firm's dominant market share, loyal users, and thriving subsidiaries.
  • Given its fundamental zeal, we are bullish about PYPL, especially with key metrics suggesting the stock is relatively undervalued and technically underpriced.

Close Up Of Contactless Payment With Smartphone

Tom Werner

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is set to release its second-quarter earnings report before the market opens on July 30th. The event is much anticipated, given that PayPal has experienced a series of downward earnings revisions before its

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.96K Followers
Pearl Gray Equity and Research is an independent research firm and a self-funded holdings company. Readers can expect systematic and fundamental coverage of U.S. stocks, ETFs, CEFs, and REITs.Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.With that said, happy investing, everyone!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News