Palantir Is Expensive For A Reason

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir stock recently received a downgrade due to its high valuation, but analysts are now citing better-than-anticipated AI monetization with price targets of $35 and a bullish case of $50 by 2025.
  • Palantir is uniquely positioned to gain global market share with its AI platform, AIP, and is set to become a leader in the AI software industry.
  • The AI software market is expected to grow significantly, with Palantir's AIP offering comprehensive solutions applicable to various organizations globally.
  • Due to its exceptional sales and earnings growth potential, Palantir's stock could expand significantly while maintaining a high P/E multiple.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »
Security officer watching cloud blocks forming face in sky

Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd

The last time I wrote about Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), the stock had dropped after delivering solid earnings and firm guidance. I discussed buying the dip, and the stock has increased by about 30% since. Still, I often hear that Palantir is

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2023 47% return) and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500


Join The Financial Prophet And Become A Better Investor!

Don't Hesitate! Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
48.53K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News