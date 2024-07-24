First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.72K Followers

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCPK:FQVLF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bonita To - Director, Investor Relations
Tristan Pascall - Chief Executive Officer
Rudi Badenhorst - Chief Operating Officer
Ryan MacWilliam - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank
Jackie Przybylowski - BMO Capital
Ioannis Masvoulas - Morgan Stanley
Dalton Baretto - Canaccord Genuity
Marcio Farid - Goldman Sachs
Bryce Adams - CIBC
Myles Allsop - UBS
Lawson Winder - Bank of America
Ralph Profiti - Eight Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the First Quantum Minerals Limited Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bonita To

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining us today to discuss our second quarter results. During the call we will be making forward-looking statements. As such, I encourage you to read the cautionary notes that accompany this presentation, our MD&A and the related news release.

As a reminder, the presentation is available on our website and that all dollar references are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

On today's call are Tristan Pascall, our Chief Executive Officer, Ryan MacWilliam, our Chief Financial Officer and Rudi Badenhorst, our Chief Operating Officer.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Tristan for opening remarks.

Tristan Pascall

Thank you, Bonita and thank everybody for joining us today for our second quarter update.

Operationally, we had another solid quarter in Zambia, which Rudi will cover in his remarks and both Kansanshi

Recommended For You

About FQVLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FQVLF

Trending Analysis

Trending News