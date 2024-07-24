Emil Sandberg/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In a recent report, I covered Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTCPK:NWARF) with a strong buy rating but with a lower price target. Before Norwegian Air Shuttle restructured itself, it had a fleet of Boeing 787 airplanes carrying out long-haul low-cost operations. These actually heavily weighed on the company’s results due to the problems with the propulsion systems of the Dreamliner, forcing the airline to source more expensive external capacity.

These days, Norwegian Air Shuttle is purely focused on short-haul operations and another airline, namely Norse Atlantic ASA (OTCQX:NRSAF), has been established for long-haul operations. In this report, I will be adding Norse Atlantic to my coverage.

What Does Norse Atlantic Do?

Norse Atlantic is a low-cost long-haul airline that commenced operations in June 2022 with London Gatwick, Miami, New York-JFK, Oslo and Paris-CDG as its operating bases. The company has a fleet of 12 Boeing 787-9 airplanes and three Boeing 787-8s. Interesting to note is that while the airline is completely separate from Norwegian Air Shuttle, all Dreamliners operated by Norse are former Norwegian fleet members.

What is also noteworthy is that Bjørn Kjos is a 15% shareholder of Norse Atlantic. Whether that is something to be happy with or not is what I leave for readers to decide. The fact is that Kjos founded Norwegian Air Shuttle and grew the airline to become one of the bigger airlines in Europe. This was before the failure to grow any profits nearly resulted in a complete collapse of the airline, as debt had been added without value being generated. Furthermore, it should be noted that Norse has so far subleased three of its airplanes to Air Europe, which to me shows that the company is already scaled a bit too big. It is, of course, good that it can sublease the airplanes, as it shields the airline from softening air fares on those three jets.

At the same time, we note that Norse Atlantic has been able to secure relatively low lease rates on the Dreamliner, as the leases were agreed on during the pandemic. That means that whatever cost structure the company has works for those 12 and perhaps later 15 Dreamliners, but in the case that the airline opts to aim for growth it could be facing significantly higher leases. So, growing the airline might actually be more expensive.

Norse Atlantic

The problem for the former Norwegian Air Shuttle was that its growth did not lead to cost absorption and profit increases. So looking at unit revenues and costs is important here. On a 72% increase in capacity, we saw unit costs decline 28%. It quite clearly shows how aggressive cost growth in the industry has been that we need an airline to nearly double its capacity to finally see a scale back in unit costs. What is a stronger sign, however, is that unit revenues grew by 14% helped a 45% increase in average fares. However, just looking at the difference between unit revenues and costs to get to the unit profit, we see that during the first quarter, for every seat-mile flown there was a 1.1 cent loss and that excludes fuel costs.

Norse Atlantic

Revenues increased from around $39.8 million to $78.2 million, but EBITDAR loss narrowed only $5.55 million to $27.4 million while EBIT loss narrowed from $62.5 million to $53.4 million. Now, I am well aware that the first quarter is the weakest quarter and for an airline such as Norse it is all about keeping winter losses limited and make all money in the summer season. However, we barely see any positive scaling aspects as costs are increasing throughout the industry and from what I can see Norse is no exception, and that makes me question whether Norse really has a winning formula here. I definitely believe that things can work out for Norse as long as demand remains robust and there definitely is upside potential to the load factor.

So, the summer season is what Norse has to lean on. Last year, the fares during the summer were roughly twice as high. So, I could see the company booking profits in Q2 and Q3, and that should provide significant profitability to get through the year. However, I do remain mindful about elevated costs and some weakening that we have seen in unit revenues throughout the industry. The positive is that on Europe-North American routes we have seen quite a strong demand profile compared to other route pairs. Therefore, I believe the Norse network that is focused on connecting North America and Europe is advantaged here, at least for this year.

Norse Atlantic Is Not My Cup Of Tea

Looking at Norse Atlantic I am not necessarily negative on the company’s prospects. However, I do believe that the current market conditions are rather rough and that could become a problem for Norse. Even more so, since the company sees significantly subdued travel demand in off-peak seasons. While the company tries to pad that by arranging winter capacity agreements with other airlines, it does show how big the pressure is on the summer season.

Norse had been looking for a strategic investor, and the fact that they are looking for a strategic investor is not necessarily a bad thing. However, it also does not show exemplary strength. The fact that those talks ended without a strategic investment from a partner airline is also not great news. So, I do not believe that the risk-reward profile is extremely compelling here and assign a sell rating.

Conclusion: Norse Atlantic Is Too High Risk

Norse Atlantic undoubtedly could make it work. However, the company relies heavily on the summer season and limiting losses during winter. That is the case for any airline but even more so for airlines such as Norse. With the current softening of fares and failure to secure a strategic investment, I do not consider Norse Atlantic to be an attractive stock to own.

For those that are interested in taking a position after all, I would recommend to check out opportunities to buy the stock on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the NORSE.OL (ISIN NO0012885252) ticker. There, the daily volumes are higher, allowing for better price making.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.