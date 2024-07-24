Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jack Atkins - Director of Investor Relations
Marty Freeman - President and Chief Executive Officer
Adam Satterfield - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs
Daniel Imbro - Stephens Inc.
Chris Wetherbee - Wells Fargo
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Thomas Wadewitz - UBS
Jonathan Chappell - Evercore ISI
Eric Morgan - Barclays
Bascome Majors - Susquehanna
Ken Hoexter - Bank of America
Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan
Stephanie Moore - Jefferies
Bruce Chan - Stifel
Jason Seidl - TD Cowen
Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Old Dominion Freight Line Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jack Atkins, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jack Atkins

Thank you, Gary, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the second quarter 2024 conference call for Old Dominion Freight Line. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning today and through July 31, 2024, by dialing 1 (877) 344-7529, access code 9201305. The replay of the webcast may also be accessed for 30 days at the company's website.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements, among others, regarding Old Dominion's expected financial and operating performance. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

