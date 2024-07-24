Taiyou Nomachi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Outlook

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) provides a variety of business and technology consulting services to clients in Europe and globally.

I previously wrote about GLOB in November 2023 with a Hold outlook due to slowing growth and hopes for AI project opportunities.

The company continues to see client demand softness in industries such as technology and professional services, while AI projects haven’t turned into major sources of revenue due to customer hesitancy.

I remain Neutral (Hold) on GLOB for the near term on moderate growth and middling employee utilization rates.

Globant’s Market And Approach

The firm operates in the digital transformation consulting services market.

Per a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for digital transformation services of all types was estimated at $609 billion in 2021 and was forecasted to reach $3.95 trillion by 2030.

If achieved, this would represent an impressive CAGR of 23.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The primary reasons for this forecasted growth are the growing needs of organizations of all sizes to enhance their IT operations for cost reduction and go-to-market improvements.

The chart here illustrates the U.S. market for digital transformation services by solution type, through 2030:

Globant faces a fragmented industry backdrop, with many competitors of various sizes and capabilities, including the following firms:

EPAM

Slalom

Accenture

Deloitte Digital

McKinsey

BCG

Ideo

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Capgemini

Globant generates revenue from clients in numerous major global regions, primarily North America, Latin America and Europe, with the various revenue segment percentages shown in the pie chart below:

Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has grown markedly year-over-year, but the firm's growth rate will likely drop by 2% in the period just ahead. Operating income by quarter (red line) has been sequentially flat by higher year-over-year due to cost controls and growing topline revenue.

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has been trending slightly lower in recent quarters as a result of continued expansion into new markets. Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have varied within a narrow range with no discernible trend.

Earnings per share (Diluted) have moved higher recently, a positive trend despite foreign exchange headwinds.

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

For balance sheet results, GLOB ended the quarter with $237.5 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $108 million in total debt, of which $106.2 million was current and due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $270.4 million and capital expenditures were $25.0 million. The company paid $72.9 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

In the past 12 months, GLOB’s stock price has risen by 3.37% vs. that of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) gain of 14%, with GLOB showing greater volatility and lower return during the same period, as the chart indicates below.

The table below shows a variety of financial and operating metrics that I find helpful:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 3.5 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 17.2 Price/Sales ("TTM") 3.8 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 18.5% Net Income Margin 7.6% EBITDA Margin 14.9% Market Capitalization $8,420,000,000 Enterprise Value $8,470,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $295,400,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $3.81 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $6.36 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 16.6% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") $4.41 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Hold - 2.64 Click to enlarge

Why I’m Neutral On Globant

While Globant has been seeing client strength in the industries of travel, media and retail, it continues to experience soft demand in the sectors of technology and professional services, which will restrain its growth opportunity in the quarters ahead.

For example, in the technology industry, SAP just announced an increase to its previous layoff plan: Now up to 10,000 employees will be laid off out of the company's total headcount of 105,315.

Material layoffs have been a staple of the technology industry since the industry grew headcount too quickly during the pandemic only to be forced to reduce headcount as growth slowed.

As a result, the consulting industry has been in the doldrums with a reduced appetite for "transformational" projects as clients focus on non-discretionary and cost-takeout work, which tends to be less profitable for consulting companies.

For Q1, the company's employee utilization rate, an important metric for determining efficiency and client demand for consulting companies, stood at 79.3%, up only 10 basis points (0.1%) year-over-year.

Consulting firms seek to have utilization rates well into the mid-80s, so this result is of some concern, not only with the absolute amount but the lack of meaningful progress over the past year.

Management teams of many consulting companies are grappling with the difficult issue of how to respond to soft client demand and whether they should reduce employee headcount or try to retain headcount but sacrifice earnings in the short term.

Most consulting firms have been choosing to retain employee headcount (subject to normal attrition) as they seem to believe the current down period will come to an end and they will be better positioned to take advantage of new opportunities when macroeconomic conditions improve.

Also, the potential for AI and machine learning projects has kindled many consulting leadership teams to retrain their employee base as their clients begin to indicate interest in these new technologies.

The problem is that while clients are showing initial interest in AI and some are even starting small-scale pilot programs, they're not converting to large engagements.

Customers are taking a slow approach and focusing on cost-takeout opportunities rather than larger transformational projects that are more profitable for consulting firms.

Below is a graphic illustrating the frequency of various keywords in management’s most recent conference call with analysts:

Seeking Alpha

I’m interested in the frequency of negative keywords as they indicate problem areas or risks for the company or its clients.

In Globant’s case, this sentiment indicator shows some level of stress from areas including geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, short-term headwinds around margins, and volatility in business conditions that clients are facing, especially in the aforementioned industries of technology and professional services.

So, until Globant sees all of its major industry segments producing growth and clients engaging in more discretionary, transformational work, there likely won’t be a significant upside catalyst for its stock, absent a major M&A deal or other inorganic change.

Accordingly, my outlook on GLOB for the near term is Neutral (Hold) on moderate growth amid continuing industry uncertainties.